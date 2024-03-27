26 Practical Products That — Bonus — Come In Pretty Spring Hues

1. An electric mosquito repellent because bug bite szn seems to go from 0 to 100 REAL QUICK every year. This handy gadget creates a 15-foot zone of mosquito protection, so get ahead of the curve this year and let those little bloodsuckers know they are NOT welcome to your outdoor hangs.
Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it, and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound. We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful, and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable! Definitely recommend." —Trusted Customer
2. A fabric defuzzer you'll just glide over an area of clothing/furniture that's covered in unwanted fuzzies.
Just a heads up, the battery-operated version of this product doesn't come with any but requires two AA batteries if you want to grab some here.
Promising review: "TikTok made me get it. I have a few favorite sweaters and was super upset when these little lint balls started popping up. I was looking for ways to remove them and stumbled upon this fabric shaver and my life has been changed! I absolutely LOVE it. 100/10." —Ruth
3. A pair of rain boots because there's no better way to prep for April showers than with a stylish pair of shoes that'll have you happily splashing your way through alllll the puddles.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these rain boots! As a teacher, I needed something I could wear out on duty that would be effective and comfortable. I decided I also wanted something that was bright and happy! I absolutely love these. They fit well, and they are incredibly comfortable. Such a variety of happy colors that can make even the dreariest of rainy days a little bit brighter." —Annie
4. A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why and the first reason is because it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport?
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
5. A useful, gorgeous, and AFFORDABLE duffel bag that'll make you wonder how you ever took weekend roadtrips or packed a carry-on for your flight without this baby. The interior features four compartments and the bag itself is made of water-resistant nylon because a little rain can't come between you and your much-needed rest and relaxation time.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
6. A portable paw cleaner to prevent your little mush from tracking dirt and other yuckiness into the house or car.
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical...but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our great dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterwards is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. My husband loves it, too. I'm sure it will also come in handy when we take our dogs RV-ing!! Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)
7. A rapid egg cooker that'll prepare your favorite style of the yummy breakfast food EGGtra quick — hard-/medium-/soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal, anyone?
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient, and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
8. An expanding accordion folder for neatly organizing your important papers, notes, and documents in one place! Plus, they a cute little smiley face printed on the front!
Promising review: "I bought this folder to keep our family documents organized and in one place. There are just the right amount of tabs for our birth certificates, passports, social security cards, car titles, wills, etc. This folder is small enough that you can lock it in a home safe or safety deposit box. I let a couple family members know where I keep this so that they can access it in case of an emergency. It is such a relief knowing that all these things are together and organized. I’m glad I bought this." —Katie
9. A car seat buckle release tool designed to help folks with arthritis, long nails, or anything else that can make unbuckling a kiddo's car seat an easier task.
Many reviewers also say this was great for elementary-age kiddos who are ready to unbuckle themselves — just make sure they don't have access to this tool until you're parked!
UnbuckleMe is the small biz behind this genius tool! You may recognize them from Shark Tank! They also sell a cool dry-erase activity book for kids!
Promising review: "We love this product! This was our second time purchasing because we lost the first one and couldn't go without it. It makes it easy for my 6-year-old to unbuckle herself in the school drop-off line and when we get to any other destination. She loves the independence it gives her. It's well made and worth the price!" —Racheal Henry
10. A patio furniture set featuring a table and two chairs that'll provide a lovely place for you to sit and enjoy some sunshine (and maybe a drink or some lunch) with a loved one.
The set comes with two chairs and a table, and folds up flat and compact to save space!
Promising review: "This is the greatest bistro set ever. I ordered the mint green and it came exactly as photographed. All three pieces are heavy, stable, and sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Maria Previs
11. A high-quality Our Place Always Pan designed to replace 10 — that's right, 10 — pieces of cookware. This thing is your new fry pan, braise pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, strainer, and spoon rest all in one. It also comes with a spatula AND it's ridiculously easy to clean.
This features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating. Plus, it's dishwasher- and oven-safe!
Promising review: "Love my new Always Pan. Heats and cooks evenly, it's the perfect size, very versatile, and cleans up like a breeze! Couldn't be happier with my purchase." —Wendy H.
12. Or a super cute 16-piece cookware set featuring various sizes of pots and pans as well as utensils for helping you cook up all of the yumminess your heart desires.
The 16-piece set comes with a 4-inch mini frying pan, a 7-inch and 9.5-inch frying pan, a 1-quart and 2-quart saucepan with lids, a 5-quart stock pot with a lid, a 2.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 7-inch stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
Promising review: "These are by far the best pots and pans I have ever owned. I was skeptical about buying pans like this because I have in the past, and things stuck to them constantly. These don't have an issue with sticking at all! You need to be sure to hand-wash them and DO NOT use any type of metal on them, or they will start to stick and wear out faster. As long as you take care of them and do those couple of things, these will last you a long time. I love the mint blue as well! Such a pretty color." —Kimberly Melton
