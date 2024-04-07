BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That’s Absolutely The Case For The Before-And-Afters For These 22 Pet Products

    Seeing is believing with these amazing pet finds.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

    reviewer's dog before using the snout soother stick
    the same dog's nose now clear of crust after using the snout soother stick
    This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive that it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off, and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    2. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!

    gif of a reviewer using the pet hair roller
    reviewer before and after photo of a chair covered in fur and no longer covered in fur after using the pet hair roller
    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).

    3. cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.

    Reviewer's before and after showing the spray dramatically reduced their cat's dander
    Promising review: "I was really skeptical about this but I thought I would give it a try because my cat's dandruff looked like she had snow on her back. I've used this twice, and her coat is very shiny and soft now with little to no dandruff. I will say the spray noise does freak her out, so I have to do it quick before she runs off." —Rachel Patterson

    Get it from Amazon for $13.57.

    4. portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.

    a tan suede recliner covered in dark black stains
    the same recliner with all the stains removed and the fabric looks clean again
    Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn't get the smell out. I was convinced I'd need to get rid of my rug, and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I'd have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor-free!!! I'm excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $123.59.

    5. A nail grinding tool for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.

    before photo of a dog's overgrown nails next to an after photo of the same dog's shorter nails that have been ground down
    Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old, and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself, as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical about this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in six colors).

    6. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.

    on the left, a dog paw with long nails labeled
    a gif of a dog scratching the file board
    ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs! 

    Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg

    Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $35.21+ (available in three materials and four styles).

    7. A cleaning magnet to help clear away algae fogging up the fish tank. Now you can really see and marvel at all of your beautiful fishies as they majestically swim about.

    A fish tank's walls looking foggy from algae
    The same fish tank's walls now looking crystal clear after using the cleaning magnet
    Promising review: "Does a fantastic job cleaning the algae — even old stubborn buildup growth — off the inside of my glass aquarium. Works even better than I expected, and the felt pad on the bit that's in contact with the outside of the glass does a decent job cleaning off any water spots and finger/handprints. Also, I have degenerative osteoarthritis, peripheral and small-fiber neuropathy, and hEDS (among other issues), all of which make it very difficult for me to do much of anything with my hands. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to use this thingy, but it was a lot less difficult than I thought it would be." —Frankie

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

    8. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.

    On the left, a dog with a tear stain, and on the right, the same dog, but with their tear stain gone
    Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He's always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I've been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I'll be using this for a long time." —K & G

    Get it from Amazon for $17.83.

    9. A wood polish and conditioner if your pet has decided it would be a fun idea to utilize your wooden furniture as a scratch post. Have no fear because restoring your wooden furniture to pre-pet scratching days is here.

    On the top, a reviewer's wooden furniture with scratch marks, and on the bottom, the same wooden furniture now completely free of the scratch marks
    Promising review: "I honestly can't believe how well this stuff works. Like magic it restored pet claw- AND pet water bowl-damaged wood all over my house. I am amazed at the results. Thank you! (This is NOT a paid review.)" —Nicole Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $9.64.

    10. Eye wash pads that'll gently clean and soothe irritated eyes. 🎶 They can see clearly now the crust is gone. 🎶

    A reviewer's cat with an infection by their eye with a stain underneath the eye
    The same reviewer's cat's eye looking less infected without the stain
    Promising review: "Oscar gets really bad infections around his right eye; it causes his whole area to get red and crusted up. We tried this, and it worked great! Even after the first use, we could see a big difference. I don't use it as directed, maybe once a day, but it still works great. Will absolutely buy again. P.S. forgive the before pic (left); he was helping me size baby hats I was making. No cats were tortured; he just acts like he was." —April Mcleod

    Get a pack of 90 pads from Amazon for $10.99.

    11. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from your beloved pet like dirt, urine, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.

    12. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy. 

    Reviewer photo of a dog pre and post shave showing how efficient the clippers are without hurting the dog
    Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers were stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different, and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver, and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well that I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers, and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg

    Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in four colors).

    13. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.

    Reviewer before and after photos showing the allergy supplements helped treat their dog's bald patches
    Before photo of a dog with a red, irritated belly
    Same reviewer's dog after taking the allergy supplements, which calmed the dog's skin and made it less red
    Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the South, so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around, I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and not eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he's kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw, and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by, and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday, and he's back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five formulas).