If You Buy Something From This List, I'm Betting You'll Come Back To Thank Me Later

1. A no-touch forehead thermometer for taking your kiddo's temperature (or yours) in a way that's sooo much easier than wrestling a thermometer underneath their tongue and having them sit and wait for the longest minute ever.
Promising review: "I love this thing. One click gives you an instant, easy-to-read temperature. No loud beeps or sounds, just a little vibration to tell you it’s done. So easy, fast, and quiet, I wish I had found this two years ago!" —PickyCustomer
2. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "It was only $5 and the reviews were all really positive and I thought, why not? So I bought it. I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger and the best story of all — a teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
3. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) to deliver seriously good hydration, help brighten your skin, and help reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver. The first time I used it years ago I had a lot of acne, so I stopped. Because of masks, I developed perioral dermatitis and had to throw out my skincare routine and start again. I slowly started adding very few things back to help soothe my angry and dry skin. This product makes my skin glowy and hydrated." —Stephanie
4. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I am super lazy with nail and foot care and would much prefer to go to the nail salon on a regular basis. However, my wallet does not always agree with my desire to be pampered. So, I thought I would try this product based upon the reviews. The results are great and I think I can stretch out my salon visits a little more!" —S. Antwine
5. And a foot file to scrub off any excess dead skin after using the callus gel.
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could maintain my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy
6. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
7. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
8. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
9. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie
10. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
11. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
12. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
13. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
My colleague Ciera Velarde loves this stuff. Here's what she has to say about it:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"
