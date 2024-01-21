23 Products To Help You Put Together An Awesome Staycation

1. A down comforter to turn your bed into an always inviting hotel bed. There's something about hotel beds where even if they aren't the most comfortable, they ALWAYS look so fluffy and welcoming.
And if you reallllly want to make your bed feel like it came right out of the most expensive suite at the resort, buy your comforter a size up! Trust me, you'll thank me later.
Promising review: "Extremely soft and comfortable! I was nervous to buy this online without feeling it, because I'm picky when it comes to bedding, but I don't regret it at all! I put a white duvet cover over it and I feel like I'm staying in an expensive hotel room." —Withabook
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors and eight sizes).
2. A four-piece sheet set so you can lay down at the end of a long day on a set of crisp, clean, fresh sheets (aka the best part of every hotel bed).
Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman
Get them from Amazon for $32.85+ (available in 41 styles and 7 sizes).
3. Escape the Crate, a subscription box providing you with the tools needed to play a fun escape room game at home with your loved ones — the best way to enjoy a family fun day during a winter staycation. You can go to a real escape room once warm weather rolls around.
What you'll get: Every other month, you'll receive items needed to play an hour-long escape room game at home! In your box, you may find things like ciphers, letters, sleuthing tools, puzzles, and more. Note that internet is required to play, so you can enter different codes online to check if you're getting it right!
Promising review: "It was a fun interactive game and the puzzles were challenging. It was an enjoyable time playing this game." —Kristan
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $26.50/box.
4. A state candle for when you're longing to be on ~actual~ vacation in your favorite state (or a state you've been wanting to explore)!
5. A printable winter games bundle complete with all sorts of fun winter-themed games including a word search, trivia, a word scramble, and a bucket list to give the fam some inspo on some winter activities to take part in together.
Printables By JJN is a small biz based in Pennsylvania that sells printables, seasonal party games, and more!
Get it from Printables By JJN on Etsy for $7.64.
6. A towel warmer you can use for more than just towels — robes, throw blankets, pajamas, sheets, pillowcases, etc. This is gonna feel like hotel staff are bringing you up warm, fresh linens.
7. A waffle maker to experience the joys of the complimentary hotel breakfast waffle iron from the comfort of home. Bonus: you don't have to wait in a line of strangers.
Has a handy countdown timer with digital display signals, so you'll know when exactly your waffle will be ready, plus it has a non-stick interior. To clean, hand wash with warm, soapy water!
Promising review: "I'm enjoying making waffles again! This waffle maker reminds me of those you find at hotel buffets with the way it turns over. Waffles cook very easily. Although the directions say it's not necessary, I do like to spray a little Pam on to ensure waffles don't stick. My secret is to use Silk Protein nut milk and Kodiak protein pancake and waffle mix to create power waffles!" —D. Bratman
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
8. A Kindle Paperwhite for easily digging into all those books you've had on your "to read" list for AGES but haven't had the time to get around to yet. This is what a staycation is all about, bb.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without three months of Kindle Unlimited and ads, in 8 GB or 16 GB versions, as well as a kids version).
9. A splurgeworthy pull-out chair that'll make a great spot for curling up and enjoying your favorite read or movie.
Promising review: "This chair works out perfectly. It is attractive, comfortable, and versatile. It is simple to pull out the section to convert it to a lounge or twin sleeper. The cup holder and charging ports are very handy. One box was delivered one day and the second came the next day. The first box very clearly noted to wait for the second box. The directions to put it together worked well." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $274.99+ (available in five colors).
10. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook filled with recipes to make your favorite park snacks from the comfort of home. No plane ticket to Orlando or Anaheim required!
Some of the recipes you'll find include cheeseburger spring rolls, fresh fruit waffle sandwiches, and of course, the famous turkey legs.
Promising review: "Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high-quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $13.22.
11. An inflatable hot tub because depending on where you live, there's a solid chance that it's too cold to spend your staycation swimming in a pool. But you can inflate this bb to use inside or outside your home for ultimate relaxation.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly. The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40–60-degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought setup was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain. I give 5 out of 5 stars. Get it!" —Kristine
Get it from Amazon for $514.99.
12. Plus, some inflatable flamingo drink holders you should also stock up on for keeping your drinks nice and secure when you're in the hot tub.
Promising review: "A wonderful gag and very useful. Cans of soda or beer fit in wonderfully — bottles work after you drink about half of the content, or they will tip over. We're debating how to personalize these so each person knows which one holds their particular drink." —JJ Hall
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.34 (available in 15 other styles).
13. A family conversation starter card game featuring tons of fun questions to help you learn more about your loved ones and get some exciting discussions going!
14. A robot vacuum that'll clean your floors with the tap of the screen on your smart phone — it's kinda like hotel cleaning (since you don't have to do anything yourself) minus the towels folded into fun shapes and making the bed.
This vacuum uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation and vSLAM technology so the robot can map its surroundings around your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. It can clean under beds, sofas, and a variety of hard-to-reach areas. Its high-efficiency filter can catch about 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The vacuum can connect to Wi-Fi, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Download the iRobot Home app here.
Promising review: "For lazy people! I love my Roomba! I work from home and have two cats that leave hair everywhere! I can start it and let it run on its own while I work. When it’s done, it parks itself and when I get off work I empty the trash bin. I can't say enough about how much I love this thing! Best purchase ever made by me!" —amanda
Get it from Amazon for $239.95.
15. An assortment of delicious snacks to keep all the goodness and excitement of a stocked hotel room snack bar in your home without worry of getting charged $$$$ just for a single bag of chips.
Promising review: "I am constantly trying new things with my team members and this was a box I randomly chose. Lots of variety and different snacks seemed to work for just about everyone on the team. The box didn't last one week with them, lol! Some of them were so impressed, they are looking to purchase one for family members who may also enjoy. Overall, a very positive response." —A. Booker
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $39.99.