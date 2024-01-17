Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    20 Kitchen Items From Target To Help You Actually Achieve Your Resolution Of Cooking More At Home In 2024

    We, the kitchen items of your home, do hereby solemnly swear to help you lower that Uber Eats monthly bill.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Chefman analog air fryer that perfectly cooks french fries, brownies, and other dishes with little more than the touch of a button. In addition to an easy-to-read display, this air fryer is sleek and compact.

    The air fryer next to onion rings and a fried chicken sandwich
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “This is perfect for the two of us. Easy to operate with just a turn of the dial (two dials) to adjust temperature and set time. Best part: cleaning is a breeze!” —NadiaNyce

    Price: $38.99

    2. Or a Ninja 12-in-1 double oven with both convection and air frying abilities. *PLUS* it can toast, broil, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and whole roast a chicken. Talk about a workhorse.

    model using the oven to cook chicken on the bottom and cookies on the top
    Target

    BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Courtney Cummings says: This baby revolutionized the way I cook. I don't even turn my actual oven on anymore, it's that good. It's the perfect size for me and my roommate who make single and individual meals so if you're looking for something that acts as a multifunctional cooking gadget but you're only cooking for a family of one, you'll love this. What's the point of different appliances when you can use just one? Plus, with the Smart Finish function, I can cook two different things (think: salmon and veggies) and have them finish at the same time without having to use any math or brain power. Like I said, revolutionary!!! 

    Price: $329.99

    3. An egg cooker for those who want to hard-boil and poach up to seven eggs at a time. This countertop appliance can also make an omelet or scrambled eggs. In other words, it will do basically everything but the dishes afterward.

    The black egg cooker cooking seven eggs at once
    Target

    Promising review: “I love hard-boiled eggs but I always felt like they were a pain to make so I never really got to have them. But that was before I bought this! I happened to see it was on sale and had been thinking about getting one anyways, so I decided why not? So glad I did. This egg cooker works well, it’s super convenient, and it makes perfect hard-boiled eggs in 12 minutes. I would 100% recommend this to anyone.” —indysoryu

    Price: $16.99 (available in two colors)

    4. A KitchenAid stand mixer designed in conjunction with domestic genius Joanna Gaines, to help you whip up fresh pasta, ice cream, cookies, and more in style. This appliance boasts 10 speeds and is a great asset if you want to up your baking game.

    The pebbled hunter green stand mixer on a kitchen counter mixing dough
    Target

    Promising review: “Obsessed! I knew I had to have this mixer when I saw it in person. Color is amazing and everyone compliments it when they come to my home.” —Suzylu

    Price: $449.99

    5. A 6-quart stainless-steel stock pot that’ll become your go-to for making hearty soups and pasta dishes this winter. This pot has a built-in strainer and is dishwasher safe, meaning you won’t need to spend any extra time scrubbing it once you’re done with your meal.

    The stock pot on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect size for 2–4 people, and the strainer makes it so much easier to strain pasta/noodles! The heat distribution is even and the construction is solid. So happy with this pot!” —royaltymn

    Price: $37.99

    6. A Ninja food chopper to chop, mince, and purée a variety of ingredients. I’ve had one of these for about three years and it’s significantly ~cut~ down on my meal prep time. It’s also very easy to clean.

    The food chopper dicing ingredients for salsa
    Target

    Promising review: “One of the best things I ever bought :-) It’s saving me so much time from chopping each of the veggies. Reasonable great buy. You won’t regret it.” —Halloween 2016

    Price: $19.99

    7. An easy-to-use garlic press because, let’s be honest, most dishes worth making call for garlic. This press is built to last, capable of mincing several whole cloves at a time, and has comfortable nonslip handles.

    Target

    Promising review: “SOLD! I love how convenient and hassle-free this tool has been in the kitchen. I have saved on water, by not needing to bring out my cutting board, AND knife to get this bad boy chopped up. One tool is all you need for food prepping. I do love a good chop, though, but this is perfect for meal prepping and having to come home to make dinner after a long, busy day at work. I have gotten at least six whole, unpeeled garlic cloves in one round. I cannot rave enough about how much time it's saved me having to spend in the kitchen. Cleanup is super easy too! Well, what are we waiting for? Go get one!” —Kim

    Price: $11.99

    8. A George Foreman grill that doubles as a panini press, so you can whip up a burger or a hot sandwich whenever you please. The grill has a nonstick coating and an adjustable angle, so you can tilt it depending on what you’re cooking.

    A model making a panini using the square-shaped grill
    Target

    Promising review:I was able to use this grill to reheat the following items: steak, salmon, Japanese hamachi kama (fish collar), yakisoba, and even some thick chili! I did not think it was possible, but each of these reheated beautifully, better than a microwave, and my meat did not dry out! The grill surface is larger without making the machine too much bigger with its new slim design. It also has an expandable 1-inch hinge so that you can heat from the top (like a panini press) without squeezing out from one side. It seems to heat up quicker and more evenly, which is how it heated up my leftovers so well!” —ShoppingatTargetinLA

    Price: $17.89 

    9. A stainless-steel colander with a 5-quart capacity perfect for draining pasta, washing vegetables, and more. This sturdy kitchen accessory boasts a soft-grip plastic handle on either side and has four nonslip feet at the base for added stability.

    Target

    Promising review: “Love the construction, design and durability. These colanders are well thought out. The stubby rubber legs prevent the colander from moving or sliding around. The rubber handles also make it easy to grip and drain food items. These look just as great as they perform.” —Paul

    Price: $27.99

    10. A citrus reamer with an attached measuring cup so you can follow a recipe perfectly. One side of the cup measures tablespoons, while the other side measures cups, and there’s even a strainer to catch any seeds. Whether you’re making a marinade or margaritas, this juicer will help you get the job done.

    a model using the reamer to juice a lime
    Target

    Promising review: “This is a handy little gadget! I have a juicer but if a recipe calls for a specific amount, I usually juice the lemon/lime into a bowl then measure it out with a measuring spoon. This way it's all in one and I can measure out specifically what I need.” —KathleenB

    Price: $11.99

    11. A Cuisinart 3-in-1 avocado tool that makes it easy to prepare guacamole, a smoothie, or anything else with the popular green fruit. This gadget can cut, pit, and slice an avocado, and is dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup.

    An avocado tool that can cut, pit, and slice an avocado
    Target

    Promising review: “This is awesome. Everything works pretty well. I love that you can slide the ‘knife’ part in, for safety reasons.” —avocat

    Price: $7.99

    12. A KitchenAid egg slicer capable of cutting hard-boiled eggs with ease so you can enjoy them on salads, toast, or as a snack. The dishwasher-safe slicer works on other foods too, including soft cheeses and mushrooms.

    The egg slicer cutting a hard-boiled egg in several pieces
    Target

    Promising review: “It does what it is supposed to do and makes cutting eggs super easy and mess free without getting the yolk everywhere.” —Kayla S

    Price: $8.59

    13. A wooden spice rack with three tiers for folks who want to keep all of their spices organized and easily visible at all times. The rack even boasts an expandable feature so it can grow with your bourgeoning spice collection. Pass the paprika!

    An expandable spice rack with three tiers holding several spices on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought this for my little pantry makeover and it is perfect! It fits about 18 of my spices, which is all I need. Love that it expands too!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $18

    14. A set of “lazy” tools from Rachael Ray that each have a built-in notch on the handle so you can safely rest them on a pot or pan rim. Each tool is suitable for a variety of different cookware types and is dishwasher safe.

    Target

    This set includes a 12-Inch spoonula, a 12-Inch slotted spoon, and a 12-Inch solid spoon.

    Promising review: “These cooking utensils are everything you would hope for. They protect the finish on your nonstick pots and have the convenience factor of keeping the utensil you are using handy without the need for a spoon rest. Terrific! I not only bought them for my own home, I also recommended them to my three adult children.” —Bzsue

    Price: $24.99

    15. A cookbook holder so you can seamlessly glance at a recipe while slicing and dicing. This stand boasts a wooden back and metallic ledge to keep your cookbook securely in place and mess-free. And when you’re not cooking, this accent piece adds plenty of charm to your kitchen counter.

    A cookbook holder holding a cookbook on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “Once you have one of these, you feel like you can't live without it. It's perfect for cookbooks, an iPad, or a phone and looks beautiful even without anything in it! Has held up very well with no dings, scratches, or chips.” —Maddie

    Price: $19.99

    16. A stainless-steel kitchen scale to accurately weigh fruits, vegetables, dry ingredients, and more. This scale, which can hold up to 11 pounds, is ideal for budding bakers who need to measure ingredients very precisely — and it looks charming on the counter, to boot!

    A manual kitchen scale with stainless steel parts on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love this scale. It’s beautiful and was very easy to set up. Also very easy to zero the scale once set up. Right now, it’s a decor piece filled with fake apples but with having a Type 1 diabetic in the house, we will put it to use weighing foods!” —KB

    Price: $19.99

    17. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you "Chef" all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.

    the double-burner griddle cooking pancakes and eggs
    Target

    Promising review: “Breakfast, hibachi, burgers, warmed-up tortillas and so much more! We’ve done it all on this griddle - It’s also super easy to clean!” —DG1987

    Price: $49.99

    18. An instant-read thermometer, because it’s time to stop guessing when it’s safe to eat that meatloaf you’ve been cooking all day.

    The thermometer
    Target

    Promising review: “Easy to use and works great!” —Rachaelxisom

    Price: $14.59

    19. A colorful measuring cup and spoon set so you can cook and bake with ease and accuracy. The eight-piece, dishwasher-safe set even snaps neatly together in an effort to save space and avoid the hassle of misplaced pieces.

    The cups and spoons filled with baking ingredients
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought this set to replace my ailing set from years ago. I like that it offers measuring cups and spoons. The fact that all of the items nest together and save space is also a huge bonus!” —H Ike

    Price: $9.99

    20. And a 12-piece nonstick cookware set ready to (basically) transform you into a master chef. Reviewers love how this set is durable and dishwasher-safe and comes with everything they need.

    Target

    The set includes tongs, a spoon, a slotted turner, a slotted spoon, a pasta fork, a four-quart Dutch oven, a 10-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, and a one-quart saucepan with a lid.

    Promising review: “I've had this set for nearly two years so I now feel I can vouch for its durability and quality. They're definitely worth the price and function as you'd expect. I haven't had any problems with food sticking to them or the coating coming off, and all of the pieces are easy to clean with just a bit of soap and water. I didn't expect much for the price and I've been very impressed. I cook frequently and am not always the most careful with my tools, but these have stood up to the test.” —shadowgirl

    Price: $49.99 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.