25 TikTok Kitchen Products You Will Be So Thankful You’ve Found

1. An adorable bird-shaped lemon juicer that's functional and fun to look at. Use this lil' one to add some lemon juice to your tea, salad dressing, and anything else that needs a zesty punch. Though small, this birdie manages to squeeze every last drop out of a lemon slice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get two from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a pack of four).
2. A Crack'em egg cracker with a little edge in the center that perfectly cracks an egg without breaking the yolk inside. This gadget doubles as a spoon rest so you can lay your spoon down while you’re cooking without getting your countertop dirty. A win-win!
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five colors and three-packs).
3. An hands-free Icebreaker Pop that's bound to make your life easier. To use, simply fill it with water and let it freeze. Then, when you're ready for ice, push down on the exterior, pull the straps on either side, and give it a shake. You'll be treated to perfectly formed ice every time, and you don't even need to touch it!
See how this works on TikTok.
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by a Danish engineer, Kim Jensen.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors and packs of two or three).
4. A bagel guillotine because who wants to risk slicing their finger each time that bagel craving hits? This versatile item also works on muffins, buns, croissants, and rolls, and is even safe for older kids to use when making their own breakfast.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Get it from Amazon for $21.19+ (available in four colors).
5. A genius pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer ideal for those of us who don't have much cabinet space to spare. The racks sit side-by-side but can easily be pulled out one at a time when you need a specific item. Shoppers love this for spices and condiments, but it also works to organize medicine, makeup, and more.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.05.
6. A cup rinser so you can effectively wash your drinking glasses in seconds. Not only does this work on fragile glasses with hard-to-reach spots, like Champagne flutes and wineglasses, but it also does wonders for sippy cups and bottles.
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!
Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two colors and materials).
7. A best-selling ice cream scoop with ~thousands~ of 5-star reviews from happy customers. This sleek scoop has a curved design that enables it to cut through any pint, including the one that's been languishing in the back of your freezer for months. Pro-tip: This dishwasher-safe find also works with fruit, cookie dough, and more.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it had some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 18 colors and a two-pack).
8. An automatic pan stirrer because who wouldn't want an extra hand in the kitchen every now and again? Perfect for keeping an eye on eggs, simmering sauces, and more, this genius gadget is a must-have for any cook.
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer in action.
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
Get it from UncommonGoods for $25+ (available in a battery-powered or rechargeable version).
9. An over-the-sink dish drying rack that's ideal for those of us with limited counter space. Available in numerous sizes, this rack is a cinch to roll up and store when it's not in use.
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out “drying” for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me many times it was such a good buy!" —Sheri
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in nine sizes and two colors).
10. A pair of innovative gravity-activated grinders that automatically grind and dispense spices when you turn them over. Plus, a blue light shines when these grinders are doing their thing, ensuring your food will never be under- or over-seasoned again.
Watch this TikToker use these automatic grinders while cooking here!
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.98 (available in three colors as well as a single grinder).
11. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier that's basically magic. When you're done cooking and the pan is still hot, simply sprinkle some of this stuff into your skillet and watch the grease morph from a liquid to a solid. Not only does this product yield less waste, it's also better for your pipes and the planet.
FryAway is a small business creating a solution to how to dispose of cooking oils. To use, just sprinkle it over the oil, let it cool down, and then toss the solidified oil.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and feel like it helped so much and made it easier to clean the oil. I do think you need to use more than stated, but overall, I'm satisfied with the quality." —beckysfasu
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two versions/sizes).