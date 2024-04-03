The Next Time You’re Faced With Any Minor Inconvenience, Refer To This List Of 30 Little Treats To Buy Yourself As A Reward

1. A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.92 (available in four colors).
2. A leggings organizer because if you're anything like me and leggings are pretty much the only "pants" you wear these days, there's a good chance the drawer you keep them in is so full that it's difficult to close. Time to move some of your leggings to the closet, and what better way to do so than with this genius hanger?
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings.
Promising review: "This legging hanger has been a lifesaver! No more struggling to find the right leggings or dealing with tangled volumes. Previously, they'd disappear amidst other clothes or get mixed up, making it frustrating to locate a specific pair. But this hanger has transformed my closet organization, saving me time and ensuring I can easily find any legging I want. It's truly changed the game for me!" —Rouge Palate
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors).
3. The Book of Unusual Knowledge if you love learning tons of random facts, telling your loved ones about all the cool tidbits stored in your brain, or excitedly parking yourself in front of the TV every night to watch Jeopardy!
Promising review: "My best friend is always telling me new facts about the most random things so when I saw this, I knew it had to be added to his bookshelf. And let me tell you the list of random facts keeps on coming. Yeah, yeah, I know...the internet...but sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from technology and read a real book. Couldn’t be happier with this purchase." —Gregory
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend that'll be SO delicious on ice cream, yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods, and anything else you can dream of enhancing with chocolate mint goodness.
My colleague Emma Lord loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair."
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
5. A book tracker bookmark you can fill out as you read. Once you finish a book, all you have to do is color in one of the spines, write the book's title, and then use the bookmark for your next read.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells hand-painted pieces of your favorite book characters on book pages, as well as bookmarks and bullet journals to enhance your reading experience!
Promising review: "It is so sturdy and it is so fun writing in the names of the books I have already read this year! It took a minute to get here, but it was soooo worth it!!" —Janna Laubscher
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.86.
6. A Taylor Swift picture book any Swiftie will get a kick out of. This adorable biography is a fun way to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the queen's iconic career thus far.
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga is the proud owner of this book:
"I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
7. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with different silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours.
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well, it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in, I wanted to ensure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, and the noise cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low, and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise, and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout, and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five colors).
8. An exfoliating lip brush your dry lips will be oh so thankful you purchased. Use this before applying your favorite lip balm and you may just notice it absorbs faster (and works better).
Promising review: "Game changer. Way better than my previous method of fingers and then a washcloth. This scrubs away all the dry lippy skin, especially in the winter months, so that your balm can really penetrate and make your lips super moisturized and soft." —Travis Reese
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A seal-tight glass storage container perfect for holding leftovers or transporting lunches to work. It's basically been scientifically proven that eating out of an aesthetic container makes you less likely to run out and buy an overpriced chopped salad.
The jars are BPA-free, as well as microwave and dishwasher safe.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shredded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
Get them from Amazon for $25+ each (available in two sizes and seven colors).
10. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
11. A shimmering dry oil for those who are always up for an added pop of shine. Just be warned, anyone who sees you while you have this stuff on will pay you a million and one compliments and then ask where the heck they can buy a bottle for themselves!
12. A soft seat belt cover because the year is 2024 and automobile manufacturers still insist on make seatbelt fabric uncomfy and kinda pointy. Luckily, this shoulder pad will feel much nicer against your skin — just here to help make something so important for your safety a whole lot more comfy!
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." —KE J.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 14 colors).
13. A dinosaur chicken nugget-shaped pillow for those of you who are big-brained enough to know that chicken nuggets shaped like dinosaurs taste better than any other chicken nugget shape. It's not an opinion, it's a FACT.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
