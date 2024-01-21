Skip To Content
    57 Totally Random Things You're Probably Going To Use All The Time In 2024

    These products are here to make life easier this year. You're welcome.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jewelry cleaning pen to get your precious gems looking brand-new with a quick pen swipe.

    a reviewer&#x27;s diamond ring looking fogged up and then looking brand new after using the cleaning pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't get me wrong, my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However, after using this Diamond Dazzle Stik, oh my goodness! After one use my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it — it literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance! This thing is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" —liltreeclimber

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    2. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver if you're someone who tends to get extra oily especially while on the go. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.

    A series of customer review before and after photos showing their forehead greasy and then matte after use of the roller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! I always get so oily in my T-zone and I hate it so I’d pack on powder or run out of blotting sheets so quickly. This product absorbed my oil while not messing with my makeup! :) I will definitely be taking this with me everywhere." —Emma

    Get it from Amazon for $6.83.

    3. A plant food spike to keep your plants fed for up to two months!

    A customer review before and after photo showing their plant growing substantially after continuous use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Must have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala H.

    Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $4.47.

    4. A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently.

    reviewer holding wad of lint they cleaned out of the dryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “OK, LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS HOSE. My dryer was like one cycle away from catching fire, and my vacuum’s skinny hose nozzle was too short to get into my dryer vent because the nozzle widens after 6 inches. So when I saw this product go on sale I bought it and it came the next day. It came in two or three pieces that fit into each other and go over the vacuum hose. It was SO SATISFYING to watch the big clumps come out of the dryer vent! I mean my dryer was nasty. I have a German shepherd and a pit bull, so our laundry is always full of nastiness. Well, this little hose got it all and it looks brand new in there. The big clumps were hard to get through the hose at first until I realized I could pinch the opening of the hose to make it circular, which allowed the clumps to fly through. Even the sound was satisfying. I will be vacuuming under my fridge next. No dying in a fire for me.” —Bee92

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two colors).

    5. Water bottle-cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.

    A before and after customer review photo of their waterbottle
    amazon.com

    Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, all-natural, and environmentally safe. They're individually packaged, and don't require any additional brushing or scrubbing. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.

    6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.

    A series of customer review photos of the progress of their tile shower floors before and then after one, two, and three applications
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a 'Man's Shower' in the basement that only I use. After a long time of tender, loving neglect, it wasn't pretty to look at. But by the second application of this stuff, I could see through the glass door and the shower walls looked slick and clean. The nozzle snaps neatly onto the handle, making things compact and neat. One thing I hate most in life is standing dripping wet and naked swabbing down the shower walls. As long as I keep this stuff handy, those days are gone forever." —Harley47

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).

    7. Wine drops for adding to your fave glass of vino so you can potentially prevent the dreaded wine headache that follows.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my thirties and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem whatsoever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    8. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing. Just buy it. I have never loved a cleaning product so much. Just moved into a new house and my oven and stove both set the fire alarm off every time. No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except this stuff. I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), grout in the bathroom. The list goes on. I would probably still use a Magic Eraser on painted wood/walls because this is pretty abrasive but other people have done it and had success. The smell/scent is so minimal. Didn’t even notice it. It’s so easy to use. Some things will require more elbow grease than others but that should be expected with any cleaning product. AND this is 99% natural and non-toxic! This part seems too good to be true because of how well it cleans." —NYC Livin

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    9. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon.

    A customer review photo of their eyelashes with Essence Lash Princess Mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: " It was only $5 and the reviews were all really positive and I thought, why not? I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface This mascara was delivered in the evening, so I decided to try it out the next day and wore it to school. I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    10. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    11. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.

    amazon.com

    This is good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum. To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    12. A body scrub for buffing away red bumpy skin. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair hair that's damaged from heat, sun, and bleach, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.

    A review photo of their hair before and then after two uses, showing less drizzy hair
    Bek O' Connell/BuzzFeed

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Treatment review

    Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product — it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with naturally curly hair." —Therese-Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $6.88.

    14. A pack of shower steamers that'll make for the most relaxing shower experience ever.

    reviewer holding box with the shower steamers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My goddaughter is due to give birth soon. And while everyone is gifting gifts for her soon-to-arrive son, I decided she needed a little something for herself. I wanted her to have something to rejuvenate her in a long shower after a long day with a newborn. First-time moms need a little pampering too. My goddaughter smelled the scent from the unopened box and LOVED them." —Gidget007

    Get the pack of six from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two styles and in larger packs).

    15. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure the appliance responsible for cleaning your clothes is in tip-top shape.

    amazon.com

    These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!

    Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly but despite that it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.

    16. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These really work! No chemicals, lotions, or gels needed — just water and SO MUCH dead skin came off. I was both grossed out and strangely satisfied by this… my skin has honestly NEVER felt this soft and I’m very happy with my purchase. I will update my review after I see if it helps with keratosis Polaris (little bumps on back of arms), but already my skin looks and feel better!" —Brooke Parent

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    17. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.

    amazon.com

    It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!

    Promising review: "I have very thin, dry, and damaged hair due to constantly dying it blonde. I’ve tried so many hair products and different types of shampoo and conditioners, and nothing seems to really help my hair. BUT this stuff literally is magic. I’ve used it three times and I haven’t seen my hair look this good (shiny, healthy, hydrated)." —Nikki Minnis

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20.

    18. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.

    19. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.63.

    20. A Squatty Potty that'll help make squatting while using the restroom more seamless and comfortable — it's actually better for your body to squat than sit, just FYI.

    A customer review photo of them holding up a thumbs up while their feet are on the squatty potty which is placed next to their toilet
    amazon.com

    Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple of years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues'. It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom 9 or 10 times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. I decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it, I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." —DJ_Malsidious

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).

    21. A mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    22. A wool dryer ball so you can ditch dryer sheets and fabric softener in favor of a greener, more cost-effective option. Choose from a wide variety of scents and get ready to up your laundry game.

    basket filled with seven wool dryer balls
    Wool Jamboree / Etsy

    Wool Jamboree is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin and sells wool dryer balls, felt ball decor, and heating pads.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my wool dryer ball! I’m glad to have a green option to my beloved dryer sheets. I’ve used the ball a few times so far and my laundry comes out of the dryer without static and smelling amazing!" —mariabush12

    Get it from Wool Jamboree on Etsy for $8 (available in various scents and unscented).

    23. A migraine stick to help stop painful migraines in their tracks. As a migraine sufferer myself, I know how difficult it is to accomplish anything when a migraine hits, and there just aren't enough hours in the day to waste them on nursing yourself back to a fully functioning human when you get one.

    amazon.com

    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising review: "If you suffer from any type of headache, BUY THIS. It is totally worth the money. It lessens the pain and leaves you with the ability to think/process. For me, that is the most difficult to deal with, as I often have to power through a migraine while I am either teaching high school English or corralling a 4-year-old and an 18-month-old. This will take away the nausea and the throbbing, but you do still feel out of sorts. Better than the full migraine though, so go for it!" —Scout

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    24. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Selling the OC as you digest your dinner. 

    inside of a reviewer's cooking pot looking super dirty
    the same cooking pot now completely clean after using the dish spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler

    Get a spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.

    25. A large silicone freezing tray that'll make a great addition to your kitchen this soup season because you can whip up a large batch, pour the liquid into the tray's individual cavities, freeze the soup into separate blocks, and then pop one out and heat it up when you're ready to eat.

    reviewer photo of soup in ice cube trays
    amazon.com

    Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.

    Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much. Having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).

    26. A cleaning ball you just toss into a bag. Then shake up your bag and let the ball collect crumbs, dust, and anything else living in there. 

    pink ball inside of a bag
    gif of the ball being dropped in a purse and getting shook up
    Amazon, Amazon

    Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors and a three-piece set). 

    27. A cold brew coffee maker for enjoying a yummy iced coffee treat without having to wait on line at the Starbucks drive-thru.

    Cold brew coffee pitcher next to an iced coffee drink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E

    Get it from Amazon for $19.21+ (available in three colors and two sizes). 

    28. A lasagna trio pan to allow you to whip up THREE, that's right, THREE, different types of lasagna, or whatever else you choose to make in this pan, at the SAME TIME.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommending to extend product life.

    Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TRU

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    29. A carbonated bubble clay mask that'll be REALLY FUN to use because it'll make your face all foamy and bubbly. You'll almost be sad you have to rinse it off after.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is good for cleaning pores and removing blackheads!

    Promising review: "I first saw this on Facebook and thought it was cool, but not realistic. Well, let me tell you it's the best $10 I've ever spent! It's so fun! I put the clay on my face and it bubbled within 30 seconds of putting it on. Once I got it all over I could hear and feel the bubbles, and watching it bubble up was cool. I couldn't stop laughing! You know it's time to wash it off when it stops bubbling, and taking it off was just as fun as putting it on. It has also left my face feeling soft, and you could see a difference in my face. My skin looked healthier, felt healthier. I did put moisturizer on after because I live in the northeast and right now it's dry and cold and my face is dry, but I don't think I really needed to. This stuff is legit!" —Hollie Lalene

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    30. A wine aerator you simply pop into the bottle of your favorite vino. It'll help make your next glass taste better just by simply pouring it.

    Someone pouring wine using the decanter
    Amazon