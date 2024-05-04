25 TikTok Kitchen Products You Will Be So Thankful You’ve Found

See how this works on TikTok.

Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by a Danish engineer, Kim Jensen.

Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors and packs of two or three).