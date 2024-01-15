17 Book Subscription Boxes Any Bookworm Will Love

I initially joined Book of the Month three years ago because I wanted to read People We Meet on Vacation and my local library had a waitlist. I thought I'd sign up for one month and cancel my subscription right after, but I am here to say that was not the case. I'm obsessed with my BOTM subscription and can't recommend it enough.



At the start of each month, they add five new books to the app. These books span all sorts of genres, include reads from new authors and returning favorites, and some even have a theme (aka: spooky reads for October, holiday reads in December). You can choose up to three books per month. All three of your selections can be from that month's book picks or you can pick a book or two from that month's selections and choose add-on books — I've been doing this lately as I'm working on creating my own little ~home library bookshelf~. If you don't like any of their monthly selections that is A-OK! Simply skip that month and a credit will be applied towards future months.

It's such a fun thing to treat myself to each month and makes for a perfect gift (both to yourself and to loved ones). Happy reading!

Sign up for Book of the Month for $17.99/month!