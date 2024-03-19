29 Products That'll Make Your Friends So Jealous, They'll Want To Buy Them Too

1. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
2. A pair of Levi's high-rise, straight-cut ankle jeans for stocking up in several colors — reviewers love how comfy and stretchy they are, AND they're popular on TikTok! You can never have too many jeans (at least that's how I feel).
Promising review: "I got these jeans at the suggestion of a TikTok video and was skeptical when they arrived. The style of these pants is not my typical style. However, as soon as I put them on, I didn’t want to take them off. They are nice and stretchy, which makes them extra comfortable. I frequently wear them to Disney parks, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day walking in the parks. They’re so comfortable that even after a full day of eating around the world at Epcot and getting bloated from beer and snacks, I don’t mind them being on like many other types of jeans. Highly recommend." —Megyn
Get it from Amazon for $55.09+ (available in 16 colors and women's sizes 24–32 regular and 16–24 plus).
3. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again, that's how much you'll love them.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
4. A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why and the first reason is because it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport?
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in 22 colors and 4 sizes).
5. A soft seat belt cover because the year is 2024 and automobile manufacturers still insist on making seatbelt fabric uncomfy and kinda pointy. Luckily, this shoulder pad will feel much nicer against your skin — just here to help make something so important for your safety a whole lot more comfy!
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine; it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck, and in general, these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now, and it’s even better." —KE J.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 13 colors).
6. A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on hand for your next migraine or headache, or just to relieve some oncoming tension. You can freeze it and use it cold or heat in the microwave (just make sure it's at room temp first) and use it hot.
Read more about migraine treatments at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life, and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head, I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’d had. The soft design was really nice, and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five colors).
7. A bento salad container with a bowl for your base, four compartments for toppings, and a cup for dressing because no one likes a soggy salad.
Promising review: "Love this product and all of the little compartments. Kept my salad and all of its toppings super fresh. I even bought a new lunch box so that I could fit comfortably. Kind of feels like a lot to clean by hand, but I feel like if you had a dishwasher it’d be a piece of cake." —Brittany T.
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection on Amazon for $11.89 (available in five colors).
8. A wondrously cool lip stain masque that might just make you want to launch your very own beauty influencer career, and here's why: When you first apply it to your lips, it starts off blue (and a quite beautiful blue, at that). After letting it set for 10–30 seconds, wipe it away with a damp tissue or towel to reveal a BEAUTIFUL natural lip stain. How can you NOT want to document that process and share it with your followers?!
Promising review: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stains, get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in 23 shades).
9. A flame air diffuser because what's cooler than a gadget you can use to take in your favorite essential oil scents and looks like a mini fireplace all in one? Nothing, that's what.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
10. A flexible power strip featuring a 5-foot extension cord you simply arrange to your needs/liking. Goodbye to all the other power strips you own, they just couldn't compete with this genius invention.
iJoy is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
This little power strip is awesome. For starters, you can choose to get it in a trendy color or just stick with black or white. I got the mint green color and it's SO pretty. I keep several devices in my bedroom charged/powered with this strip like my air purifier, laptop/phone charger, and the USB ports are great for allowing me to charge my Kindle and my white noise machine. Plus, the fact that it's flexible makes it easy to adjust to your own personal charging needs.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
11. A delicious popcorn seasoning salt that'll help you make your very own movie theater-style snack right from the comfort of home. Buttery, salty goodness paired with your favorite movie? Perfect way to spend a Saturday night.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn. This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go to the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase, and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.41.
12. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "It was only $5, and the reviews were all really positive, and I thought, why not? So I bought it. I’m a teacher, and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask, so I just haven’t been wearing anything. Plus, it makes morning time hella easy. I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall was like, 'Oh, she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger and the best story of all — a teammate of mine was out, and the sub was having trouble with the announcements, so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes, and then they started clapping, and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.