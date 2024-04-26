I Searched Amazon High And Low To Find These 27 Amazingly Quirky Products For You — You’re Welcome

1. A reverse coloring book that comes completely colored in, so your job is to add the outlines and really help bring the images to life! Such an interesting twist on a classic activity!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Price: $9.90
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A clothes hanger-inspired earring holder for organizing your ear candy in the cutest way. Rather than just tossing your jewels into a dish and playing a matching game to find the right pair, all you have to do now is take the hanger holding the pair you want, and you're g2g!
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this earring holder. It is so, so, so cute! I love the different holes in the hanger so that I can fit more than one set on it. Super easy to set up and small enough to fit on my desk. It’s amazing." —Tracey Amato
Price: $7.69+ (available in seven colors and multipacks).
3. A set of french fry bag clips that are deliciously adorable on their own, but throw in the fact that they come in a fry carton-inspired magnetic holder to display on your fridge?! Genius!
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Price: a set of 12 clips for $14.90.
4. A stainless-steel penguin water bottle because these days it's all "Stanley is the best! No, Yeti is where it's at. Nuh uh, Hydro Flask!" While those brands are all fine and great, has anyone stopped to think about the cuteness power that a PENGUIN WATER BOTTLE holds?! This is what you should be carrying around and sipping out of, folks!
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Cioci
Price: $14.91 (available in four colors)
5. A set of balloon key hangers you can hang on your wall or fridge (they're magnetic). They're great for holding lightweight items like keys, a pair of scissors, and even jewelry. OR! Just use them as little decorative pieces if you want to make your living space more festive!
You can either stick them on the wall using the three included adhesive pads, hang them on a screw or nail (not included), or simply put the magnetic back on your fridge.
Promising review: "It’s a beautiful and unique hook. We used it both as a magnet on our fridge and our garage entry door, and on a nail for our wall. It can hold stuff that's less than a pound on the hook easily. Though simply as a deco piece, it's not bad at all." —Preet Bawa
Price: a set of three for $14.99
6. A silicone unicorn mold for whipping up a magically wonderful egg or pancake breakfast. Talk about the most important meal of the day.
7. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again; that's how much you'll love them.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Price: $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options)
8. A wicked witch-themed bookmark for a unique way of holding your place in your current read. Ding dong, the witch is marking your reading progress until you're ready to read again.
MY BOOKMARK is a small biz based in Kiev, Ukraine, that sells unique bookmarks!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite bookmarks!! Well crafted. I thought I had broken it when I dropped my book. I was so happy to see that the legs could be repositioned. Love it!!" —Ms. E
Price: $14
9. A DoodleBob pen holder — sure, this little guy only has one use, but dang it, if you're gonna have a pen holder that holds just one of your writing utensils, THIS is the one you should buy.
Promising review: "Bringing this to work and being able to add him to my desk brought me so much joy. My coworkers were also able to get a laugh out of it. So happy with the purchase!" —Kaitlyn S Anderson
Price: $12.50
10. A flexible vase that looks like it'll have as much fun displaying your favorite flowers and faux plants as you will have while finding odd places to display it and ways to position it.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Price: $20.90 (available in three colors)
11. Lightsaber chopsticks for ensuring The Force is really with you with every dumpling or piece of sushi you take.
Promising review: "Was so stoked to get these and they’re amazing! Both sets came with pull tabs in them so my batteries are fresh and ready for Chinese nights! Overall they’re very nice." —Becca boop
Price: two pairs for $12.97+ (available in two styles)
12. A bicycle pizza cutter that'll have you apologizing to every other kitchen gadget/utensil you own because once you receive this baby in the mail to help slice up gooey, saucy, cheesy goodness, it's gonna become your instant favorite.
Soho Kitchen is a NYC-based small business established in 2015 that specializes in quirky pizza products.
Promising review: "Cuts really nicely and super cute. My husband loved this idea as it looks just like his road bike!" —Courtney
Price: $19.95
13. A corgi-shaped ice cube tray because plain ice cubes are SO 2023. Haven't you gotten the memo? We're only sipping drinks with dog-shaped ice now. Get on board!
Promising review: "I think these corgi ice molds are adorable! The tray size is nicely designed, and the ice is easy to remove without snapping off any parts of the figure. I'd love to see more dog breeds available as ice cubes; this is a great start, though!" —aldera
Price: $9.79 (also available as a French bulldog or a dachshund)