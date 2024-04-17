27 Bathroom Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

1. An extra-large chenille bath mat shoppers simply can't stop raving about. Don't believe us? Just check out one of the 46,000 5-star reviews that were left for this baby.
2. A quartet of cute glass jars with bamboo lids to fool everyone (including yourself) into thinking you're as neat as a pin. Shoppers use these lil' jars for cotton swabs, floss picks, and more.
3. An over-the-toilet bathroom organizer because you need to get creative if you’re dealing with a tiny bathroom. This organizer boasts two full-sized open shelves and one concealed shelf, which you can order as you see fit. It’ll become a go-to for all of your bathroom essentials.
4. A wall caddy that'll free up tons of space on your bathroom vanity. Built to hold toothpaste, makeup, cups, and more this is a must-have for those of us with limited bathroom space. And even if you have the room, this is a great way to keep your bathroom essentials organized.
5. A set of modern adhesive hooks so you can thoroughly dry your towels after each use and avoid that musty odor that comes about when they're still a lil' wet. Shoppers dig that these hooks get the job done without damaging your walls.
6. A Clorox toilet wand cleaning kit to give your toilet the deep clean it deserves. The wand allows you to keep a safe distance from any messes while the scrubbing pads get in every crevice to remove stains, germs, and more.
7. A set of five shower shelves because there's nothing louder than the thud your shampoo makes when it crashes to the floor, and these shelves can help prevent that. Each one sticks to the wall with help from some super durable adhesives (no drill needed!) and is rust-resistant.
8. A set of cleaning brush attachments for your electric drill, so you can clean your bathroom from top to bottom with ease. Let the machines do the work for you at this point.
9. A jar of the TikTok-beloved Pink Stuff, which is a cleaning paste you simply *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures.
10. A tiered organizer so you can get the most storage out of tricky spots such as underneath the bathroom sink. Since this piece allows you to store things vertically, you'll be shocked at how much space you can free up.
11. A bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry. This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.
12. A waffle weave shower curtain that'll elevate your bathroom the minute you install it. Nothing says 'spa life' like a waffle weave!
13. Or a set of dual hooks in case you'd rather give your current shower curtain and liner a much-needed upgrade. This tweak may seem small, but we promise it's worth it, especially if your shower curtain is always getting stuck.
14. An extendable tub and tile scrubber because who has time to get on their hands and knees and clean the bathroom floor? This cleaning tool shines in hard-to-reach corners, and can even help you reach the top of your shower.
15. A squeegee to keep your shower dry, clean, and fog-free at all times. It even comes with waterproof adhesive hooks so you can hang it wherever you like. This squeegee is ~so~ effective some shoppers even use it to clean their car windows as well.
16. A bathtub tray for those who love to do just about anything in the tub. This baby has room for books, snacks, devices, and even a glass of wine. The width is adjustable, and there’s an anti-slip mat underneath, so it can work with almost any tub setup.
17. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles that'll stylishly revamp your bathroom floor, vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major upgrade without the hassle of construction.
18. A waterfall faucet to transform your bathroom into the kind of bathroom you'd find in a 5-star hotel. The elegant fixture is a cinch to install (really, we promise!) and works whether your sink has one pre-cut hole or three.
19. A wall-mounted towel bar because tossing your towels on the floor gets old after a while. Plus, this puppy will help your towels dry faster and keep them clean for the next use.
20. A bottle of Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner ensuring your jacuzzi (or any other tub with jets) will sparkle and shine, just like the day you bought it. For the best results, fill your tub with water, add some cleaner, and run the jets for about 15 minutes. Once this process is complete, your jetted tub will be free of soap buildup and other gross grime.
21. A grout pen that'll transform your tile grout from gross and gray to clean and bright in minutes. Safe to use on ceramic and porcelain tiles, this is the kind of cleaning product you may not think you need, but can't live without after you use it for the first time.
22. A pastel accessory set to bring some order and cohesiveness to your bathroom. Your toothbrush never looked so stylish!
23. A luxe Turkish towel shoppers love because of its soft like buttah feel and the option to personalize each towel with your name or initials. Bonus: these also make stellar party gifts!
24. A narrow trash can that’ll easily fit in a spare nook in your bathroom. This piece is hands-free — just wave your hand in front of it — which means it’s able to mask any unpleasant odors. It also includes a removable liner, which helps keep the trash bag in place while allowing it to hold heavier waste.
25. A heavy-duty hard water stain-remover, because while water may seem benign, it can tarnish everything from windows to bathtub fixtures and give your house an unnecessarily dingy feel. This stuff can remove years worth of stains and rust in seconds, and reviewers love that a little goes a long way.
Promising review: "I have been trying to clean my glass shower for three years since we moved into our house. There was a buildup of hard water spots that would not come off. I tried all the advertised products claiming to easily clean it. None of them worked. I tried vinegar and steel wool and homemade mixtures. Nothing worked. Then I came across a mention of Bio-Clean somewhere on the Internet. I don't recall where. Bio-Clean is really incredible! It's non-toxic and safe to handle. And importantly it takes off all the old hard water spots. It also cleans other surfaces. I've already tried it to remove water spots on chrome and it works beautifully. I cannot recommend this product more highly." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
26. A rainfall showerhead to make every shower a spa-like experience. This fixture provides consistent high pressure and can be installed in less than a minute. Yes, really!
27. And a wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of brass because adding hardware is an easy way to zhuzh up a bathroom. The toilet paper holder comes in several different finishes to match a variety of decor styles.
