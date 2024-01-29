27 Handy Products To Help You Tackle The Things You'd Rather Not Do

Plus, this comes with some catnip so you can lure your cat into using it!

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on that we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both. I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." —Jason Ross

