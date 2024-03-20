Pet Owners With Big Dogs Swear By These Dog Beds

1. An orthopedic dog bed created with a layer of high-density egg-crate foam designed to help evenly distribute your pup's weight and provide sweet relief and pressure to their joints.
Promising review: "My 13-year-old yellow lab is a big boy and has some arthritis. He can no longer jump up onto the couch so I wanted to find a comparable soft sleeping surface for him. We have tried MANY dog beds in the past and he tries to drag them around and play with them. He tried doing that with this bed but quickly realized it was too heavy and bulky to be a toy. He laid down and LOVES his new bed. It is not something to move around the house since it is quite large, but if it were smaller, he would not lay on it. I highly recommend this for a larger dog. My lab is 110 pounds (English lab), so this is PERFECT for him." —Eva
Get it from Amazon for $36.79+ (available in 14 colors and 9 sizes).
2. An elevated option featuring breathable mesh fabric for keeping Fido nice and cool. Hey, you try going through life wearing a fur coat you can never take off.
Promising review: "Perfect for our 8-month-old Bernese mountain dog. He loves it! He has tried to dig and chew at it. If you weren’t watching closely, he would probably be able to chew through the material. Very happy with the XL size — he will grow into it nicely!" —Kelsey Buyert
Get it from Amazon for $31.10+ (available in two colors and four sizes).
3. A bed that's pretty much just a giant pillow, which is basically a dream for anyone, canine and human alike.
Promising review: "My 110-pound Labrador retriever loves this bed!!!! He was a couch potato (I mean, he would sneak on the sofa anytime he could) before his new bed came! Not anymore....he heads straight for his very own comfy bed!" —Joni
Get it from Amazon for $26.65+ (available in 43 styles and 2 sizes).
4. A soft mattress with a built-in pillow they're gonna love laying their head on, and you're gonna love watching them enjoy.
Promising review: "This is my 90-pound Aussie-Lab mix on the large size. I think he’s super comfy on it and fits nicely. He’s been on it nonstop since I unboxed it yesterday! 💖❤️ The fabric is similar to a cozy bathroom rug he loves, and it’s working…he’s on the dog bed instead of being on the bathroom rug all the time. For the price and fast delivery, I’m super satisfied, and so is the dog. 👍" —May Jones
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).
5. A sofa bed because why not choose a piece that is a spot for your fur bb to relax and also looks GREAT? We love an aesthetic dog bed!
6. A fluffy donut option you can think of as a bean bag but for your pooch! And if you're not familiar with sitting in a bean bag yourself, well, it is pretty darn comfy.
Promising review: "I'm glad I found this cool dog bed. My 75-pound lab mix fell in love with it right away. I was debating between buying the 40-inch bed or the 52-inch bed. I'm glad I went with the 40-inch one, as it is just the right size for him, and I think the bigger size would have been too big. The outer material is fairly thick, so it seems rather durable, but at the same time, it is still rather soft to the touch. The padding is thick, soft, and fluffy. My dog seems to like being kind of snuggled in between the raised edges. I would definitely recommend this bed. My dog got in the bed as soon as I unpacked it, and it is now his favorite place to relax. The only downside is that my dog loves this bed so much he spends more time in it and less time on the sofa with me." —George C
Get it from Amazon for $36.72+ (available in 10 colors and 4 sizes).
7. A fluffy mat designed to be placed on furniture like sofas, chairs, ottomans, beds, or any other hooman spots your dog likes to hang. Not only will this give them their own comfy spot on these surfaces to rest, but it may also help cut down on their fur getting left behind as well.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my niece's pup. Willow is a golden retriever and weighs around 60 pounds. I ordered it in a large. Whether it's on the couch or ottoman, she's always cuddled on it. I know it was a great purchase, every time my niece sends a photo!" —Karen F
Get it from Amazon for $23.40+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
8. A foam mat with a soft velvet surface because sometimes you just need an extra easy bed option to keep in another room of the house, or your BFF just isn't into all the bells and whistles of other dog beds and wants a wide mat they can totally sprawl out on. That's what this is here for.
Promising review: "My lab is 80 pounds, and the XL is perfect. Came in a smaller box than I was expecting, but it's pretty thick. Really nice material that her hair doesn't get stuck in or that weeds stick to. It doesn't slide around everywhere when she gets zoomies, which I love because she's 10 and prone to injuries. Great buy for the price." —Nash_stella
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors and eight sizes).
9. This orthopedic dog bed is similar to the one above, except instead of a velvet surface, it's faux fur, so it's nice and cozy.
Promising review: "We got this bed originally for our German shepherd since she hates sitting or sleeping on the new laminate flooring, but our Siberian husky commandeered it after realizing how comfortable it is. We will be ordering a second one now because they both love it so much! We may even order two more for upstairs as well! The memory foam is great for them to relax on after a run or hike. It is very durable and well made too!" —fenderguy91r
Get it from Amazon for $40.32+ (available in 37 colors, various sizes, and styles).
10. A round shag option that honestly might make you jealous of your pet because just look at how comfy that looks?
Promising review: "Love this for my Dalmatian!! Totally relaxes in this. Pictured here is the large, and he is 70 pounds. My smaller one has had a couple of accidents in it (still learning), but I literally put the whole thing in the washing machine, didn’t unzip any of it, and it washed perfectly. Had to do an extra spin/drain cycle. Dried on low. Came out perfectly — still super soft and fluffy! Love this bed." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 17 colors and 4 sizes).
11. An orthopedic bed with a removable and supportive half bolster for giving them a spot to rest their head, while the other open half grants easy access for getting in and out of bed.
Promising review: "I was searching for a quality, budget-friendly dog bed when this listing appeared. Our 100-pound golden retriever needed his own bed instead of taking up the majority of the couch. He loves it, our husky loves it, and our cat enjoys it as well. Good durability the past two years, even with the occasional chomp from the dogs." —Ashlyn Black
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in 24 colors and various sizes).
12. A faux-fur rug-like choice if your dog chooses to spend more time napping on welcome mats and bath rugs than their actual bed. Now they can get the best of both worlds!
Promising review: "I adopted this sweet guy about four months ago. Since then, I have bought four dog beds, and he has ended up sleeping on the floor. Until now. He loved this bed right away. The insert is cushy but supportive. It is covered with plastic for easy cleaning. My dog weighs 80 pounds. The giant size is very roomy." —Cshaffer
Get it from Amazon for $114.28 (available in three colors).
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.