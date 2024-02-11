Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    17 Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet This Year

    New year, new threads.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A satin tee that’s a cut above a standard white tee because it has just the right amount of sheen, giving it a super polished look. This elevated take on a closet staple boasts a boxy, cropped fit, yet it’s still roomy enough to be tucked into pants or a skirt.

    the white satin tee
    Nordstrom

    Price: $49.50 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors)

    2. A pair of '90s-inspired jeans because what’s old is new again. These jeans are snug through the hips and thighs, but have a roomier leg that makes them feel current, yet classic. Our favorite thing about these is the front pockets coupled with the higher back rise, which means you won’t have that dreaded waist gap. Did we mention they also make your butt look ~incredible~?

    Nordstrom

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 24–32)

    3. A Free People floral print jacket in case you want to usher in spring a tad early. This vibrant, quilted coat features a slouchy silhouette and contrasting piping, and looks great when paired with your favorite pair of jeans.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review:This jacket is so cute! Great quality, pretty pattern. An oversized fit as with most FP and slightly cropped. I am a size 2/S and purchased the XS.” —ashleyam

    Price: $198 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three patterns)

    4. A chic graphic sweatshirt so comfortable you’ll never want to take it off. This piece is neutral enough that it’ll go with just about anything, but the hunter green writing adds the perfect pop of color. Shoppers love that this sweatshirt is thin enough to be layered, yet has a fleece lining that will keep you warm.

    model wearing white sweatshirt with green letters that say &quot;Beverly Hills&quot; on front
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “Perfect thin sweatshirt for layering (with fleece-like lining).” —T Bobbitt

    Price: $44 (available in sizes XS–L)

    5. The Skims soft lounge dress, which has ~thousands~ of 5-star reviews for a reason. This super cozy piece hugs your body in all the right places, and is an easy way to step up your loungewear game.

    model wearing the green fitted, long dress
    Nordstrom

    Promising review:I love this dress so much! I’ve been struggling to find dresses that are comfortable and fit my physique/body/height! This one is perfect! It’s super lightweight and super comfortable! Also fits like a glove! I got an XL which is my usual size and it fits perfectly.” —Charlitty

    Price: $38.97+ (available in sizes XXS–4X and in 13 colors)

    6. A pair of metallic pants because they seem to be everywhere lately, and easily add a touch of glam to your wardrobe. Perfect for drinks or a date, these faux leather pants can elevate even a simple cropped tee. Plus, thanks to a fitted waist and flared leg, these pants are easy to style.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “OMG so happy I pressed buy! These pants are gorgeous and perfect for all holiday events!!” —Mz Lynne

    Price: $73.60 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    7. A cashmere funnel neck sweater from Vince you can count on for years to come. While this sweater is a tad pricey, it’s one of those classic pieces that will never really go out of style. It’s thick and will keep you warm all on its own, but can also be layered under a coat when it’s really chilly.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “I bought this sweater in black and loved it so much I went back and bought it a gorgeous chocolate brown and a vivid blue. Probably the most comfortable sweater I have ever owned. Fit is great and it is just the right length. I highly recommend it.” —Reenie510

    Price: $200.81+ (available in sizes XXS–XL in two fits and in 11 colors)

    8. A quilted bomber jacket you can throw on to head to the gym or go run errands. This sleek, water-resistant jacket boasts two large pockets and a blade collar, and zip side vents so you can layer things underneath and still be comfortable.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “This is a perfect jacket, it’s light enough for southern CA winters and would be perfect for fall and early spring anywhere else. It’s a beautiful jacket! I can wear it with leggings to walk the dogs, or run errands or to work. It’s long enough that it covers my butt, so it provides more warmth around my legs. It’s fairly wind-resistant as well. Well worth it for the price in my opinion!” —Juliana319

    Price: $135.20+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors)

    9. A Topshop ribbed sweater dress because what goes better with knee-high boots in the winter? This dress has a shift silhouette that makes it a tad oversized and perfect for layering under a coat. Just note that reviewers say this dress runs big, so you may need to size down.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “This dress is a steal for the price. The fabric is so soft and cozy. I was looking for a sweater dress without a turtleneck look. The slits on the side are very cute so it feels like a dress and not just an oversized sweater. I bought both colors. Went with a medium in one color and a small in the other. I wanted a more loose fit and a tighter fit. Love this dress!!” —AllimacG

    Price: $77 (available in sizes XS–L and in two colors)

    10. A pair of high-waisted pants that are astoundingly comfy, yet nice enough for work. These pants are made from stretch-knit fabric, and are beloved for having a smooth fit. Pair ‘em with a trendy, chunky shoe and you’re all set!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review:These pants have a great weight to them — substantial but not too heavy. I’m 5’6” and the length works better for chunky loafers vs. heels. They do run big — I’m usually a small or medium in pants and had to order the x-small in these. Can be dressed up with a blazer or dressed down with a T-shirt or sweater. They also didn’t stretch out after wearing for a while. Love these pants.” —cjfrogs

    Price: $61.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    11. A long sleeve jumpsuit that’s totally #OOTD-worthy. Complete with a matching belt, this jumpsuit works for the office or a night out, and will never go out of style.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “I felt like this jumpsuit was made for me. The material is so buttery soft and lightweight, and gracefully hugs my curves. The belt is thick and structured, so it doesn't look like a flimsy/floppy sad looking bow. I love the 3/4 length sleeves. I am 5 '8", so it's hard for me to find a jumpsuit that isn't too short. This is the perfect length for me to wear with flats or dress it up with a heel.” —SarahPotts

    Price: $119 (available in sizes XXS–XXL)

    12. A plaid shirt because it’s a versatile staple that we all need. Wear this beauty over a tank top and leggings, tucked into jeans for a more polished look, or layered under a vest or coat when temperatures dip. If you already have a standard plaid shirt, we still encourage you to give this one a look because it comes in nearly a dozen colors and patterns.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review:There is not one thing I don’t like about this! Softest material ever, and I am tall, so I appreciate that the sleeves are long enough for me. I wear it with tanks or tees, buttoned or unbuttoned, tucked or untucked, with jeans or leggings. Looks great with a vest for outdoors!” —Wardent

    Price: $109.20+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 10 colors and patterns)

    13. A Skims boyfriend tee that’ll quickly become one of your new favorite pieces. This cotton-and-modal blend staple feels like buttah, and can easily be layered under a leather jacket or become part of your lounge outfit. Shoppers love that this tee boasts the ~perfect~ slouchy fit and can easily be tucked in if that’s the look you’re going for.

    the boyfriend tee in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “I love these shirts!! I have them in so many different colors and styles. So soft and comfortable. I wear them to sleep and I love them. You can wear them out too, they’re that nice!” —Brianna10

    Price: $46 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in two colors)

    14. A one-shoulder dress for any formal events you might have coming up. Great for a wedding, a work function, and everything in between, this midi dress fits like a glove and comes in several neutral and bold colors. Buy two while you’re at it!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “This dress is stunning. It fits true to size. I also love that it has built-in cups and I don't have to worry about wearing a bra.” —Neha123

    Price: $148 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 14 colors)

    15. A relaxed fit blazer in case you want something a bit less formal than a classic blazer. Layer this with a crop top for brunch with pals, or with a crisp white shirt for a day at the office.

    the black relaxed blazer open over a crop top
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “This is an understated, classic blazer. I like the fabric and the way it fits. I ordered two sizes; the smaller size fit me without needing alterations. The care instructions are good — looks like this will be an easy-care wardrobe piece.” —EveTO

    Price: $39.50+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors)

    16. A ribbed pencil skirt that fits so well you’ll want one in every color. What we love about this piece is that it’s work appropriate, but also pairs nicely with a cropped sweater or graphic tee and heels for dinner with friends.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “Simply the perfect pencil skirt. At 5’10” the skirt fits exactly as pictured. Finally, a skirt that curves in all of the right places for a tall frame. The skirt lays flat, no odd cinching due to an ill fit. The material is well-made, giving you complete coverage with no worries of revealing too much. Perfect for both office and occasion. I have purchased both olive and black. Will be returning for more!” —NJEvans

    Price: $24.97+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors)

    17. And a pair of Good American skinny jeans, because we’re not ready to let them go just yet. Pair ‘em with sneakers for a day spent at the office or running errands, or wear ‘em with heels for a night out. Trust us, you can’t go wrong here.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review:These are the best true black denim jeans. Once you figure out your size. The 6 fits perfectly for me no matter what color I purchase. I own them in about eight colors/ washes. Go to a store and try on until you find your size. Worth the effort.” —MartyMurph

    Price: $129+ (available in sizes 00–15 and in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.