    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Wayfair That’ll Make Your Living Room Look Less Outdated

    Zhuzh up your space with a modern picture frame, polished chrome bar cart, and more.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A glass table vase for something that will basically never go out of style. This classic accent piece features a trumpet-shaped silhouette with a spiral pattern, and is ideal for displaying real or faux flowers.

    the glass vase with a trumpet shape
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this. This works so well with short stem flowers and blends right in with any decor.” —Anu

    Price: $23.99 (originally $30.99)

    2. A ceramic table lamp with a bright base in case you need to add some color to your living room. Each lamp comes with a white linen drum shade and has a three-way switch so you can adjust the lighting to suit your needs.

    the lamp with a colorful base on a table
    Sarah / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this lamp! High quality, good lighting, looks great!!” —Nancy

    Price: $110 (originally $480; available in three colors)

    3. An upholstered ottoman, because who doesn’t love extra seating that also doubles as an accent piece? This ottoman, which is begging to be placed near your couch, is easy to clean, and features silver nailhead trim that’s edgy, yet classic.

    The ottoman with nailhead trim in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Excellent piece of furniture! Definitely met my expectations in quality, beauty, and price. It's such a solid and well-made piece. I will be using it as a bench as well as an ottoman. The nailhead trim is well done, and the fabric is wonderful. Would HIGHLY recommend to anyone who is looking for a multifunctional, attractive, and affordable ottoman.” —Dawn

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $109; available in three colors)

    4. A curtain panel with a modern geometric pattern to draw attention to your living room windows. Each panel comes with a liner and a rod pocket header, which allows for easy installation. Just know that you’ll need two panels to cover both sides of a window.

    One curtain  panel with a geometric pattern on either side of a living room window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These drapes are so well made. Heavily lined. Superb stitching detail. Excellent pocket or full rod tops. I absolutely love them. I have four covering a whole wall, from ceiling to floor!” —Lisa

    Price: $38.99+ per panel (originally $125.99, available in five colors and four sizes)

    5. A modern, acrylic picture frame designed to make it look like your photo is floating. That's magic, my dear friend.

    the picture frame displaying a photo on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I used these frames to post pictures at my wedding and they were beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for. Classy and elegant.” —Anonymous

    Price: $47.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    6. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.

    a reviewer photo of the blanket with a chevron pattern on a couch
    Albert / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This blanket is anything but threadbare! The color is beautiful and neutral. The thick cotton feels and looks designer! It's a sizable throw that adds dimension to my living room armchair.” —Marianella

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two colors)

    7. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this textured throw in a few months.

    the chunky blanket on a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased this Kyller Throw in navy blue. It is beautiful! I placed this on the end of the bed in our guest room and it makes the entire room. So happy with this purchase.” —Kimberly

    Price: $65.99+ (available in eight colors)

    8. A modern marble accent table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence while still being easy to clean.

    the end table with a marble top and curved base
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “How dainty and cute is this end table!! So beautiful, I love the look and feel. The spiral leg is so pretty and fun! It certainly adds an elegant flair to my decor!! The marble top is beautiful and authentic!! I love how the stone feels and it’s durability! It is the perfect height and size for my space! I love it!!!” —Kenneithia

    Price: $97.99+ (originally $179; available in two finishes)

    9. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your living room walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around the room so several spots get a little art.

    a reviewer photo of the six framed prints arranged in two rows of three on a wall
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Excellent set of pictures. They come with a template for mounting on the wall that makes hanging very easy. They look wonderful. I put these in my bedroom and they really look amazing.” —Cory

    Price: $88.99+ (originally $99.99, available in four colors)

    10. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.

    Wayfair, Gabriel / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this rug. This rug is really blue. Not dark gray blue. BLUE. The photos online look a little more purple based in tone, my rug is a little less vibrant. The color definitely changes with the direction of light and the yarn nap, so be sure to turn it around in your room to see if there is a difference there. My runner is definitely light blue coming into the room, and darker blue going out. The colors are very clear — not muddy at all. Dark Indigo, creamy ivory, dark denim blue and a lighter denim blue. Overall I am very very happy with this rug. If you are looking for a good blue rug, this one is a winner.” —Emily

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $58+, available in 12 sizes)

    11. A stoneware decorative bowl with a golden interior that can hold keys, mail, or even some potpourri. Simple and yet so functional!

    reviewer image of the bowl with stuff in it
    Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This black bowl with the scalloped edge and gold interior is the perfect size for my coffee table and I get such nice compliments from all my friends. Love it!" —Diane

    Price: $51.99+ (originally $55+, available in two sizes)

    12. An arched mirror you can mount on or lean against a wall in order to fill some empty space. This elegant piece boasts a weathered exterior and a vintage-inspired silhouette that goes with just about any living room decor.

    The arched mirror hanging against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The mirror looks rich and has excellent workmanship. It’s perfect in our bedroom. It’s exactly what I was looking for.” —Maryellen

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $197.99; available in two finishes)

    13. A modern, polished chrome and glass bar cart your guests will marvel at. This sleek piece boasts two tiers, including one with a mirrored surface, and even has room to store your booze along with plenty of glassware. Since it’s on (lockable) wheels, this cart can move around with ease.

    the chrome bar cart on wheels with two tiers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Super happy with this purchase as a gift for my husband. It's a gorgeous bar cart and looks expensive. I love that the bottom level is mirrored. This definitely ups our cocktail game.” —Karen

    Price: $129.99 (originally $155.99)

    14. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!

    A reviewer photo of the tic-tac-toe set on a table
    Connie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is beautiful as room decor but also a functioning tic-tac-toe game, and makes a great gift for someone who loves the beach.” —Margaret

    Price: $28.02+ (available in three colors)

    15. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.

    The blue and gold books displayed on a bookshelf
    Wayfair

    The titles in the set may differ from those that are pictured, and each book has light wear.

    Promising review: “I had high hopes for these books and they did NOT disappoint! They are absolutely beautiful and the perfect shade of blue. Totally worth the money! Now I just need to finish filling in my bookcase.” —SJ

    Price: $162

    16. An arched bookshelf that’s definitely not outdated. With five open shelves, this piece boasts ample storage space for books and other accent pieces, and will easily add some modern flair to your living room.

    the arched bookshelf in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “10/10!!! Looks amazing in my space and took around 30 mins for just me to put together! Very sturdy and nice glass! It's a for-sure buy!!!” —Kayla

    Price: $133.99+ (originally $183.99; available in three finishes)

    17. A wooden wall clock for people who are terrible at being on time but are really trying their best!! Let this gorg accent piece add some style to your home and some pep in your step when you see that you're (once again) running late.

    the clock with Roman numerals on the face and beaded trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This a LOVELY wall clock! So glad I picked this one. If you're wondering if you should purchase it, please do. You won’t regret it!! Well made, classy, beautiful clock.” —Mary

    Price: $159.99 (originally $201)

    18. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.

    The cotton wall hanging with a modern pattern on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is very plain and simple, but definitely a statement piece. Absolutely love the the look and design. It will go with any decor. Thank you Wayfair.❤️❤️” —Melissa

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $90, available in three colors)

    19. A two-door accent cabinet with woven wood paneling that looks like it came straight from an interior design magazine. With two adjustable shelves inside, this cabinet has plenty of room for all of your essentials.

    the two-door accent cabinet
    Gwendolyn / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great design and easy to put together! Just as beautiful in the room as in the photos! I would highly recommend it!” —Anonymous

    Price: $179.99 (originally $204.99)

    20. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every living room needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!

    the faux eucalyptus plant in a ceramic pot on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really pleased with this purchase. The greenery is soft and very full.” —Anonymous

    Price: $29.99 (originally $37.99)

    21. A contemporary sofa to breathe new life into your living room. This statement piece boasts reversible cushions for versatility, and has extra deep seats, making it ideal for napping and relaxing.

    the sofa with extra deep seats
    Anthony / Wayfair

    Promising review:I absolutely love this couch!!! Super deep and was exactly what I was looking for. It’s comfortable to sleep on and lounge in any position. I chose the taupe color and it is perfect for my space. Material is very soft, however I put down a blanket when sitting on it as I don’t want to get it dirty. I also really like the pillows it came with and find myself using them a lot which surprised me.” —Sonya

    Price: $1,559.99+ (available in three colors)

    22. Or, if you’re working with a smaller space, a bouclé-esque loveseat that’s trendy, yet classic at the same time. Thanks to its curved oval silhouette, this piece is comfortable and glamorous, and can work in a variety of spaces. It’s also scratch- and tear-resistant, making it a good fit for busy homes.

    the loveseat with a curved silhouette
    Lauren / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Soft, furry and warm. This is a very comfortable loveseat/bench. I picked the beautiful snow white color. Easy assembly, with screw-on legs. The style works with many types of decor. Check this lovely seat out.” —Timothy

    Price: $369.99 (originally $899; available in three colors)

    23. A trio of candle holders for those who want their living room to feel ~extra~ cozy. They come in different colors and metallic finishes and can be used with wax pillar candles or (for convenience) LED candles.

    The candleholders on a sideboard
    Wayfair

    Each set includes one 8-inch candleholder, one 10-inch candleholder, and one 12-inch candleholder. Candles sold separately.

    Promising review: “Love the variation shades of blue with a touch of gold. Perfect addition to the coffee table.” —Joyce

    Price: $59.99 (originally $81; available in five colors)

    24. A tailored glass end table by Kelly Clarkson Home in case you’re looking to add a stylish accent to your living room. This table boasts a silver leaf finish that gives it an antique-inspired look, and features intricate touches on the legs and at the base.

    The square end table with a glass surface, silver frame and a cross design near the base in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this end table! The beautiful silver leaf antiqued finish is gorgeous. It looks much more expensive than it actually was. I’ve already had lots of compliments on this beautiful table — so much that I also bought the coffee table!” —Michelle

    Price: $229.99 (originally $657)

    25. A barrel accent chair with a gold frame to add some glamour to your space. The seat is extra plush and the chair’s shape makes it the ideal spot to relax and watch TV.

    Richard / Wayfair, America / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful! Cushions are on the firmer side, but they do soften up as you sit in them more. Very happy with this purchase and the aesthetic.” —Nakia

    Price: $379.99+ (originally $931.20, available in nine colors)

    26. A solid wood coffee table with a built-in shelf because you can never have too many glossy photo books or other accent pieces on display.

    A rectangular coffee table with a slightly smaller open shelf underneath
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “PERFECT! Pretty color and rock-solid. It’s easy to put together and I just love a coffee table I can rest my feet on. It really grounds my living space.” —Wendi

    Price: $239.99+ (originally $499.99; available in five colors)

    27. Or a pair of round nesting tables that can easily provide almost double the space when necessary. Each table has a marble-inspired top and sleek metal base — perfect for those on a quest for sophisticated vibes.

    the circular nesting tables with marble-esque tops
    Linda / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful table! It matches my home perfectly! I love that you can push the smaller table in or have it be more out if you’d like.” —Anonymous

    Price: $142.99+ (originally $179.99; available in six table top and base combinations)

    28. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $100+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    29. An accent chair with a cane back that’s as classic as it gets. While the included thick foam cushion delivers comfort, the chair’s chic, neutral color palette ensures it won’t clash with anything else in your living room.

    the wooden chair with a cushion and cane back
    Anna / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I cannot say enough great things about these chairs! Assembly was a breeze and they are very comfortable. They are also gorgeous. 10/10 recommend!” —Laura

    Price: $319.99 (originally $359)

    30. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a modern geometric motif to add some dimension and color to an otherwise boring wall. The washable wallpaper boasts a matte finish and is ridiculously easy to install.

    The blue and white wallpaper with a geometric pattern on a living room wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “New laundry room that needed a little pizazz and this wallpaper did the trick on a feature wall. Easy to hang.” —Joan

    Price: $28.99+ per roll (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.