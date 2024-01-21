57 Totally Random Things You're Probably Going To Use All The Time In 2024

2. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver if you're someone who tends to get extra oily especially while on the go. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
4. A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently.
5. Water bottle-cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
7. Wine drops for adding to your fave glass of vino so you can potentially prevent the dreaded wine headache that follows.
8. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
9. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon.
10. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
11. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
12. A body scrub for buffing away red bumpy skin. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
13. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair hair that's damaged from heat, sun, and bleach, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
15. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure the appliance responsible for cleaning your clothes is in tip-top shape.
16. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
17. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.
18. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
19. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
20. A Squatty Potty that'll help make squatting while using the restroom more seamless and comfortable — it's actually better for your body to squat than sit, just FYI.
21. A mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
22. A wool dryer ball so you can ditch dryer sheets and fabric softener in favor of a greener, more cost-effective option. Choose from a wide variety of scents and get ready to up your laundry game.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my wool dryer ball! I'm glad to have a green option to my beloved dryer sheets. I've used the ball a few times so far and my laundry comes out of the dryer without static and smelling amazing!" —mariabush12
23. A migraine stick to help stop painful migraines in their tracks. As a migraine sufferer myself, I know how difficult it is to accomplish anything when a migraine hits, and there just aren't enough hours in the day to waste them on nursing yourself back to a fully functioning human when you get one.
24. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Selling the OC as you digest your dinner.
Promising review: "Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler
