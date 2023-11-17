24 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Anyone With A Pet Should Probably See

1. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Price: $19.97
2. A cleaning magnet to help clear away algae fogging up the fish tank. Now you can really see and marvel at all of your beautiful fishies as they majestically swim about.
Promising review: "Does a fantastic job cleaning the algae — even old stubborn buildup growth — off the inside of my glass aquarium. Works even better than I expected, and the felt pad on the bit that's in contact with the outside of the glass does a decent job cleaning off any water spots and finger/handprints. Also, I have degenerative osteoarthritis, peripheral and small-fiber neuropathy, and hEDS (among other issues), all of which make it very difficult for me to do much of anything with my hands. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to use this thingy, but it was a lot less difficult than I thought it would be." —Frankie
Price: $9.78+ (available in four sizes)
3. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Price: $123.59
4. A wood polish and conditioner if your pet has decided it would be a fun idea to use your wooden furniture as a scratch post. Have no fear, because restoring your door frames, bed posts, and cabinets to pre-pet scratching days is here.
Promising review: "I honestly can’t believe how well this stuff works. Like magic it restored pet claw- AND pet water bowl-damaged wood all over my house. I am amazed at the results. Thank you! (This is NOT a paid review.)" —Nicole Thomas
Price: $8.36
5. Eye wash pads that'll gently clean and soothe irritated eyes. 🎶 They can see clearly now the crust is gone. 🎶
Promising review: "Oscar gets really bad infections around his right eye; it causes his whole area to get red and crusted up. We tried this and it worked great! Even after the first use we could see a big difference. I don't use it as directed, maybe once a day but it still works great. Will absolutely buy again. P.S. forgive the before pic (left); he was helping me size baby hats I was making. No cats were tortured; he just acts like he was." —April Mcleod
Price: $10.49
6. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.
This snout soother is organic and vegan!
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Price: $5.95
7. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)
8. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
Price: $12.98
9. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg
Price: $34.99+ (available in five colors)
10. A Bissell Crosswave pet pro vacuum that can be used on both hardwood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors. Just look at the magical pictures below.
You'll also get two tangle-free brush rolls, two 8-ounce bottles of cleaning solution with Febreze, and a storage tray.
Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We also have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs
Price: $267.99
11. A wax-based cream for protecting and repairing your pet's paws from the cruel outdoors.
Helps to protect paws from the elements and harsh surfaces like sand, hot pavement, ice, and salt. It's good for mushing, hunting, or walking or before pretty much any outdoor activity! it contains vitamin E to help moisturize and heal wounds and keep paws healthy.
Promising review: "I have only had this two days, and I can say that it has already helped a lot. My dogs are with my significant other all day long, and he works on granite and rock. They had the most dried-out and torn-up feet because just the dust alone dries out their feet. On top of that, we take them running on dirt roads, gravel, and pavement. This is already helping out the severe drying and helping out with the small cracks when we put it on them in the mornings, since they spend most of the day outside. It's allowing those little ones to start healing. It protects their tender feet from the black hot pavement and anything else throughout the day." —Heather
Price: $15.99
12. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.
Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." —K & G
Price: $18.70
13. A cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.
Promising review: "I was really skeptical about this but I thought I would give it a try because my cat's dandruff looked like she had snow on her back. I’ve used this twice and her coat is very shiny and soft now with little to no dandruff. I will say the spray noise does freak her out so I have to do it quick before she runs off." —Rachel Patterson
Price: $10.96
14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste that'll make teeth brushing a more seamless experience for both you and your fluffer — they're gonna like the taste and you're gonna like that it doesn't have the same yucky scent meat-flavored pet toothpastes typically have.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this stuff really works! For years I put off brushing my dog's teeth, thinking it was ridiculous. I didn't see how you could brush a dog's teeth thoroughly enough to make any difference. Then, after putting my dog through an anesthetized procedure to clean his teeth and being out several hundred dollars, only six months later the plaque was already building up to levels where the vet was saying his teeth needed to be cleaned again. I tried everything else hoping to spare him the stress of the anesthesia and my pocketbook the cost of the procedure. My vet recommended this product, and I figured, 'What do I have to lose?' My vet explained that it's not the physical action of brushing the teeth that's important, because this toothpaste has enzymes that break down the tartar, so you just need to smear it around the teeth. I started brushing his teeth daily and very quickly noticed an improvement. His teeth have been cleaner and cleaner the longer I use the product. Along with an antler to chew on, his teeth are looking very clean and healthy and he got a good checkup from the vet at our last visit!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $11.17+ (available in two other flavors)
15. And a dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.
Promising review: "I have to say I am amazed by this product. My dogs love the taste and the plaque is coming off of my older dog's teeth. My puppy didn't have any and I am hoping this will keep it off. You can see the plaque in the water bowl. I was skeptical but it is working. Not sure if it will take it all off but I am amazed that it is taking off what it has." —Kathleen Wal
Price: $20