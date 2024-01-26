18 Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet This Year

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A satin tee that’s a cut above a standard white tee because it has just the right amount of sheen, giving it a super polished look. This elevated take on a closet staple boasts a boxy, cropped fit, yet it’s still roomy enough to be tucked into pants or a skirt.
2. A pair of '90s-inspired jeans because what’s old is new again. These jeans are snug through the hips and thighs, but have a roomier leg that makes them feel current, yet classic. Our favorite thing about these is the front pockets coupled with the higher back rise, which means you won’t have that dreaded waist gap. Did we mention they also make your butt look ~incredible~?
3. A Free People floral print jacket in case you want to usher in spring a tad early. This vibrant, quilted coat features a slouchy silhouette and contrasting piping, and looks great when paired with your favorite pair of jeans.
4. A chic graphic sweatshirt so comfortable you’ll never want to take it off. This piece is neutral enough that it’ll go with just about anything, but the hunter green writing adds the perfect pop of color. Shoppers love that this sweatshirt is thin enough to be layered, yet has a fleece lining that will keep you warm.
5. The Skims soft lounge dress, which has ~thousands~ of 5-star reviews for a reason. This super cozy piece hugs your body in all the right places, and is an easy way to step up your loungewear game.
6. A pair of metallic pants because they seem to be everywhere lately, and easily add a touch of glam to your wardrobe. Perfect for drinks or a date, these faux leather pants can elevate even a simple cropped tee. Plus, thanks to a fitted waist and flared leg, these pants are easy to style.
7. A cashmere funnel neck sweater from Vince you can count on for years to come. While this sweater is a tad pricey, it’s one of those classic pieces that will never really go out of style. It’s thick and will keep you warm all on its own, but can also be layered under a coat when it’s really chilly.
8. A pair of high-waisted Nike sweatpants in case you want to freshen up your WFH uniform. These pants are fleece-lined and have pockets, meaning they are as useful for a winter workout as they are for an epic Suits marathon.
9. A quilted bomber jacket you can throw on to head to the gym or go run errands. This sleek, water-resistant jacket boasts two large pockets and a blade collar, and zip side vents so you can layer things underneath and still be comfortable.
10. A Topshop ribbed sweater dress because what goes better with knee-high boots in the winter? This dress has a shift silhouette that makes it a tad oversized and perfect for layering under a coat. Just note that reviewers say this dress runs big, so you may need to size down.
11. A pair of high-waisted pants that are astoundingly comfy, yet nice enough for work. These pants are made from stretch-knit fabric, and are beloved for having a smooth fit. Pair ‘em with a trendy, chunky shoe and you’re all set!
12. A long sleeve jumpsuit that’s totally #OOTD-worthy. Complete with a matching belt, this jumpsuit works for the office or a night out, and will never go out of style.
13. A plaid shirt because it’s a versatile staple that we all need. Wear this beauty over a tank top and leggings, tucked into jeans for a more polished look, or layered under a vest or coat when temperatures dip. If you already have a standard plaid shirt, we still encourage you to give this one a look because it comes in nearly a dozen colors and patterns.
14. A Skims boyfriend tee that’ll quickly become one of your new favorite pieces. This cotton-and-modal blend staple feels like buttah, and can easily be layered under a leather jacket or become part of your lounge outfit. Shoppers love that this tee boasts the ~perfect~ slouchy fit and can easily be tucked in if that’s the look you’re going for.
15. A one-shoulder dress for any formal events you might have coming up. Great for a wedding, a work function, and everything in between, this midi dress fits like a glove and comes in several neutral and bold colors. Buy two while you’re at it!
16. A relaxed fit blazer in case you want something a bit less formal than a classic blazer. Layer this with a crop top for brunch with pals, or with a crisp white shirt for a day at the office.
17. A ribbed pencil skirt that fits so well you’ll want one in every color. What we love about this piece is that it’s work appropriate, but also pairs nicely with a cropped sweater or graphic tee and heels for dinner with friends.
18. And a pair of Good American skinny jeans, because we’re not ready to let them go just yet. Pair ‘em with sneakers for a day spent at the office or running errands, or wear ‘em with heels for a night out. Trust us, you can’t go wrong here.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.