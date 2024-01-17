20 Kitchen Items From Target To Help You Actually Achieve Your Resolution Of Cooking More At Home In 2024

1. A Chefman analog air fryer that perfectly cooks french fries, brownies, and other dishes with little more than the touch of a button. In addition to an easy-to-read display, this air fryer is sleek and compact.
2. Or a Ninja 12-in-1 double oven with both convection and air frying abilities. *PLUS* it can toast, broil, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and whole roast a chicken. Talk about a workhorse.
3. An egg cooker for those who want to hard-boil and poach up to seven eggs at a time. This countertop appliance can also make an omelet or scrambled eggs. In other words, it will do basically everything but the dishes afterward.
4. A KitchenAid stand mixer designed in conjunction with domestic genius Joanna Gaines, to help you whip up fresh pasta, ice cream, cookies, and more in style. This appliance boasts 10 speeds and is a great asset if you want to up your baking game.
5. A 6-quart stainless-steel stock pot that’ll become your go-to for making hearty soups and pasta dishes this winter. This pot has a built-in strainer and is dishwasher safe, meaning you won’t need to spend any extra time scrubbing it once you’re done with your meal.
6. A Ninja food chopper to chop, mince, and purée a variety of ingredients. I’ve had one of these for about three years and it’s significantly ~cut~ down on my meal prep time. It’s also very easy to clean.
7. An easy-to-use garlic press because, let’s be honest, most dishes worth making call for garlic. This press is built to last, capable of mincing several whole cloves at a time, and has comfortable nonslip handles.
8. A George Foreman grill that doubles as a panini press, so you can whip up a burger or a hot sandwich whenever you please. The grill has a nonstick coating and an adjustable angle, so you can tilt it depending on what you’re cooking.
9. A stainless-steel colander with a 5-quart capacity perfect for draining pasta, washing vegetables, and more. This sturdy kitchen accessory boasts a soft-grip plastic handle on either side and has four nonslip feet at the base for added stability.
10. A citrus reamer with an attached measuring cup so you can follow a recipe perfectly. One side of the cup measures tablespoons, while the other side measures cups, and there’s even a strainer to catch any seeds. Whether you’re making a marinade or margaritas, this juicer will help you get the job done.
11. A Cuisinart 3-in-1 avocado tool that makes it easy to prepare guacamole, a smoothie, or anything else with the popular green fruit. This gadget can cut, pit, and slice an avocado, and is dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup.
12. A KitchenAid egg slicer capable of cutting hard-boiled eggs with ease so you can enjoy them on salads, toast, or as a snack. The dishwasher-safe slicer works on other foods too, including soft cheeses and mushrooms.
13. A wooden spice rack with three tiers for folks who want to keep all of their spices organized and easily visible at all times. The rack even boasts an expandable feature so it can grow with your bourgeoning spice collection. Pass the paprika!
14. A set of “lazy” tools from Rachael Ray that each have a built-in notch on the handle so you can safely rest them on a pot or pan rim. Each tool is suitable for a variety of different cookware types and is dishwasher safe.
15. A cookbook holder so you can seamlessly glance at a recipe while slicing and dicing. This stand boasts a wooden back and metallic ledge to keep your cookbook securely in place and mess-free. And when you’re not cooking, this accent piece adds plenty of charm to your kitchen counter.
16. A stainless-steel kitchen scale to accurately weigh fruits, vegetables, dry ingredients, and more. This scale, which can hold up to 11 pounds, is ideal for budding bakers who need to measure ingredients very precisely — and it looks charming on the counter, to boot!
17. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you "Chef" all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.
18. An instant-read thermometer, because it’s time to stop guessing when it’s safe to eat that meatloaf you’ve been cooking all day.
19. A colorful measuring cup and spoon set so you can cook and bake with ease and accuracy. The eight-piece, dishwasher-safe set even snaps neatly together in an effort to save space and avoid the hassle of misplaced pieces.
20. And a 12-piece nonstick cookware set ready to (basically) transform you into a master chef. Reviewers love how this set is durable and dishwasher-safe and comes with everything they need.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.