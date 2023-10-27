36 Products That Were Clearly Invented By People With Very Big Brains

1. A veggie chopping tool so you can enjoy fresh diced onions in your meals without subjecting yourself to an endless flow of waterworks during prep.
Promising reviews: "LOVE this chopper for NO TEARS onion dicing! I just followed the photo guide on which way to cut the onion in half, and the whole thing was diced with two pushes of the lid. The onion was then stored in the lower level until I was ready and it poured cleanly into the pan. I've also used it to easily cut a poblano pepper." —RDD
Get it from Amazon for $20.61.
2. Bra extenders that'll add an extra 2 inches to your bra. If you wear a bra, you know just how rare it can be to find one that you actually adore and we want to help you preserve your faves for as long as possible.
Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy based on a tip from a recently pregnant friend. Total game-changer. Only had to buy a new sized bra once, and then used these for the rest of my pregnancy, as my cup size didn't change any more but OMG my ribcage just kept on expanding and expanding to accommodate baby. IMO, these make wearing a regular bra possible during those body-changing portions of pregnancy, saving me money in the long run. Additionally, they work as expected...they clip onto the original spacers easily, they match up with the original hooks really well, and they are very comfortable and easy to use. Best $6 I've ever spent on Amazon. Buy them, you won't regret it." —Queen Bee
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 26 options).
3. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. A privacy window film that'll help block up to 96% of UV rays and reduce up to 79% of glare, which may just help you save a little bit on energy bills! Plus, it looks a little like having your very own stained glass window and creates a beautiful rainbow effect on sunny days. So many reasons to buy this, so just do it already!
Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private. I like the light but needed privacy, sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —Ashley Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A Snuggle Puppy that's basically a miracle solution to helping ease your pup's loneliness and separation anxiety. It's especially perfect for those crate-training their furry bbs.
In the early months of the pandemic, my family made the wonderful decision to get an adorable Havanese puppy named Bailey (pictured left). Bailey experienced some major separation anxiety in those first few days/nights and we knew for the sake of our sanity and sleep schedule that we had to find a solution. Enter: The Snuggle Puppy.
It comes with a little red heartbeat ticker and heat packs (we actually didn't even use the heat packs), that you simply place into the middle of the dog, velcro it shut, and it's heartbeat helps to make your puppy feel less alone and simulate the feeling of cuddling up to their mom. I swear this thing must be made with pixie dust because within an hour of putting this in his crate, Bailey stopped crying and was fast asleep next to it. If you opt to get the kit (we did), it also comes with two toys and a fleece blanket.
Bailey is 3-years-old now so he doesn't use the puppy for comfort like he did those first few weeks, but it's STILL his favorite toy. Seriously, he loves it so much that he is constantly attempting to see if he can pick it up and bring it with him outside when we go on walks. We got him another one for his birthday and he loves it just as much as he loves the first one. It's on the pricy side for a plush dog toy, but considering how much it helped save our sanity and how much Bailey still adores it, it's a million percent worth it. This is always at the top of the list of my recommendations for friends bringing home puppies because it's just that good.
Get it from Amazon: the Snuggle Puppy for $39.95 (available in six colors).
6. A snack bag sealer for anyone who can muster up the strength to not eat an entire Doritos bag in one sitting. Sure, you own an embarrassing number of bag clips already, but they're all being used on other snacks right now and future you shouldn't have to choose between eating stale nacho cheese chips or tossing out the rest.
The portable sealers heat up on contact so there's no downtime before use. They also come with batteries so you can use them right away!
Promising review: "I couldn't wait to see if these really worked. As soon as I received them I went to work sealing bags of opened chip bags. They worked! No more stale chips. They have a built in magnet, so I can keep them handy on the fridge. I am really impressed with them. No waiting time, no buttons to mess with. Just slide the protective cover away to expose the roller and run it across what you want to seal. Easy!" —Lexi
Get them from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two color combinations).
7. A makeup remover eraser stick you'll be so grateful you have around on those mornings when your eyeliner just won't cooperate, you seemingly forgot how to apply lipstick, and your body decides to produce a sneeze right after you've finished putting on mascara.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. A set of books that's actually not at all a set of books, but a storage box you can use to hide messy tangles of wires or keep things like important documents, electronics, or jewelry out of sight.
FYI — the photos above are just an example. You receive different books than what are shown in the product photos. You can opt to pay extra for a different length and a specific color scheme. If you'd like for them to send you a preview before they ship it, be sure to select "YES, preview books" on the order page and enable Amazon notifications. Covogoods is a woman-owned small business based in Utah that sells storage products made out of upcycled books!
Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl
9. Coffee mug organizers especially great for anyone with limited kitchen storage space. Now you can cut the amount of space your mugs take up in half and use that extra bit of room for additional drinkware, a cool kitchen gadget, or more snacks.
Comes in a pack of six so you can organize 12 mugs!
Promising review: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just ordered a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more. I can not say enough good about these." —ChefGirl
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
10. Bed sheet fasteners so you can ensure your sheets actually stay in place no matter how all over the place you are in your sleep. These will also make it easier and quicker to make your bed in the morning!
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two lengths, and in larger sets).
11. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
This awesome stuff can be used to clean like a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills, just be sure to do so once they've cooled down! Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. Wine drops for adding to your fave glass of vino — it's designed to help reduce the sulfates and tannins in your drink so you can sip your red, white, and pink knowing you may also be reducing your chances of waking up with a headache in the morning.
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.
Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my 30s and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13. Blind-spot mirrors that'll allow you to spend less time perfecting your parallel park and more time doing whatever it is you had to parallel park for.
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four shapes).
14. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
15. A dice set to help get you out of your cooking rut. It includes five primary dice (protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, and bonus ingredient), as well as four seasonal veggie dice to keep things fresh and interesting.
Two Tumbleweeds is a woman-owned small business based in Tempe, Arizona. They sell products to keep meal time fun. They offer notepads and calendars for planning weekly menus and grocery lists, foodie dice, and mixology dice — because trying out new cocktails is important!
Promising review: "What a life-changer. It has gotten my dinner menus out of a rut and made them fun! I highly recommend this shop and product!!!" —likethecolor
Get it from Two Tumbleweeds on Etsy for $32 or Amazon for