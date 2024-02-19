The Before And Afters For These 27 Cleaning Products Are Downright Repulsive, But Also So Satisfying

1. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you use can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet and your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $22.81.
2. A laundry stain remover so you can say adios to messes on clothes, furniture, linens, and more with ease AND with plant-derived ingredients you'll feel good about.
Puracy is a family-owned small business based in Texas that sells plant-based cleaning products!
Promising review: "My favorite off-white hoodie had a huge tomato sauce stain that I had already tried to wash out. I used Tide to Go on it. The stain turned brown, but was still there. I was going to throw it away but thought I’d try this stuff. I soaked the stain with it overnight and ran it through the washing machine. No sign of the stain!!! Amazing stuff!" —Scott Broadbent
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A FlexiSnake for unclogging your hair-filled drain. Simply ~snake~ this tool down there, let it grab the hair, pull it back up, and then decide whether you should marvel at its abilities or gag.
More than 4,000 hook and loop micro-hooks cover the full 18-inch span of the snake. It's reusable! Remove hair after use, and clean with soap, water, and a brush. It's compatible with most bathroom drains without needing to take off the stopper.
Promising review: "I didn’t expect this to be professional-grade or anything, but hey, for the price, this definitely did the job. Our bathroom sink was starting to drain really slowly, so I bought this. In less than two minutes, it had fed down the drain easily and pulled up two separate disgusting chunks of hair and soap scum. I wore cleaning gloves to clean that gunk off the snake, but it wasn’t too difficult. Drain worked perfectly after. I use it maybe once a month to maintain. Good value!" —Kristen B
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. Or a TubShroom that'll collect your hair while in the shower/bath, so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it in the first place.
This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!
Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick long, dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without one instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors and a two-pack).
5. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in two scents).
6. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Selling the OC as you digest your dinner.
Promising review: "Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler
Get a spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.
7. A carpet cleaning solution for those whose home deserves a million-dollar-looking floor...for under $20 that is.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and non-toxic.
Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three scents).
8. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We've since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We'll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw, and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." —Crystal Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $13.28.
10. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
11. A toilet wand to prove wands of all sorts, even ones for cleaning toilets, are truly magical objects. Refer to disgusting photo below for evidence.
Comes with one ToiletWand, one storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Just click the wipe onto the wand, swish, scrub, and clean the bowl, pop the wipe off, and dispose in the trash.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
12. Or a pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $11.15.