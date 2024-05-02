They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That’s Absolutely The Case For The Before-And-Afters For These 21 Pet Products

1. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.
This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive that it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off, and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
2. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.
Promising review: "I was really skeptical about this but I thought I would give it a try because my cat's dandruff looked like she had snow on her back. I've used this twice, and her coat is very shiny and soft now with little to no dandruff. I will say the spray noise does freak her out, so I have to do it quick before she runs off." —Rachel Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $13.57.
4. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn't get the smell out. I was convinced I'd need to get rid of my rug, and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I'd have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor-free!!! I'm excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
5. A nail grinding tool for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.
Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old, and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself, as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical about this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in six colors).
6. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.
ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs!
Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in three materials and four styles).
7. A cleaning magnet to help clear away algae fogging up the fish tank. Now you can really see and marvel at all of your beautiful fishies as they majestically swim about.
Promising review: "Does a fantastic job cleaning the algae — even old stubborn buildup growth — off the inside of my glass aquarium. Works even better than I expected, and the felt pad on the bit that's in contact with the outside of the glass does a decent job cleaning off any water spots and finger/handprints. Also, I have degenerative osteoarthritis, peripheral and small-fiber neuropathy, and hEDS (among other issues), all of which make it very difficult for me to do much of anything with my hands. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to use this thingy, but it was a lot less difficult than I thought it would be." —Frankie
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
8. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.
Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He's always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I've been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I'll be using this for a long time." —K & G
Get it from Amazon for $17.83.
9. Eye wash pads that'll gently clean and soothe irritated eyes. 🎶 They can see clearly now the crust is gone. 🎶
Promising review: "Oscar gets really bad infections around his right eye; it causes his whole area to get red and crusted up. We tried this, and it worked great! Even after the first use, we could see a big difference. I don't use it as directed, maybe once a day, but it still works great. Will absolutely buy again. P.S. forgive the before pic (left); he was helping me size baby hats I was making. No cats were tortured; he just acts like he was." —April Mcleod
Get a pack of 90 pads from Amazon for $10.99.
10. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from your beloved pet like dirt, urine, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
11. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers were stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different, and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver, and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well that I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers, and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg
Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in four colors).
12. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the South, so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around, I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and not eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he's kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw, and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by, and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday, and he's back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five formulas).
13. A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." —Crystal Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
14. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie; this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Get it from Amazon for $19.31.