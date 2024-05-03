Tons* Of Amazon Customers Have These 39 Beauty Products On Their Wish Lists, So You’ll Probably Want 'Em Too

Hello there! Did you know that Amazon has a neat little section called "Most Wished For" where you can see which products your fellow Amazon shoppers are currently adding to their wishlists? From cult-favorite skincare finds to innovative hair tools and a TikTok-obsessed fragrance mist, here are some beauty products you'll want to buy ASAP!
1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
2. A TikTok-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Price: $22+ (available in two sizes)
3. And a hair and body fragrance mist from the same brand that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
4. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to provide a deeper clean by actually reaching between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, aka it self-cleans yucky-ness left behind on your bristles after you brush. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz.
My colleague Emma Lord owns this toothbrush and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Price: a pack of four for $15.99
5. A wash-off face mask that'll wake up your face in about 15 minutes — which is ironic, because you'll look zombie-like while you use it. Get ready to take lots of before-during-after selfies!
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
Price: a pack of eight masks for $24
6. A cleansing oil designed to clean makeup residue, potentially clear up blackheads and sebum, and help minimize the appearance of pores and acne. Its hypoallergenic and gentle formula plays well with sensitive and acne-prone skin, and many reviewers actually use it as a step in their double cleansing routine. Double cleansing = using an oil-based cleanser (like this one) and then a water-based cleanser afterward!
If you're looking for a water-based cleanser to go with this one, reviewers love this pore-deep cleansing foam from the same brand for their double-cleansing routine!
Promising review: "I don’t usually leave reviews, but this product is the best cleansing oil EVER!!!!! It worked flawlessly after the first try, and I could actually see the results immediately!! My gosh, it’s lightweight and smells relaxing. Massage it to your skin for 5–10 minutes, and you can see the magic. JUST GET IT!!!!!" —Vince
Price: $17.69
7. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "MAGIC. HOLY CRAP I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the 'chicken skin' I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also, it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews, so I had to when I got this and loved it." —Cheyanne
Price: $10.99 (available with one or two mittens)
8. Bio-Oil, a skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil, and chamomile oil.
My colleague Emma Lord swears by this! Here's what she has to say about it:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Price: $11.12
9. A set of press-on nails reviewers adore because, unlike other brands of press-on nails, these actually look like they were done professionally at the salon. Ya know, all without having to put on real clothes and spend half your paycheck on routine salon visits.
Glamnetic is a small business that specializes in uniquely designed, reusable press-on nails.
Promising review: "So happy with the results so far. I have had them on for two days and they are feeling very secure. I feel like with a lot of adhesive nails, they tend to look really fake and cheap, but these really look professional." —Amazon Customer
Price: $14.99+ (available in various styles)
10. A nail strengthening cream to help your nails grow more quickly. Natural tips, here you come.
Promising review: "This product totally works. I actually just ordered a second jar to keep in my car. It has a coconut scent, but that dissipates quickly, and it’s not greasy at all. It even feels good under your nail bed and seems to melt in quickly. It’s made my nails not peel as much and grow longer." —E. Schall
Price: $7.94
11. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
Price: $28
12. Finishing Touch electric trimmer for removing hair in a painless, seamless, and simple way that is a million and one times better than subjecting yourself to shaving or waxing.
It features 18K gold plated heads to contour every curve on your leg. It also has a built-in LED light to make it easy to see hairs and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. BTW this is solely for use on legs; do NOT use under your arms! PS: I'm personally a huge fan of the Finishing Touch eyebrow hair remover. I have extremely sensitive skin, and I was constantly leaving eyebrow waxing appointments with red, peeling skin; sometimes, my eyelids would literally start bleeding. I couldn't even keep my eyes open. It makes cleaning up my eyebrows SO easy and legitimately pain-free. Not even an ounce of pain, no joke. And they also make a tool for general hair removal that's good to use in places like your upper lip!
Promising review: "LOVE IT! This is now my favorite hair remover. It's so easy and comfortable to use, leaving my legs soft and smooth from top to bottom. There was no discomfort or irritation at all. Smoothly gliding around/over ankles, back of the knees, and blind curves. I have found using this is actually a relaxing experience." —Jez
Price: $43.60
13. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before, but I decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy, and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Price: $8.43