17 Book Subscription Boxes Any Bookworm Will Love

1. Book of the Month offers a monthly selection of 5–7 great reads at the start of each month. All you have to do is open the app, pick the book that strikes your fancy (if nothing strikes your fancy, you can choose from one of their monthly member favorite picks or skip), and sit back and relax as you wait for your book to arrive in the mail! BOTM offers audiobooks as well if you prefer to listen to stories instead!
I initially joined Book of the Month three years ago because I wanted to read People We Meet on Vacation and my local library had a waitlist. I thought I'd sign up for one month and cancel my subscription right after, but I am here to say that was not the case. I'm obsessed with my BOTM subscription and can't recommend it enough.
At the start of each month, they add five new books to the app. These books span all sorts of genres, include reads from new authors and returning favorites, and some even have a theme (aka: spooky reads for October, holiday reads in December). You can choose up to three books per month. All three of your selections can be from that month's book picks or you can pick a book or two from that month's selections and choose add-on books — I've been doing this lately as I'm working on creating my own little ~home library bookshelf~. If you don't like any of their monthly selections that is A-OK! Simply skip that month and a credit will be applied towards future months.
It's such a fun thing to treat myself to each month and makes for a perfect gift (both to yourself and to loved ones). Happy reading!
Sign up for Book of the Month for $17.99/month!
2. OurShelves puts together boxes of books for children ages 0–8 that feature a diverse range of traditionally under-represented characters and families in books. It's a great way to either introduce your child or help them feel better represented through reading stories that highlight and celebrate racial diversity, disabilities, sexual orientations, and more.
There are three different age range options: Sunshine books (ages 0–2); Rainbow books (ages 2–5); and Treehouse books (ages 5–8). Boxes contain both board books and picture books!
Promising review: "I absolutely love OurShelves. My daughter has really enjoyed all the books we've gotten. They truly are some of the ones we read over and over and over. And I love that they have characters and stories I would not have found on my own in our small town. I also love supporting authors from minority identities. It's a win-win-win!" —Summer W.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $14.99/box.
3. Used Books Monthly makes good use of gently read books by sending them to you in this subscription! Choose between two or four books per box. The best part? You'll get to build up your library shelf at a fraction of the cost of what you'd spend retail!
The team at Used Books Monthly hand select books for your box based on your preferred genres!
Promising review: "Used Books Monthly has really helped me step out of my comfort zone and allowed me to re-evaluate what I enjoy as a reader. I also can’t speak highly enough of the team, as they were so quick to help me when out when I had an issue with the shipment of my order. All in all, a great service from great people. I highly recommend!" —Annaliese
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $8.49/box.
4. Kindle Unlimited grants Kindle readers the opportunity to borrow up to 20 books at any given time — no cost, no due dates.
Additionally! Prime members receive free early access to a pre-released book title through Amazon First Reads.
I caved and bought a Kindle Paperwhite on Prime Day and received a free three-month trial of Kindle Unlimited that's coming to an end pretty soon and that I'll definitely be paying for after it ends because it's such a great value.
Think of Kindle Unlimited as a library app that you pay for each month. But Sam!!! What about free library apps? What about Libby?! OK, OK, hear me out. I use Libby too, but there are times that I either a) cannot find certain Kindle books I want to read on Libby or b) I'm impatient and there's a waitlist. I often find myself bouncing between Kindle Unlimited and Libby due to varying selections.
But one of the main things that sets Kindle Unlimited apart is the fact that there's no due date on the books you borrow. The only limit is that you can only check out 20 books at a time, but I don't have any reason to check out this many books at once, so for me personally, this has never been an issue. Anyways, as someone who used to rely on physical books only prior to getting my Kindle and was spending a lot of money to build out a book shelf in my apartment, $11.99 a month for unlimited Kindle reads is a STEAL. That's less than the price of one physical book from a retailer, so even just borrowing one book a month IMO is already a cost-efficient method.
If you're still on the fence, browse the titles available on Kindle Unlimited!
Get Kindle Unlimited through Amazon for $11.99/month.
5. Comic Crate ships over six brand-new, current comics per box that folks of all ages can enjoy! They feature simple artwork and language and character favorites like Scooby-Doo and Sonic the Hedgehog.
They also have teen-specific crates featuring more detailed artwork, intermediate language, and violent themes if buying for yourself or for someone who that content is age-appropriate for.
Promising review: "Love this crate! Perfect collection of comics for my 8-year-old. I don't have to preview them to make sure they're appropriate, because everything in the crate is. Goes straight into his hands from the mailbox. Exactly what I was looking for." —Jennifer
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $29/box.
6. Chocolate and Book Box combines two of the best things ever: reading and sweets!!! Each box arrives at your doorstep with a beautifully packaged read and a delicious chocolate treat to accompany it.
Plus!!! Gluten-free and vegan options are available!!!
Promising review: "I purchased this for my daughter. It really was the perfect gift. Beautifully packaged. She loves the book selections and the treats. Reliable and good communication." —Brooks L.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $18.59/box.
7. Reading Bug Box curates personalized boxes based on your child's age, interests, reading skill, and more! It's designed for children 0–13 years so it's meant to grow with them and helps take some of the guesswork out of picking out stories!
Reading Bug Bookstore is a family-owned biz based in California. Each box is filled with books to match the preferences you submit about the child you're purchasing for!
Promising review: "This is a FANTASTIC box and value. I am so, so impressed at how well these books have been selected for what my girls liked. Really fantastic box!" —Sarah A.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $28/box.
8. Scribbler assists in getting those writing creative juices flowing whether you're already an avid writer or looking to dip your feet into a creative new hobby. Not only will your box contain a novel with an autographed bookplate (how cool?!) but you'll also find writing gifts, teaching materials from a bestselling author, and you'll gain access to live group chats with editors and literary agents!
Writing gifts you may find in your box include notebooks, pens, snacks (because you gotta energize those creative juices), and more!
Promising review: I absolutely love this box! I have looked for other boxes curated for writers and haven't found anything that comes close to this subscription. The creators do a fantastic job of including bookish goodies as well as support for writers. And they are so much more than a subscription box! On their website, you'll find writing contests, consultations, and writer goodies. Every month they also have a featured shop item that can be added to your box for just a little extra. I have needed to contact the shop with some changes and questions in the past and they are prompt, friendly, and understanding every time! Would highly recommend this box!" —Rachel W.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $29.99/box.
9. A Box of Stories plunges crime, thriller, and mystery fans into four juicy reads per box. Whether you're looking to just add a few books from the genre to your TBR list this year or you want to devour a new story a week, all you gotta do is choose your delivery frequency and they'll handle the rest!
Each box comes with four brand new hand-picked books and you'll never get the same book or box twice!
Promising review: "I received my first box last month and love it! I can’t wait to see what will be in this month's box!" —Leona D.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $51.29/box.
10. Craft in Style Box encourages you to unwind and channel your creativity into some relaxing adult coloring pages. They'll send you a pad of 15 pages per box AND you'll receive 15 pages available for digital download.
All new subscribers (except for those doing single month non-renewal subscriptions) will receive a mini welcome kit. Those who subscribe to 6-month or year-long options can receive additional gifts like a colored pencils or a gift card.
Promising review: "I’m looking forward to my next shipment. These boxes are so fun! The packaging is gorgeous. They make a great way to have fun at home and they all make great gifts. What a treat!" —Carol C.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $12.49/box.
11. Bookishly acquaints customers with a classic book per box. Whether classics are your personal favorite or you want to delve into those novels you've heard so much about from your English teachers but never actually read, this one's for you.
And each box comes with your choice of tea or coffee. Now they didn't offer that when you were learning about the classics in your school days, huh?!
Promising review: "My box took a while to arrive (with it shipping overseas it’s understandable) but it was well worth the wait! The packaging was very cute and neat. I could totally see myself getting this box again." —Kathryn G.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $14.78/box.
12. Bookakery Box brings a book to life and turns it into a family-friendly activity. Along with the a hardback picture box, the box comes with a baking tool and a recipe card.
Note that it doesn't come with the ingredients to bake the recipe! Something awesome: The company donates a book for every new subscription!
Promising review: "This box makes story time come to life, and my daughter especially loves to get a baking tool to add to the kitchen. We have enjoyed reading and baking together — the perfect combo!" —Laura F.
Get it from Cratejoy stating at $23.82/box.
13. Box of Books (Great Escapes for Teens & Young Adults), as you may have guessed from the name, intends to provide teens and young adults with an ~escape~ from the pressures of daily life via books and novelty items.
Each box comes with two age-appropriate reads. You can also request a specific book from The Book Room section on the Box of Books website. The boxes also come with two additional items like stickers, journals, craft and activity books, games, and more!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter and had emailed about a book she’s really been wanting. The seller replied very quickly, and my daughter already got her first box within a few days! She literally cried when she opened it! I highly recommend this subscription for any YA readers in your life!! She’s already so excited for her next box! And the goodies she got with her book were so perfect!! Very, very impressed." —Kristina
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $47.99/box.
14. Authentic Books allows you to pick from a few different books each month. You'll then receive a box filled with said book and a bunch of fun goodies based on that book to enhance your reading experience!
Founded by Natisha Asbell and her husband, Wes, Authentic Books is a book subscription focused on providing customers with an experience and immersing them in the world of the book they choose through taste, smell, touch, and sound. All of the items in the box are sourced from local businesses and 5% of your membership fee goes towards charity — charity picks change every three months, but past organizations include the Malala Fund and Adopt-A-Classroom.
Get it from Authentic Books starting at $56.99/month (available in different box options).