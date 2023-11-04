30 Things From Wayfair That’ll Make Your Living Room Look Less Outdated

1. A glass table vase for something that will basically never go out of style. This classic accent piece features a trumpet-shaped silhouette with a spiral pattern, and is ideal for displaying real or faux flowers.
2. A ceramic table lamp with a bright base in case you need to add some color to your living room. Each lamp comes with a white linen drum shade and has a three-way switch so you can adjust the lighting to suit your needs.
3. An upholstered ottoman, because who doesn’t love extra seating that also doubles as an accent piece? This ottoman, which is begging to be placed near your couch, is easy to clean, and features silver nailhead trim that’s edgy, yet classic.
4. A curtain panel with a modern geometric pattern to draw attention to your living room windows. Each panel comes with a liner and a rod pocket header, which allows for easy installation. Just know that you’ll need two panels to cover both sides of a window.
5. A modern, acrylic picture frame designed to make it look like your photo is floating. That's magic, my dear friend.
6. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.
7. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this textured throw in a few months.
8. A modern marble accent table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence while still being easy to clean.
9. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your living room walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around the room so several spots get a little art.
10. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.
11. A stoneware decorative bowl with a golden interior that can hold keys, mail, or even some potpourri. Simple and yet so functional!
12. An arched mirror you can mount on or lean against a wall in order to fill some empty space. This elegant piece boasts a weathered exterior and a vintage-inspired silhouette that goes with just about any living room decor.
13. A modern, polished chrome and glass bar cart your guests will marvel at. This sleek piece boasts two tiers, including one with a mirrored surface, and even has room to store your booze along with plenty of glassware. Since it’s on (lockable) wheels, this cart can move around with ease.
14. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!
15. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.
16. An arched bookshelf that’s definitely not outdated. With five open shelves, this piece boasts ample storage space for books and other accent pieces, and will easily add some modern flair to your living room.
17. A wooden wall clock for people who are terrible at being on time but are really trying their best!! Let this gorg accent piece add some style to your home and some pep in your step when you see that you're (once again) running late.
18. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.
19. A two-door accent cabinet with woven wood paneling that looks like it came straight from an interior design magazine. With two adjustable shelves inside, this cabinet has plenty of room for all of your essentials.
20. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every living room needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!
21. A contemporary sofa to breathe new life into your living room. This statement piece boasts reversible cushions for versatility, and has extra deep seats, making it ideal for napping and relaxing.
22. Or, if you’re working with a smaller space, a bouclé-esque loveseat that’s trendy, yet classic at the same time. Thanks to its curved oval silhouette, this piece is comfortable and glamorous, and can work in a variety of spaces. It’s also scratch- and tear-resistant, making it a good fit for busy homes.
23. A trio of candle holders for those who want their living room to feel ~extra~ cozy. They come in different colors and metallic finishes and can be used with wax pillar candles or (for convenience) LED candles.
24. A tailored glass end table by Kelly Clarkson Home in case you’re looking to add a stylish accent to your living room. This table boasts a silver leaf finish that gives it an antique-inspired look, and features intricate touches on the legs and at the base.
25. A barrel accent chair with a gold frame to add some glamour to your space. The seat is extra plush and the chair’s shape makes it the ideal spot to relax and watch TV.
26. A solid wood coffee table with a built-in shelf because you can never have too many glossy photo books or other accent pieces on display.
27. Or a pair of round nesting tables that can easily provide almost double the space when necessary. Each table has a marble-inspired top and sleek metal base — perfect for those on a quest for sophisticated vibes.
28. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.
29. An accent chair with a cane back that’s as classic as it gets. While the included thick foam cushion delivers comfort, the chair’s chic, neutral color palette ensures it won’t clash with anything else in your living room.
30. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a modern geometric motif to add some dimension and color to an otherwise boring wall. The washable wallpaper boasts a matte finish and is ridiculously easy to install.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.