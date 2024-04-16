28 Spring Cleaning Products Even Lazy People Won’t Mind Using

1. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.
After "brewing" the cleaning pod through your coffee machine, reviewers recommend running a few "brews" with plain water to make sure the cleaning solution is completely rinsed out before popping in your coffee.
Promising reviews: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle, and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So, yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0, and I had no issues." —Mads0421
"These are so easy to use, and are so well-priced, you might think they couldn't possibly work well — but they DO!! Seeing what comes out of your machine is sort of gross, but the improvement in the flavor of the coffee is worth it! I did three rinses after using the cleaning pod, instead of the one the box calls for, and couldn't detect any strange residual taste." —Mel F
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).
2. A pack of must-have Bissell Stomp N' Go stain lifting pads that really deliver on their name. To use, all you need to do is put one on a stain, (including set-in messes like wine, dirt, and coffee), step on it, and walk away. It's ~that~ easy.
The cleaning formula is released when you stomp, so there's no added spray involved. Everything you need is on the pad already.
Promising reviews: "I am FURIOUS at how great these things worked. FUMING. What sorcery is this? What kind of magic was cast? What spell was spoken? How...how do these things DO THIS. This stain...was impossible to remove prior. Every 👏🏻Single👏🏻Cleaner👏🏻Has👏🏻Been👏🏻Tried👏🏻 Then these little things…they come in and swoop up every ounce of elbow grease and tears I have poured into these SPOTS. IN SECONDS. The world will know...they need to know...that these things exist. I am having the absolute time of my life lifting these puppies and gasping every time. If you have a spot to remove...BUY THEM." —Kathy Prentkowski
"So easy! I ordered these for a bad coffee stain on my office rug, and they are just as easy to use as described! Worked like a dream with basically zero effort from me. They also got blood out of my white couch with zero scrubbing. My new favorite cleaning product!" —Justin Foster
Get 20 pads from Amazon for $26.11.
3. A professional-strength mold and mildew remover spray that instantly removes those stubborn stains from your deck, the exterior of your home, and elsewhere. Not only does it work quickly, but it doesn’t even call for any time-consuming scrubbing. That's a win-win!
It's designed specifically for outdoor fabrics, plus works on concrete, tile, wood, plastic, and more. To use, spray the remover, wait until you see the mildew stain disappear, then rinse.
Promising review: "I don't often write reviews of products. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad as before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." —Christine A. Simonson
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in three sizes).
4. A bestselling Wet & Forget shower cleaner to remove soap scum, mold, and grime from every part of your bathtub and shower. All you need to do is spray your shower with this stuff weekly, let it sit overnight, and rinse it off the following morning. Once you wake up, your bathroom will be *sparkling* clean with no scrubbing required!
The Wet & Forget shower cleaner is safe to use on most surfaces except for natural marble.
Promising review: "This shower cleaner lives up to the hype. Using it is almost effortless. Liberally spray Wet & Forget on all the surfaces of your shower, let it sit for at least eight hours, rinse everything off, and you are done. No scrubbing required. If you are starting with a very dirty shower, use Wet & Forget once a day for at least seven days. After that you only need to use Wet & Forget once a week. It's amazing on soap scum, hard water buildup, mildew, and general dirt. Bottom line is Wet & Forget’s shower cleaner is perfect for people who loathe scrubbing the shower, but still want their shower to look sparkling clean." —Jeremy
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner in case you need to eliminate the sink stink from your kitchen. These cleaners, which use a bleach alternative and go straight into the disposal, scrub away buildup and nasty smells. In addition to cleaning your garbage disposal, they also work in drain pipes and septic systems.
Promising review: "Does your garbage disposal smell? Does it get slimy? Cleaning it is a disgusting job that I hated to do. This product makes it so simple and easy. Directions sound harder than they really are, and the foam cleaner is impressive in how fast it works. The garbage disposal is easily and thoroughly cleaned without having to touch any slimy part. I am a customer from now on!" —Varissa
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
6. A potent rust remover spray that rids just about any surface of rust in seconds — no scrubbing required. To use this septic-safe product, just spray it on a rusty area, such as a shower or toilet, and watch the rust dissolve. Magic!
Reviewers say this is a must for rust stains from hard water and high iron.
Promising review: "I used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks, and shower. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of other brands. I will buy this again hands down. I just sprayed, walked away for a few minutes, and wiped and rinsed." —Carrie D.
Get a bottle on Amazon for $11.33.
7. A pack of Clorox toilet cleaning tabs because nobody wants to lift the lid of their toilet and see a big old ring inside. These tabs, which you drop directly into the toilet tank, combat unpleasant odors, limescale buildup, and other stains. Simply wait five minutes, flush, and watch your toilet clean itself — no scrubbing necessary!
Your water will turn blue, which will help you know when it's time to toss another tablet into your tank, because the blue will have faded.
Promising review: "If you hate scrubbing your toilet bowl, these are the ticket! I am a nurse and a germaphobe. These tablets are great! My toilet bowls stay clean without scrubbing for four months! They do have a little bit of a chlorine scent, but not unbearable. My toilet bowl gets cleaned every time I flush. Nothing better on the market! Worth every penny!" —Ardelta
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $10.48.
8. Or a pack of all-natural toilet fizzies that'll remove any rings or discoloration from your toilet bowl within minutes. Made of natural ingredients, this fresh-smelling product couldn't be easier to use — just plop one in, and you're done.
Promising review: "Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" —Aurora Kangaspuu
Happy Earth Boutique is a small business based in New Jersey that focuses on sustainable, nontoxic cleaning, and personal care products.
Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $11.19+ (available in two styles; refills also available).
9. An enzyme-powered stain and odor eliminator spray for any pet parents who frequently encounter cat pee or dog vomit. This powerful cleaner works to remove stains and smells from a variety of surfaces (including carpet) in as little as 30 minutes!
To use, apply the product to the stain, and let sit for 30–60 minutes. Then blot and let air-dry. It also works for cleaning up kennels, pet carriers, and litter boxes. One reviewer even used it to clean up milk that had rotted in their carpet.
Promising reviews: "I wish I’d found this product 10 years ago. This is the absolute best cleaner I’ve used. Deep cleaning is easy since you spray and let it dry!" —Casa Koch
"Amazing! And we couldn’t be happier!! Imagine buying a brand new sofa, and within a week, your cat 'marked it' as his very own...the cushions no less. We tried so many things. Cat urine is no joke. And it only gets worse as the days go by. But this spray? The directions were easy, and the results FABULOUS!!!! If you have a cat who has these tendencies, or even accidents, buy this!! You will not be sorry!!!" —Karen Byrne
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's Labradoodle and rescued tabby. They specialize in pet tools, treats, and toys!
Get it from Amazon for $19.31 (also available in a gallon size).
10. A robotic mop because we all know mopping isn't a day at the beach. As long as you steer clear of this gadget and let it work its magic on your floors, you can say goodbye to your dingy old mop and everything that comes with it, including that murky mop water.
It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.
Promising review: "I was a little price-leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different, like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner because of this little mop robot." —Christina H.
Get it pre-owned from Amazon for $350.
11. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets if your washer has developed an unfortunate stench and could generally use a little refresh. These tablets clean the interior, deodorize it, and can help improve the appliance’s performance. To use, just pop a tablet in the empty machine, run it on a hot water cycle, and clean out any residue that might be left behind.
Promising reviews: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly, but despite that, it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen
"All Imma say is get you some. I can’t believe what was in my washer. I have three young ones, and it disgusts me to know I was washing clothes in this filth!!! These Affresh cleaners didn’t disappoint. I’m using these once a month as recommended." —Carmel
Get the pack of six tablets from Amazon for $10.19.