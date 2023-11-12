22 Pet Products That’ll Make A Huge Difference And We Have The Before And Afters To Prove It

1. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.
This snout soother is organic and vegan!
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
2. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
3. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
4. A nail grinding tool for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.
Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical with this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after the continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
5. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.
ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs!
Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).
6. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from your beloved pet like dirt, urine, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $28.90.
7. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
8. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg
Get it from Amazon for $27.05+ (available in five colors).
9. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.
Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." —K & G
Get it from Amazon for $18.70.
10. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
11. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
Get 50 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five formulas).
12. A portable paw cleaner to prevent your little mush from tracking dirt and other yuckiness into the house or car.
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical...but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our great dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterwards is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. My husband loves it, too. I'm sure it will also come in handy when we take our dogs RV-ing!! Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)
Get it from Amazon for $15.06+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
13. Or a microfiber cloth perfect for giving paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house and leave behind a trail of muddy footprints.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in five colors).
14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste that'll make teeth brushing a more seamless experience for both you and your fluffer — they're gonna like the taste and you're gonna like that it doesn't have the same yucky scent meat-flavored pet toothpastes typically have.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this stuff really works! For years I put off brushing my dog's teeth, thinking it was ridiculous. I didn't see how you could brush a dog's teeth thoroughly enough to make any difference. Then, after putting my dog through an anesthetized procedure to clean his teeth and being out several hundred dollars, only six months later the plaque was already building up to levels where the vet was saying his teeth needed to be cleaned again. I tried everything else hoping to spare him the stress of the anesthesia and my pocketbook the cost of the procedure. My vet recommended this product, and I figured, 'What do I have to lose?' My vet explained that it's not the physical action of brushing the teeth that's important, because this toothpaste has enzymes that break down the tartar, so you just need to smear it around the teeth. I started brushing his teeth daily and very quickly noticed an improvement. His teeth have been cleaner and cleaner the longer I use the product. Along with an antler to chew on, his teeth are looking very clean and healthy and he got a good checkup from the vet at our last visit!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.41 (available in two other flavors).
15. And a dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.
Promising review: "I began to use this product on my Doberman at about 1 year old. He is now 4 years old, and the vet says his teeth and gums are amazing. I have never done any dental work with him and do not brush his teeth. He has fresh breath and no tooth decay or gum issues. I absolutely credit Perio Support for his healthy mouth and will always use it on my dogs." —HappytoGrill
Get it from Amazon for $19.