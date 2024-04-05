Not To Go Full Swiftie On Main, But These 43 Fashion Items Truly Will ~Never Go Out Of Style~

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A tiered dress that was made for twirling around, taking adorable photos for your Insta grid, and feeling super comfy all at the same time. Talk about a triple threat.
This is available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test it out before committing if you're a Prime member!
Promising reviews: "This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." —Paige Kim
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather). Cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $41.93+ (available in 18 colors and sizes XXS–5X).
2. A sweater vest you can wear a buncha different ways and still look like an effortlessly chic fashionista every time. Wear it by itself on warmer days, or pair it with a shirt underneath when you need something a tad more toasty.
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn't be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfectly!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless. I was surprised at the quality of this item... it's very soft and thick. Which wasn't what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Jon Evans
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five colors and sizes S–L).
3. A mini belt bag because sometimes you don't want to deal with constantly keeping a purse strapped to your shoulder, and that's OK! This small but mighty bag comes in so many colors, is comfy to wear, and is big enough to store your on-the-go essentials.
4. A drawstring bodycon that's the direct result of taking a classic look like a bodycon dress and figuring out how to make it look SUPER CUTE! If you've been searching high and low for a day-to-night piece as we head into warmer months, this right here is IT!
Promising review: "I purchased this dress last minute for my birthday and absolutely loved it. I received a lot of compliments and felt confident wearing this dress. It wasn't sheer at all, and the material is very soft. It hugged all my curves and showed my shape. Definitely will purchase in other colors!" —laniya
Get it from Amazon for $25.49 (available in 24 colors and styles and sizes S–XL).
5. A short-sleeve T-shirt bodysuit combing the versatility of a classic tee with the glory of a bodysuit to bring an effortless tucked-in look to your jeans, skirts, and shorts!
Promising review: "I bought this in black, and I love it. The material is soft, stretchy, and super comfortable. Not see-through at all. Doesn't crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in 18 colors and sizes XS–XXL).
For additional sizing options, check out this T-shirt bodysuit on Amazon for $23.99 (available in 13 colors and sizes L–4XL).
6. A pair of platform sneakers you should buy immediately and then go apologize to all of your other shoes because once these babies arrive on your doorstep...welp, the others may never see the light of day again.
FYI: These sneaks tend to run a little big, so many reviewers suggest sizing a half-size down!
Promising review: "These black platform Superga sneakers are very comfortable and are true to size. Definitely what I was looking for. The platform is just the right height — enough to give me the extra height I wanted without looking silly. These look perfect with my split-hem flared leggings. The sneakers feel good on, the feet are supported, and the width is true as well. They are well-made, durable, and are on trend. I am super happy with this purchase." —No Name Please
Get them from Amazon for $80+ (available in 30+ color combos and sizes 6–10).
7. A pair of Levi's high-rise, straight-cut ankle jeans for stocking up in several colors — reviewers love how comfy and stretchy they are, AND they're popular on TikTok! You can never have too many jeans (at least that's how I feel).
These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime member!
Promising review: "I got these jeans at the suggestion of a TikTok video and was skeptical when they arrived. The style of these pants is not my typical style. However, as soon as I put them on, I didn't want to take them off. They are nice and stretchy, which makes them extra comfortable. I frequently wear them to Disney parks, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day walking in the parks. They're so comfortable that even after a full day of eating around the world at Epcot and getting bloated from beer and snacks, I don't mind them being on like many other types of jeans. Highly recommend." —Megyn
Get them from Amazon for $55.65+ (available in 16 colors and sizes 24–32 regular and 16–24 plus).
8. A boxy T-shirt dress you'll be sooo very glad you own on those mornings when the sun wakes you up before your alarm does, yet the thought of getting out of bed and looking presentable is so far out of reach. Comfort and style that can dressed up or down is always the vibe.
Promising review: "This dress is everything. It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized-style T-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It's held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I'm just lounging around the house." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.17+ (available in 16 styles and sizes XS–XXL).
Also be sure to check out this fan-favorite T-shirt dress on Amazon for $19.99 (available in various colors and sizes XS–3XL).
9. And if you're looking for an equally comfy and easy option, but something a little more ~fancy~, this floral wrap dress is here to help.
Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it's adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well. The material, the pockets, it's breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Beth- Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 14 colors and sizes 14–26).
10. A faux-leather jacket for a truly timeless addition to your wardrobe. This is a great piece to have on hand year-round, works well with pretty much any outfit you can think of, and comes in so many lovely colors. You may wanna buy a couple to mix and match with your fave fits.
This is available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test it out before committing if you're a Prime member!
Promising review: "SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes, but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
Get it from Amazon for $67.55+ (available in 30 styles and sizes XS–4X).
11. A set of stackable necklaces that come with three in a set so you can choose to wear one at a time, all three together, or mix and match with ones you already have to create your dream layered look.
Promising review: "I wear this necklace almost every day! It's the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT, but I LOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate! I initially didn't know if I would like that only because I have several layered necklaces that are all one piece, and they are convenient to put on, but I love this option! All pieces are very lightweight and do not rub or pull on the neck, and the clasp is easy to latch. One small thing is the longest necklace tends to slide around, showing the clasp throughout the day, and I have to keep making sure it's not showing. Otherwise, great necklace, and I will buy it again to make sure I keep an extra on hand for myself or a gift." —shaundrajoy
Get it from Amazon for $13.49 (available in 36 designs).
12. A skater dress featuring lace detail and a waist bow for the most darling look ever. Pair it with cowboy boots for a country-inspired style, sneaks for a casual fit, or heels if your goal is dressing to the nines.
Promising review: "I have worn this out twice since received, and I got soooo many compliments on it! Fits perfectly, has great stitching, and best of all, IT'S NOT SEE-THROUGH!! I will definitely get a lot of wear this summer. Perfect for summer date nights when it's hot and humid, but you still want to look cute!" —Gina Knight
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 27 colors/styles and sizes XS–XXL).