I Spy With My Little Eye, 29 Problem-Solving Products To Add To Your Cart Immediately

1. An aftercare oil that may help reduce the appearance of keloids, bumps, and scars associated with new and old piercings.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you may start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
2. A slicker brush for breathing new life into faux-fur throw blankets, fleece jackets, and all of your other soft and cozy belongings in need of a refresh.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. And honestly, did I even get everything out? So after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I did have to keep cleaning off the brush (from all the fibers and dirt that accumulated), but that's super easy. No different than my own hair brush. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Renee
3. A set of jean button pins that'll allow you to either add an extra inch or bring your jeans in an inch. This is great if you realized after taking the tag off your new denim bottoms that they're not *quite* the perfect fit or if you discovered an old pair in your wardrobe that could use a tad bit of adjusting to be wearable again.
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
4. A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
5. A weekly pill organizer so you can plan out your meds by day of the week AND time of day. If you're anything like me and your nightly routine involves trying to recall if you took your 24-hour allergy pill or you'll have to suffer a night filled with sniffles, then you need this thing.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box...this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
6. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —shelby cipolla
7. An easy root touch-up kit to make maintaining your gorg hair color a breeze. This is great if your color is starting to fade a bit or a few gray hairs are peeking their way through and you'd like to cover them up a bit.
Promising review: "This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." —Amanda Scott
8. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
9. A soft seat belt cover because the year is 2024 and automobile manufacturers still insist on make seatbelt fabric uncomfy and kinda pointy. Luckily, this shoulder pad will feel much nicer against your skin — just here to help make something so important for your safety a whole lot more comfy!
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." —KE J.
10. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
11. Cleaning K-Cups for the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in to brew your favorite hot beverage.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in like you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
12. A slide-and-store mat you'll wonder how you ever got by without. The mat work GREAT as a play mat. After playtime is finished, simply pull the drawstring handles to gather all the toys in, and voila, your space is tidy!
Promising review: "I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kid's train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy; all you do is lift up the fabric and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality." —KFundy
