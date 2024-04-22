27 Products That Are Actually Genius Enough To Handle The Tasks You Really Don’t Want To Do

The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.

Promising reviews: "For us lazy cookers! I use this at least three times a week. Great so you don’t have to stand in the kitchen waiting for your food." —Craig R Payne III

"Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller compared to the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab I'm more likely to use it compared to the Anova, which I kept in a special case in the pantry. Setup is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols

Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in two styles).