You Don’t Have To Make An Account To See These 31 Products TikTok Is Obsessed With — We Put A Bunch Of Them In This List

1. A quilted jacket perfect for those days when it's just chilly enough you wanna toss on a little coat to keep you warm, but anything heavier than a lightweight option might make you sweat.
Check out the lightweight quilted jacket on TikTok!
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. I ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).
2. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Check out The Pink Stuff on TikTok!
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A colorful keyboard and mouse set because many of us have been doing this whole "WFH" thing for years now, and it's time to give our office setups the shake-up they've been craving.
Check out the colorful keyboard and mouse set on TikTok!
Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quickly, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse, and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 12 styles).
4. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
5. A knife set in a clear knife block that'll not only look great with your minimalist kitchen aesthetic but will be SO useful in actually being able to see exactly which knife you're grabbing! Not to mention, reviews love the sharpness and quality of the knives themselves, too!
Each set comes with a carving knife, utility knife, cheese knife, pizza knife, chef knife, bread knife, paring knife, six steak knives, vegetable peeler, a pair of scissors, a two-stage knife sharpener, *and* the acrylic case.
Check out the Home Hero knife set on TikTok!
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S
Get a 20-piece set from Amazon for $39.99.
6. A nail and cuticle care solution to help your nails look fresh and healthy. Use it consistently for results that'll wow you!
Check out the CND nail and cuticle oil on TikTok!
Promising review: "Found it in TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).
7. A set of laundry detergent sheets that'll make you wonder why you spent your whole life (up until now) fussing with heavy jugs of liquid detergent or pods. All you have to do is toss one of these sheets into your machine with your laundry load, and it'll dissolve as it cleans your clothes!
Plus, these are made using plant-based ingredients so they're an environmentally-friendly option for those looking to make greener choices! Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents.
Check out the Kind Laundry detergent sheets on TikTok!
My colleague Danielle Healy loves these detergent sheets! Here's what she has to say about them:
Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands.
Get a 60-pack from Amazon for $20.95 (available in unscented and ocean breeze).
8. A set of reviewer-favorite blending sponges for some seriously smooth makeup application.
Check out the blending sponges on TikTok!
Two things about me: 1) I've always found the idea of paying $$$$ for a blending sponge (name brand or not) so silly. I mean...it's a sponge for blending your makeup. Is it really that much better if you spend $20 on it?! I will never know because I will never do that. 2) I'm terrible at remembering to replace my blending sponges so when I buy them, I need to buy them in a set so that I have several at a time and don't have to worry about re-stocking for a bit. I found these through our own posts and I'm a sucker for anything that TikTok loves so I decided to try them and they're great! Great price point! Great sponges! Great blending! Not much else to say than that, so add them to your beauty routine!
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $5.85+ (available in eight color schemes).
9. A vintage-style mirror you can hang and use as an ~actual~ mirror or a decorative wall fixture. OR don't hang it at all and utilize it as a gorgie tray.
Check out the mirror on TikTok!
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and is great for doing hairstyles and makeup! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in gold or white and in two-packs).
10. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Check out the Bissell Little Green machine on TikTok!
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. This Little Green Cleaner is pure magic. I've had it for a year now and it's still surprising me. I have two kids and a dog, so accidents happen. It's so easy to move around to spot clean when needed. Made the carpet on my stairs look new. I, unfortunately, had an old stain in my car that I decided to tackle and this cleaner TOOK IT OUT!!! I could not believe it. It has been a savior for my microfiber furniture as well. Buy it. Just buy it right now." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $90.99.
11. A roll-up dish drying rack ideal for those living with a less than-optimal kitchen space. This lays flat over your sink so you don't have to rearrange what little countertop area you have just to let your dishes and utensils air dry. Phew!
It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Check out the roll-up dish drying rack on TikTok!
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher, but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher-safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me many times it was such a good buy!" —Sheri
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. A bold blouse that's giving '90s icon in the best possible way — kinda feel like this would be a staple in Fran Fine's closet? Which means you should definitely make it a staple in yours. Not to mention, you can easily pair this with jeans, leggings, tights, your most profesh slack pants, etc.
Big Dart is a small biz that sells oversized stylish shirts!
Promising review: "This shirt doesn't have a lot of stretch, so I'd advise you to size up. The shirt is very vibrant and colorful and looks just like the picture. I saw it on TikTok, which made me want to get it." —Keia
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).
13. A portable water bottle to ensure your pup stays hydrated on the go. All you have to do is press a button on the bottle to dispense the water and then let your doggo enjoy their drink!
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
Check out the dog water bottle on TikTok!
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).