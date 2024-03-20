Pet Owners With Big Dogs Swear By These Dog Beds

Promising review: "My 13-year-old yellow lab is a big boy and has some arthritis. He can no longer jump up onto the couch so I wanted to find a comparable soft sleeping surface for him. We have tried MANY dog beds in the past and he tries to drag them around and play with them. He tried doing that with this bed but quickly realized it was too heavy and bulky to be a toy. He laid down and LOVES his new bed. It is not something to move around the house since it is quite large, but if it were smaller, he would not lay on it. I highly recommend this for a larger dog. My lab is 110 pounds (English lab), so this is PERFECT for him." —Eva



Get it from Amazon for $36.79+ (available in 14 colors and 9 sizes).