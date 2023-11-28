28 Products That Are Actually Genius Enough To Handle The Tasks You Really Don’t Want To Do

1. An automatic cleaning system for cleaning your toilet with every flush — no scrubbing, no bleach, just go and flush! Each cartridge should last about three months so you won't have to worry about changing it often, either!
Promising review: "Super easy to set up, super easy to maintain. Keeps the toilet bowl cleaner than without it. Perfect for the lazy bachelor (like me)." —Prof_lefty
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
2. Or a set of toilet fizzing bombs that'll make cleaning your porcelain throne so easy, you may actually enjoy it?! All you have to do is drop one or two of these in the bowl, swish them around in the water a bit with a cleaning wand, wait five minutes, scrub, and flush! Less time cleaning your toilet = more time spent watching Netflix.
Juniperseed Mercantile is a woman-owned small biz based in Littleton, Colorado that sells Earth-friendly baby, body, and home goods like washable nursing pads, all natural hand and body lotion, wood furniture cream, and more!
Promising review: "These are great! I've used them in the toilet a couple times since receiving them, and also one in my kitchen sink disposal so far. They definitely help make getting the toilet bowl clean super easy, I honestly feel like it stays bright and clean longer, and there are no funky smells coming from the disposal. I'd definitely buy them again!" —Chante
Get a pack of eight from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $13.
3. A sous vide cooker to help you make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. So minimal you don't even have to be in the kitchen while your food is cooking. I'm not kidding.
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.
Promising reviews: "For us lazy cookers! I use this at least three times a week. Great so you don’t have to stand in the kitchen waiting for your food." —Craig R Payne III
"Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller compared to the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab I'm more likely to use it compared to the Anova, which I kept in a special case in the pantry. Setup is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in two styles).
4. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets so you can ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean. All you have to do is pop a tablet in and run a normal wash cycle!
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "I've used it a couple of times now and it seems to do the job it is meant to. It cleans the washer out and I have no buildup. The inside is sparkling after I use it. I had mine for a year before I used this product and it looks brand new inside and out. I use it a lot too. I would recommend using this product." —Carrie D D
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.95.
5. A ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.
ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs!
Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
7. A plant food spike that'll keep your plants fed for up to two months!
Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." —Elizabeth
Get a pack of 48 from Amazon for $4.47.
8. An iRobot Roomba so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.
This vacuum uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation and vSLAM technology so the robot can map its surroundings around your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. It can clean under beds, sofas, and a variety of hard-to-reach areas. Its high-efficiency filter can catch about 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The vacuum can connect to Wi-Fi, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Download the iRobot Home app here.
Promising review: "For lazy people! I love my Roomba! I work from home and have two cats that leave hair everywhere! I can start it and let it run on its own while I work. When it’s done, it parks itself and when I get off work I empty the trash bin. I can't say enough about how much I love this thing! Best purchase ever made by me!" —amanda
Get it from Amazon for $224.99.
9. And a robot mop because who really wants to deal with a bucket of sudsy water and an actual mop when you can have a robot you control from your phone do all the work for you?!
It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.
Promising review: "I was a little price-leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different, like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner because of this little mop robot." —Christina H
Get it from Amazon for $333.99.
10. A wall-mounted groomer toy that'll allow your kitty to enjoy all the scritches while the brush removes and collects their loose hair. So much easier than trying to get them to sit and brush them yourself.
Plus, this comes with some catnip so you can lure your cat into using it!
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on that we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both. I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." —Jason Ross
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A chandelier cleaning spray for the easiest way to tend to that light fixture you know could use a refresh. Now, I know what you're thinking — there's now way spraying that thing can be considered "easy cleaning." Hear me out. You don't have to risk injury via ladder just to wipe it after spraying. No, really! Just let it drip dry. Yup, it's really that simple.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I am 80-years-old and my days of getting on a ladder to clean this chandler are far behind me. Whatever is in this bottle is well worth the money." —Janice Hunt
Get it from Amazon for $22.89.
12. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
Check out the Mouthwatchers toothbrush on TikTok!
My colleague Emma Lord owns this toothbrush and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in four colors and a multicolored pack).
13. A makeup brush color removal sponge because the last time you did your makeup was Saturday night before going out with your friends and you used the most gorgine shimmery charcoal shadow for your smoky eye. But now it's Monday morning and you wanna wear a lighter, more subtle shadow color to your office and only have so much time to get ready. Just swipe your brush a few times over the sponge, and voila! Good as new and no water or chemicals required!
Promising review: "Before buying this product, I worried about my cosmetic brushes' cleanliness. Being lazy, I did not take time to wash them regularly and dry properly. This little sponge performs just as advertised. My brushes are now cleaned after every use. Simply and quickly." —Anniebbard
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
14. Water bottle cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.
15. A veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals, but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering Seamless a fourth night in a row.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and four sizes).