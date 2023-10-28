Just A List Of 29 Really Awesome Birthday Gifts That Happen To Cost Less Than $10

1. A Taylor Swift picture book both little and big Swifties will get a kick out of. This adorable biography is a fun way to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the queen's iconic career thus far while also teaching the young ones a very important piece of history.
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga is the proud owner of this book: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
2. A carbonated bubble clay mask that's gonna be REALLY FUN for them to use because it'll make their face all foamy and bubbly. They'll almost be sad they have to rinse it off after.
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." —Phil Textor
3. A scratch paper art set so they can get creative in a fun and cool new way.
Promising review: "I bought these to help entertain children at a big dinner party, and they were a huge hit! Ages 3–10 loved them! You can use them easily to make a small, simple design or something more elaborate. The kids loved them and I will purchase again. Great purchase!" —Rachel
4. A delicious popcorn seasoning salt that'll help them make their very own movie theater-style snack right from the comfort of home. Buttery, salty goodness paired with their favorite movie? Perfect way to spend a Saturday night.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
5. A super cute pet cloud for the person who would love to have a little friend to look after, but won't require food/water/walks/vet visits, etc.
Party People is a small biz based in the UK that sells gag gifts and party supplies.
Promising review: "This pet cloud is so full of life and energy! As soon as I opened the box he jumped out and gave me a big hug! Might’ve been high IDK." —Owen
6. 642 Tiny Things to Draw, a book filled with, yup, 642 small drawing prompts to get their creative doodling juices flowing.
Promising review: "I am not an artist but this is fun! I keep it on my nightstand along with some sketch pencils and draw when winding down for the night. Yes, some of the prompts are a bit odd but I just go with it. Sort of tests the imagination! My 10-year-old granddaughter loves it too." —Amazon Customer
7. An ice cream sundae soap that might make them hungry every time they wash their hands (so maybe toss in a pint of Ben & Jerry's with their gift since this isn't edible).
Aubrey E Soaps is a small biz based in Winchester Center, Connecticut that sells the cutest (and most delicious-looking) soaps!
Promising review: "I'm in love with these soaps! I don't even want to use them, that's how cute they are. Definitely coming back." —ZomBriAZ
8. Or this botanical bar soap if you're looking for a more classic option. This baby will make them feel like they're bathing/washing their hands in the lap of luxury.
9. An exfoliating glove to help slough away dead skin so easily, they'll be confused as to how they made it this long without owning this genius product.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
10. Some super cute cat gel pens that'll be purr-fect for all their note-taking needs.
Promising review: "These adorable pens are a hoot! I can now ensure the pen thieves stay away from my desk. The point is very fine. It writes smoothly with black ink. The colors and the tiny faces are too cute. My favorite part is the little tail on the cap." —Bonnie
11. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for making their next social gathering one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play.
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing." —Hani
12. A jewelry cleaning pen so they can get their precious gems looking brand-new with a quick pen swipe.
Promising review: "My life has changed since I discovered this. I was previously using a toothbrush and found that it just wasn't getting all the gunk underneath my diamond. I have no idea what kind of magic is in this cleaning stick but my ring looks brand-new after cleaning. The bristles are soft and firm at the same time, allowing you to get all around the prongs and underneath the stone." —Ay
13. A gorg velvet pearl headband that'll quickly become their new favorite accessory. It's just so darling and pretty!
Promising review: "I am in love with this headband. I was pleasantly surprised that it’s really high quality for the price. The color is a perfect neutral that goes with everything. The pearls are securely attached and it’s comfortable to wear. I have a lot of baby hairs because of postpartum regrowth, and this keeps them held back and looks super cute!" —Lauren Riggs
14. Burn After Writing, a journal filled with prompts and thought-provoking questions to help them spend more time self-reflecting and less time overthinking. When finished, they can hide it, throw it away, or better...burn it.
15. A jewelry holder for a unique one-of-a-kind way for them to keep their accessories in an organized one-of-a-kind storage spot.
Promising review: "Perfect for someone who has many rings. Nice way to store and display." —