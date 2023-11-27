These 31 Products Get Major Results, But, Oh Man, The Review Photos Are Soooo Disgusting

1. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! And it's a good deal too! It works on your carpet, but also works on stains on other stuff like furniture, and linens. It's really a great product and does exactly what it says it will! Will buy again and again." —Andrea Hudson
2. Houseplant insect traps you can easily pop into the soil of your houseplants. They work like magnets to catch little buggers who dare to mess with your plant babies.
Promising review: "Holy cow, these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus re-potted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
3. And window fly traps because somehow pesky little creatures got the memo that you have the coolest home in town, which is true, but that doesn't mean they're invited to hang inside or by your window.
These window fly traps are nontoxic (they're made with waterproof paper and sticky glue) and are so easy to use. Just peel them off the white release liner, place the trap on your window, and peel off the big release liner to start catching and trapping bugs.
Promising review: "Earlier this summer, we had a legitimate fly infestation. Maybe 100 flies buzzing around the apartment, seemingly out of nowhere. We tried to kill them all by hand with paper towels. That worked a little, until the next morning when it seemed they were back in force. I bought the traps, put up just one pack of them, and BAM! These traps caught them all and I don't know, they seemed to not want to come back after that. I took the traps down a month later or so and no more flies." —D Eisner
4. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
5. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look brand freakin' new.
Useful Products is a small biz based in New York — its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
6. Cleaning K-Cups that'll serve as the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in like you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising review: "Quick and effective. Love this product! Cleans my Keurig in a matter of minutes. Couldn't be easier!" —Christine McMahan
7. A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." —Crystal Barnes
8. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "With two labs, my second job is basically just combatting mountains and mountains of dog hair. This has helped SO. MUCH. I can't believe the amount of dog hair it picks up. I just ordered another one to keep in our camper. It works better than the vacuum for our white couch and is quick to use. Very easy to empty and clean." —M. L.
9. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "I love this damn thing. I use the squeegee side daily on a sealed concrete floor to pick up dog hair. Works like a champ, and even does a great job on edges. So easy, the hubby voluntarily sweeps with it every day, sometimes twice. I also got him an EyeVac to instantly suck all the hair and dirt up without him having to go hunt a dustpan and chase the dustpan debris line across the floor." —PA Lady
10. A universal cleaning gel to help get rid of dust, hairs, crumbs, and more from things around the house (it's especially great for electronics). It's like playing with slime WHILE cleaning, so it's a win-win.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." —Kimberly
11. Tongue scrapers so you can not only help reduce the bad breath tied with having gunk on your tongue, but also ensure your selfie game is yuck-free, and really, which is more important? (OK fine, it's the bad breath.)
Promising review: "I was a little unsure what to expect. I had never used something like this before, but my girlfriend says my breath stinks and she deserves better than that. I brush and floss, but there is still that 'thing'...that stank under the normal mouth breath. Using this has removed that. Not really sure how it works or why that layer of spit and stuff on your tongue has to smell so bad, but this removes it well and also feels kinda nice. Thank you!" —nick
12. A cradle cap brush and comb for an easy and gentle way to remove stubborn cradle cap flakes from your little's one scalp.
Before you buy this though, make sure you talk to a pediatrician regarding signs and recommended treatments for cradle cap (seborrheic dermatitis).
Promising review: "It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
13. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more.
These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers. The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
