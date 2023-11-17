24 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Anyone With A Pet Should Probably See

Helps to protect paws from the elements and harsh surfaces like sand, hot pavement, ice, and salt. It's good for mushing, hunting, or walking or before pretty much any outdoor activity! it contains vitamin E to help moisturize and heal wounds and keep paws healthy.

Promising review: "I have only had this two days, and I can say that it has already helped a lot. My dogs are with my significant other all day long, and he works on granite and rock. They had the most dried-out and torn-up feet because just the dust alone dries out their feet. On top of that, we take them running on dirt roads, gravel, and pavement. This is already helping out the severe drying and helping out with the small cracks when we put it on them in the mornings, since they spend most of the day outside. It's allowing those little ones to start healing. It protects their tender feet from the black hot pavement and anything else throughout the day." —Heather

Price: $15.99