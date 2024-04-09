25 Practical Products That Reviewers Actually Called “Lifesavers”

1. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces where it is not supposed to be. This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my Converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work, and now they look brand new. This stuff is a lifesaver!" —TammyC117
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.
It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! Not only does it turn my hair to silk, it's been a lifesaver for detangling my 5-year-old's hair. I use some in her hair when she's bathing, and as we rinse her hair, I brush it, and the huge knots slide right out. What a gift to not have to fight her tangled hair, and she doesn't feel uncomfortable while it's being brushed. Total win and worth the money." —Danielle Burge
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
3. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I have four long-haired dogs and two cats, and this thing has been a lifesaver. In fact, it does such a great job that I bought a second one to keep on the lower level of my house. If you have pets, you need this little gem!!" —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
4. A clear gel for keeping valuable (and breakable items) set nice and sturdy where you want them. Playful pets who like to jump and knock things over, curious kiddo hands, and even natural phenomena like earthquakes are no match now for this powerful paste.
5. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house re-done by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to Carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.
Promising review: "Lifesaver! This product is amazing! Our wooden doors were looking pretty tough and I was worried we'd have to pay a fortune to have them professionally stained. I tried this product and my doors look almost brand new again! I'm amazed!" —Courtney Rinkenberger
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I got this because I decided to get a second dog, and rapidly, it has proven to be a lifesaver. I've been able to vacuum up wet spots before they set. Odors GONE. Suction is powerful. It is noisy, but it's worth it. PS — just some advice, empty the dirty water when you are done, don't run out the door and forget." —Francesca Melis
Get it from Amazon for $122.49.
7. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's 2024 and it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf.
Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!
Promising review: "This simple piece of plastic is a lifesaver (bread life, that is). Bread used to always go stale at my house because we would either lose the twist tie or just not put it back on. This Bread Buddy keeps the bread fresh and also makes it easier to get the bread. Love it." —ShaunaRene
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two colors).
8. A portable digital luggage scale because it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase.
Promising review: "This was a lifesaver during our trip to Europe! In the past, we weighed our luggage on bathroom scales. However, our hotels did not have scales during this trip. This was accurate and easy to use. I highly recommend this!" —Henrik Bosco
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).
9. A set of heel protectors that are a must-have as we near warmer weather and the start of outdoor events like weddings, graduations, and parties galore. No matter the occasion, you're gonna want these babies so you can rock your favorite heels without worry of them sinking into grass or breaking on rough surfaces.
Read our Stoppers Heel Protectors review!
Promising review: "These were a lifesaver! I was at a wedding this last weekend that was held in the grass. I searched for a block heel but was unable to find anything I loved that went with my dress. Instead, I ended up with a somewhat pointy heel. The last thing I needed was for my heels to sink into the grass and cause me to trip while walking down the aisle! The bride recommended these and they worked like a charm. I kept them on the entire night, even when we moved to dinner on the patio. They allow you to wear the shoes you love but give the comfort of a block heel, and the flower accent is super cute!" —sara
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).
10. A detangling brush designed to gently work through hair at a sideways angle rather than some other brushes on the market that rip their way down your hair. (Ya know, the moment when you can't help but say "ouch" out loud because your brush tore through a knot, yeah that.)
Promising review: "My daughter has super curly hair that gets tangled all the time. This has become a lifesaver. It doesn’t pull nearly as much as a traditional brush." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in nine colors).
11. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver. The first time I used it years ago, I had a lot of acne, so I stopped. Because of masks, I developed perioral dermatitis and had to throw out my skincare routine and start again. I slowly started adding very few things back to help soothe my angry and dry skin. This product makes my skin glowy and hydrated." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $17.