47 Products That Do *Exactly* What They Say They Will

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
3. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
4. A hairpin designed to do the work of 20 (yes, 20) bobby pins. Not only will make it quicker to achieve your desired hairstyle, but it'll also help keep it in place.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89.
5. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye, little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
Emma owns this toothbrush and loves it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in four colors and a multicolored pack).
6. An air purifier to assist in reducing the level of allergens, bacteria, dust, odors, smoke, and pet dander in the air so you can breathe a sigh of (clean air) relief.
I got to try out this air purifier and I LOVE it! I had an air purifier from another brand two years ago and I honestly felt like it didn't do much — when it was time for a filter change, I didn't even bother because why spend money on a new filter when the purifier didn't function the way it should. I was a bit hesitant to test this out, but I'm a major year-round allergy sufferer and was desperate for relief. This thing is AWESOME. I have definitely noticed a difference since I've started using this a little over a month ago in the midst of fall allergy flare ups.
Another thing I love about this is that it warns you when smoke levels are high. My Revlon hot air brush has definitely been known to set off the smoke alarm in my apartment and with this baby, I know when the air is getting too smoky before that horrible piercing alarm goes off and give the air some time to cool down between uses. Just buy it!!!!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $119.99.
7. A pair of stove gaps so you can finally put an end to the annoyance that is grains of rice, tiny produce seeds, and other crumbs falling into the space between your oven and your countertops. It's too small of a space to vacuum things that do fall there, but somehow plenty big enough for them to fall there in the first place. UGH!
Promising review: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." —allycat
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
8. A collagen hair protein treatment that'll help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.47.
9. A shaking alarm clock ideal for those who need a real jolt to get them out of bed in the morning, don't like waking up to the sound of music or annoying ringtones, or have hearing loss and need a solution that doesn't rely on sounds to alert them when it's time to rise and shiiiine.
A lot of reviewers who don't rely on sound to wake them up also swear by the "shaking" alarm, which you can set on its own without volume!
Promising review: "This was bought for a young friend who had taken a new job with very early hours. She was getting in trouble at her new job because she had difficulty waking up to her alarm so very early in the morning. She has stated this alarm clock would 'wake the dead!' The clincher though is the earthquake that occurs under her pillow when the very loud alarm goes off! This alarm clock has fixed her problem and trained her to wake up very early each morning. She hasn't been late (from oversleeping anyway) since she received this clock. Another plus is the terrific retro look and turquoise color of the clock. I recommend this for anyone who has difficulty waking to a regular alarm clock. It is an outstanding product! Thank you!" —Lisa Engle
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).
10. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat shouldn't be gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
12. A sulfate-free shampoo bar containing shea butter, creatine, and hemisqualane for providing curly, coily locks with ample hydration frizz protection.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $28.
13. A roll of non-slip tape — a genius (and simple) way to create more traction on slippery floors (especially great as we head into the season of tracking snowy shoes into the house).
Promising review: "This save us from many falls. Our stairs are very slippery so we needed something quick. I read the reviews on these and decided to give them a try, I'm so glad I did because they work good. They are easy to install and very easy to clean when needed. I love that they are transparent and don't take away from the beauty of our stairs. I will be buying again and I definitely recommend." —MrsCandiceLee
Get it from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in eight sizes).