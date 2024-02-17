You Don’t Have To Make An Account To See These 31 Products TikTok Is Obsessed With — We Put A Bunch Of Them In This List

Plus, these are made using plant-based ingredients so they're an environmentally-friendly option for those looking to make greener choices! Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents.

Check out the Kind Laundry detergent sheets on TikTok!

My colleague Danielle Healy loves these detergent sheets! Here's what she has to say about them:

Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands.

Get a 60-pack from Amazon for $20.95 (available in unscented and ocean breeze).