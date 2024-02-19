The Before And Afters For These 27 Cleaning Products Are Downright Repulsive, But Also So Satisfying

This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!

Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick long, dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without one instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors and a two-pack).