    27 Bathroom Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

    And the reason is the spa-like way they make your bathroom feel.

    by
    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Rebekah Shoemake
    by Rebekah Shoemake

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An extra-large chenille bath mat shoppers simply can't stop raving about. Don't believe us? Just check out one of the 46,000 5-star reviews that were left for this baby.

    a reviewer photo of a purple bathmat on the floor in front of a shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Extremely soft and absorbent. We have a tiled bathroom that can cause the rugs to slip — not this one. It stays in place unless you pick it up and move it. I will be ordering several more." —Kathi S.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in 12 sizes and 28 colors).

    2. A quartet of cute glass jars with bamboo lids to fool everyone (including yourself) into thinking you're as neat as a pin. Shoppers use these lil' jars for cotton swabs, floss picks, and more.

    a reviewer photo of the labeled glass jars with wood lids filled with q-tips and cotton pads on a tray with a vase of eucalyptus
    amazon.com

    P.S. The labels are included! 

    Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of Q-tips and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage 

    Get a set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.

    3. An over-the-toilet bathroom organizer because you need to get creative if you’re dealing with a tiny bathroom. This organizer boasts two full-sized open shelves and one concealed shelf, which you can order as you see fit. It’ll become a go-to for all of your bathroom essentials.

    the over-the-toilet bathroom storage
    Walmart

    Promising review: “I bought this bathroom space saver and I wish I'd bought it long before now. It fits perfectly in the space behind the toilet but not flush against the wall because of the thick baseboard. It seems to be very sturdy so I'm not concerned about it tipping over. It doesn't touch the actual toilet so it shouldn't get bumped or anything. It's a serious upgrade from the skimpy chrome tube kind of organizer, and it adds some serious storage to the bathroom.” —DIYLady

    Get it from Walmart for $49.97 (available in two colors).

    4. A wall caddy that'll free up tons of space on your bathroom vanity. Built to hold toothpaste, makeup, cups, and more this is a must-have for those of us with limited bathroom space. And even if you have the room, this is a great way to keep your bathroom essentials organized.

    a reviewer photo of the white caddy attached to the mirror in a decorated bathroom space
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very functional, and makes everything look more clean and put together. It's perfect for the kids, and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste for them. No more sticky messes on the counter." —Kristin baker

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

    5. A set of modern adhesive hooks so you can thoroughly dry your towels after each use and avoid that musty odor that comes about when they're still a lil' wet. Shoppers dig that these hooks get the job done without damaging your walls.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was surprised by this product. My daughter put them in her house and told me about them. So, I bought some and was super happy how easy it is to install, it's a no brainer, and they look really nice. Love this product and recommend it to all who don't want to drill something into the wall. I give it a thumbs up." —sue whited

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 styles and colors).

    6. A Clorox toilet wand cleaning kit to give your toilet the deep clean it deserves. The wand allows you to keep a safe distance from any messes while the scrubbing pads get in every crevice to remove stains, germs, and more.

    Target

    This kit includes the cleaning wand, caddy, and six replacement heads.

    Promising review: "These work great! Need a way to motivate yourself and others to clean the bowl?! Try these! It takes the mess out of the job, and cleanup is as easy as a click of a button to dispose of the cleaning pad. Satisfying! I love how they fit up under the ring and clean well up in there. Traditional toilet brushes have a hard time reaching there. Tip! Clean the upper ring around the inside first, as all the cleaning solution is in the pad, and once dunked, will start to wash away. The caddy holds the disposable cleaning pads with a nice convenient wand holder. Nice and tidy beside your toilet." —Mary 

    Get it from Target for $13.29.

    7. A set of five shower shelves because there's nothing louder than the thud your shampoo makes when it crashes to the floor, and these shelves can help prevent that. Each one sticks to the wall with help from some super durable adhesives (no drill needed!) and is rust-resistant.

    a reviewer photo of the black wire shower organizers attached to a shower wall
    amazon.com

    The set includes two shower caddies, two soap holders, one toothbrush holder, and five adhesives.

    Promising review: "Sooo let me start off by saying this is a great product. The adhesive they provided is fantastic. My dumb a$$ (excuse my language, but I was pretty upset with myself), put one of the adhesive upside down…. Anyway. I tried to pull it off and that mf was not going anywhere!!! Had to take my spackle scraper and try and get it off the wall. Broke a nail and everything. Anyway, I gave up. TOO sticky. Also a waste after being pulled on… so I stuck the rack up there anyway and omg. It stayed.. I was reluctant at first and I put my heaviest shampoos and conditioners, all sorts of things in there… waited two days to see if it would fall… AND IT DIDN'T. It looks great and the upside down one is holding up quite well." —Lyla

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).

    8. A set of cleaning brush attachments for your electric drill, so you can clean your bathroom from top to bottom with ease. Let the machines do the work for you at this point.

    reviewer image of a dirty tub and a clean tub after using the brush
    amazon.com

    The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Promising review: "Sadly I only have a shower at my house and of course it’s all tile. I have zero clue why anyone would want tile it’s awful. Saying that cleaning it is the worst and it never gets clean and I know for a fact I don’t put enough elbow grease into it. Well that all changed with these bangers! I just put it into a drill, spray some mildew spray on it, and hammer away. It’s 100% better than doing it by hand not 97% or 98% or even 99% better, it’s 100% better. You need these." —Mark

    Get a set of four drill brushes from Amazon for $6.26+ (available in five colors).

    9. A jar of the TikTok-beloved Pink Stuff, which is a cleaning paste you simply *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because of all the hype on TikTok, and I wasn’t expecting much, to be honest. I have these glass shower doors that have been water marked for a while, I usually use a magic eraser, but that doesn’t take them away very well. But after putting this on a microfiber towel, and simply rubbing it in, it is as clear as it was the day we bought them, I cannot believe this! I can’t wait to clean other things! I would recommend gloves, because I didn’t use gloves, and I can feel my finger is a little scratched up from the little particles that has in it." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    10. A tiered organizer so you can get the most storage out of tricky spots such as underneath the bathroom sink. Since this piece allows you to store things vertically, you'll be shocked at how much space you can free up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really researched organizers and felt this was the best constructed with great storage space. Bought one, my husband saw me reorganizing my stuff and asked if he could have one, too. Ordered it, and he reorganized his stuff. He finished and told me it was the first time his bathroom cabinet was organized in 30 years. We LOVE this organizer, it is sturdy, well made and spacious." —LuckyJ

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors).

    11. A bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry. This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.

    the dark wooden laundry hamper with white rope handles
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy, good quality and aesthetic. Survived two moving days and still going strong. The canvas bag is detachable and washable. Easy to assemble. The lid doesn’t fix in place but I like it, it’s a laundry basket not an air-tight container. ‍I would recommend this product." —Pratibha

    Get it from Wayfair for $37.99+ (originally $109.99; available in two colors).

    12. A waffle weave shower curtain that'll elevate your bathroom the minute you install it. Nothing says 'spa life' like a waffle weave!

    a reviewer photo of the white shower curtain in a decorated bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My shower is pretty tall and this is the perfect length, looks very nice and you can remove the liner to wash it! Also the clips at the top slide easily and stay attached well" —Ama

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 sizes and 18 colors).

    13. Or a set of dual hooks in case you'd rather give your current shower curtain and liner a much-needed upgrade. This tweak may seem small, but we promise it's worth it, especially if your shower curtain is always getting stuck.

    a reviewer photo of the dark dual hooks holding a green shower curtain and white liner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the matte black. They look great with my curtain. This is the first time I have purchased shower hooks that have a hook for the liner and a hook for the curtain. I love this. So much easier to use. I also like the fact that the hooks will not rust. They won't be messing up my shower rod. Ordering was easy and I received them very quickly. I highly recommend these hooks." —Amazon Customer 

    Get the set of 12 hooks from Amazon for $5.89+ (available in 11 colors).

    14. An extendable tub and tile scrubber because who has time to get on their hands and knees and clean the bathroom floor? This cleaning tool shines in hard-to-reach corners, and can even help you reach the top of your shower.

    a model using the blue and white scrubber around the base of a toilet
    Target

    Promising review: "So handy for a good clean. Convenient for a short person to reach the hard-to-reach spots." —Evie

    Get it from Target for $13.99.

    15. A squeegee to keep your shower dry, clean, and fog-free at all times. It even comes with waterproof adhesive hooks so you can hang it wherever you like. This squeegee is ~so~ effective some shoppers even use it to clean their car windows as well.

    a reviewer photo of the silver squeegee hanging in a grey and black shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so much better than the chemicals used to spray the shower doors to keep the water spots away. No chemical smell, no annoying application process. Just takes a minute after you shower to keep the doors looking great." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    16. A bathtub tray for those who love to do just about anything in the tub. This baby has room for books, snacks, devices, and even a glass of wine. The width is adjustable, and there’s an anti-slip mat underneath, so it can work with almost any tub setup.

    a reviewer photo of the dark wood tray with wine and toiletries across a large white tub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Using this is the best way to self-care now. I can watch my shows using my phone, the soap bar is there, I can put on my wine or drink up there. It's literally the best thing ever and I highly recommend." —Tameira Ballinger

    Get it from Amazon for $36.65+ (available in three colors).

    17. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles that'll stylishly revamp your bathroom floor, vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major upgrade without the hassle of construction.

    a reviewer photo of their bathroom with the black and white patterned floor tiles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and i fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine

    Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $14.50.

    18. A waterfall faucet to transform your bathroom into the kind of bathroom you'd find in a 5-star hotel. The elegant fixture is a cinch to install (really, we promise!) and works whether your sink has one pre-cut hole or three.

    a reviewer photo of the black faucet installed in a decorated white sink area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect fix to our older clogged faucet. Sleek and modern. Install was easy! Going to buy a couple more to change out all faucets in our home." —Mia

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two heights and four finishes).

    19. A wall-mounted towel bar because tossing your towels on the floor gets old after a while. Plus, this puppy will help your towels dry faster and keep them clean for the next use.

    the brushed silver towel rack holding a white towel
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s a little modern but I feel it can go with other styles. Feels very sturdy and looks nice even empty." —Jacqueline

    Get it from Wayfair for $48.95+ (originally $80.80; available in four colors).

    20. A bottle of Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner ensuring your jacuzzi (or any other tub with jets) will sparkle and shine, just like the day you bought it. For the best results, fill your tub with water, add some cleaner, and run the jets for about 15 minutes. Once this process is complete, your jetted tub will be free of soap buildup and other gross grime.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk was in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed a escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was hella gross! I ran it four times and not the tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirty and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    21. A grout pen that'll transform your tile grout from gross and gray to clean and bright in minutes. Safe to use on ceramic and porcelain tiles, this is the kind of cleaning product you may not think you need, but can't live without after you use it for the first time.

    a reviewer before and after photo of their white and blue tile, in the first one the grout is dingy and in the second it&#x27;s perfectly white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product five years ago in the bathroom floor of a house we bought. It had beautiful beige tile and hideous orange grout. After cleaning the grout with a paste of OxiClean, I applied the pen. It covered completely and I have beige grout. It has lasted without reapplying for five years. The floor is washed every week. We recently bought a vacation condo with beige tile and orange grout in the shower. I used the white pen and the shower looks brand-new. Now I ordered more for the floor." —Pamela Brucker 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two tip widths).

    22. A pastel accessory set to bring some order and cohesiveness to your bathroom. Your toothbrush never looked so stylish!

    a reviewer photo of the green and white set on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is quality. Very nice. The bottoms have little feet that are "sticky" so items don't slide around. Heavy but dainty pieces. I love it. I got the light green and it is super nice." —Walkingforlife

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in four colors).

    23. A luxe Turkish towel shoppers love because of its soft like buttah feel and the option to personalize each towel with your name or initials. Bonus: these also make stellar party gifts!

    a set of folded cream and tan towels with a subtle diamond pattern
    TurkishToweLife / Etsy

    TurkishToweLife is a US-based business that specializes in all things Turkish towel.

    Promising review: "Thank you so much. These beach towels are perfect and the font and stitching came out amazing. Great job. Will be ordering more in the future." —Michelle Batman

    Get it from TurkishToweLife on Etsy for $4.49+ (originally $8.98+; available in two sizes, 26 colors, and with or without custom embroidery).

    24. A narrow trash can that’ll easily fit in a spare nook in your bathroom. This piece is hands-free — just wave your hand in front of it — which means it’s able to mask any unpleasant odors. It also includes a removable liner, which helps keep the trash bag in place while allowing it to hold heavier waste.

    a reviewer photo of the small white trash can in a white bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little trash bin! It fits perfectly into the space I needed for it to sit. The motion sensor is sensitive and the lid pops up quickly and smoothly. I bought two of these little cans, one for each bathroom. Fast delivery and well packaged. Very pleased with this purchase." —Pamela Blasko

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    25. A heavy-duty hard water stain-remover, because while water may seem benign, it can tarnish everything from windows to bathtub fixtures and give your house an unnecessarily dingy feel. This stuff can remove years worth of stains and rust in seconds, and reviewers love that a little goes a long way.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cleaner removed hard water stains on a glass shower door
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been trying to clean my glass shower for three years since we moved into our house. There was a buildup of hard water spots that would not come off. I tried all the advertised products claiming to easily clean it. None of them worked. I tried vinegar and steel wool and homemade mixtures. Nothing worked. Then I came across a mention of Bio-Clean somewhere on the Internet. I don't recall where. Bio-Clean is really incredible! It's non-toxic and safe to handle. And importantly it takes off all the old hard water spots. It also cleans other surfaces. I've already tried it to remove water spots on chrome and it works beautifully. I cannot recommend this product more highly." —Anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77.

    26. A rainfall showerhead to make every shower a spa-like experience. This fixture provides consistent high pressure and can be installed in less than a minute. Yes, really!

    a reviewer photo of the large silver showerhead
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this! Its a great showerhead at a fraction of the cost of the brand name rain shower head. It can pivot, so if I want to change the angle of it, I can, unlike some of the other shower heads which are fixed and cannot move. I like that they give you the regulator to increase the pressure to high but I chose not to change it so when the water hits your skin, it feels like rain. Overall, a good buy, and will get another to keep as a spare." —L. Singh

    Get it from Amazon for $19.78+ (available in two sizes, two shapes, and 33 finishes).

    27. And a wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of brass because adding hardware is an easy way to zhuzh up a bathroom. The toilet paper holder comes in several different finishes to match a variety of decor styles.

    a reviewer photo of a hand next to the matte black toilet paper holder on green and blue wallpaper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looks great and any accommodates any size roll of toilet paper. Bought one for both of my bathrooms!" —DeAnna H Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $9.82+ (available in four colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.