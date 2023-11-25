47 Products That Do *Exactly* What They Say They Will

I got to try out this air purifier and I LOVE it! I had an air purifier from another brand two years ago and I honestly felt like it didn't do much — when it was time for a filter change, I didn't even bother because why spend money on a new filter when the purifier didn't function the way it should. I was a bit hesitant to test this out, but I'm a major year-round allergy sufferer and was desperate for relief. This thing is AWESOME. I have definitely noticed a difference since I've started using this a little over a month ago in the midst of fall allergy flare ups.



Another thing I love about this is that it warns you when smoke levels are high. My Revlon hot air brush has definitely been known to set off the smoke alarm in my apartment and with this baby, I know when the air is getting too smoky before that horrible piercing alarm goes off and give the air some time to cool down between uses. Just buy it!!!!

