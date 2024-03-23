27 Bathroom Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

Promising review: "I have been trying to clean my glass shower for three years since we moved into our house. There was a buildup of hard water spots that would not come off. I tried all the advertised products claiming to easily clean it. None of them worked. I tried vinegar and steel wool and homemade mixtures. Nothing worked. Then I came across a mention of Bio-Clean somewhere on the Internet. I don't recall where. Bio-Clean is really incredible! It's non-toxic and safe to handle. And importantly it takes off all the old hard water spots. It also cleans other surfaces. I've already tried it to remove water spots on chrome and it works beautifully. I cannot recommend this product more highly." —Anonymous



