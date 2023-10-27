36 Products That Were Clearly Invented By People With Very Big Brains

In the early months of the pandemic, my family made the wonderful decision to get an adorable Havanese puppy named Bailey (pictured left). Bailey experienced some major separation anxiety in those first few days/nights and we knew for the sake of our sanity and sleep schedule that we had to find a solution. Enter: The Snuggle Puppy.

It comes with a little red heartbeat ticker and heat packs (we actually didn't even use the heat packs), that you simply place into the middle of the dog, velcro it shut, and it's heartbeat helps to make your puppy feel less alone and simulate the feeling of cuddling up to their mom. I swear this thing must be made with pixie dust because within an hour of putting this in his crate, Bailey stopped crying and was fast asleep next to it. If you opt to get the kit (we did), it also comes with two toys and a fleece blanket.

Bailey is 3-years-old now so he doesn't use the puppy for comfort like he did those first few weeks, but it's STILL his favorite toy. Seriously, he loves it so much that he is constantly attempting to see if he can pick it up and bring it with him outside when we go on walks. We got him another one for his birthday and he loves it just as much as he loves the first one. It's on the pricy side for a plush dog toy, but considering how much it helped save our sanity and how much Bailey still adores it, it's a million percent worth it. This is always at the top of the list of my recommendations for friends bringing home puppies because it's just that good.

Get it from Amazon: the Snuggle Puppy for $39.95 (available in six colors).