20 Affordable Target Home Products For People Who Just Discovered Interior Design But Are Living On A Budget

Affordable + chic = yes, please

Samantha Leffler
by Samantha Leffler

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A taper candle holder to decorate your mantle or dining room table. This accent piece has a vibrant brass finish, and easily fits a single taper candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.

the golden candle holder with a matching base
Target

Promising review: “This candle stick is solid with good weight. It has a sharp post to help hold a candle. The finish looks like antique hammered brass and has a solid construction. The base is large enough to handle a fair amount of wax and has a finish that should allow for easy cleaning.” —ohmygoshua

Price: $11.04 (originally $12.99)

2. An over-door shoe organizer with 24 pockets to keep your sandals, sneakers, and slippers in one place. This organizer features a mix of solid and mesh panels in front of each pocket, and can hold various accessories as well. You can even use it in your pantry for snacks or in your hall closet for cleaning supplies!

The shoe organizer hanging over a door with shoes inside
Target

Promising review: “This over-the-door shoe rack is a perfect addition to free up closet or floor space in any home. The sturdy canvas cloth design is much quieter than the metal shoe racks I’ve had in the past. It's nice neutral gray color makes my random array of shoes look tidy and uniform. The slots are big enough for my women's size 9.5 Nike Airs! The mesh pockets at the top are a thoughtful addition and perfect to hold small accessories or shoes. Also, the front ends of the four over-the-door hooks are capped and stick out just enough to hang ball caps, thin scarves, or handbags.” —AMO

Price: $19

3. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet.

The calendar with its pens hanging on a wall
Target

Promising review: “I love this calendar more than I could put into words! When I moved into my new house, I wanted a new calendar (I was using a whiteboard). This just adds something more! It’s more sophisticated than a whiteboard, and it looks so good my sister asked for one for Christmas! It’s easy to clean and the chalkboard pencils and markers from the same brand work like an absolute dream!” —cfumerola

Price: $15.99

4. A a cast aluminum wok from our Goodful collection so you can whip up an array of restaurant-quality meals with ease. This dishwasher- and oven-safe pan is ideal for stir fries, steaming vegetables, and more, and costs significantly less than similar options from other brands. Plus, shoppers are seriously impressed with this pan’s nonstick surface.

the wok with a handle
Target

Promising review:I love, love, love this wok! It's multi-use, truly non-stick, large, and super easy to clean!! Did I mention--it's seriously non-stick! It heats evenly and you can literally cook ANYTHING in this. I've made rice krispy treats, soup, BBQ pork, and sausage and kraut in it (not all at once...lol), and--yep--non stick! It's also really well made. If you are looking for an all-in-one pan--this is it! I love it!” —Kpai

Price: $34.99

5. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to bring a pop of color to your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.

Target

Promising review: “My home has a blue floral theme and I thought this would be the perfect addition, and it is!” —PineappleBath

Price: $10

6. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your backyard or terrace. There’s an adorable rattan hood shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string multiple sets together.

the outdoor string lights with rattan hoods in a yard
Target

Promising review: “These are so beautiful!! I have them set up in our gazebo and they are just stunning. Purchased several.” —Rve

Price: $17

7. A soft, fringed throw that’ll add some coziness to your space. Pop this machine-washable neutral blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.

the throw with matching fringe
Target

Promising review: “This is a great, simple throw blanket to add a pop of color! It’s pretty thin, but yet soft and warm. This would come in handy in the warmer months, rather than my other thicker throws and blankets.” —Ashton

Price: $16.99 (originally $19.99; available in two colors)

8. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.

The white shower curtain with colorful succulents on the bottom half
Target

Promising review: “This curtain is a nice weight and looks terrific! The colors are vivid and blend well with several different backdrops.” —None

Price: $16

9. A bright hexagon shelf to add a pop of color to a kid’s room or home office. The shelf is ideal for storing toys, books, and other knickknacks that you'd like to display, rather than stowing them away on a bookcase or in a drawer.

The hexagon-shaped shelves in different colors hanging on a wall
Target

Promising review:These little shelves are incredibly cute, lightweight, and easy to hang. They have a saw-tooth style hanging bracket on the back, so they only require one nail each! I bought the yellow, and it’s almost an autumnal gold shade. I would buy these again.” —Leona G.

Price: $15 (available in two colors)

10. A set of three vintage-style botanical drawings to add some vibrant hues to your living space. These blue-and-green prints have a hand-drawn look that adds character to a bathroom or entryway and work equally well whether they're grouped together, part of a gallery wall, or displayed on their own.

The trio of floral prints hanging on a wall
Target

Promising review: “I was looking for botanical prints that looked high-end without the high-end price tag, and also wanted something that wasn't ‘too girly’ so that my husband would be onboard with flowers around the bed. We both LOVE these pieces — super easy to hang, I had them up on the wall within five minutes, and we've already had so many compliments on them. Target really nailed it with this set!” —Kristin

Price: $75

11. A natural-finish wooden picture frame so you can show off your fave pics while also making a style statement. This neutral frame features a debossed pattern all around and can be displayed vertically or horizontally.

The frame with a debossed texture all around
Target

Promising review: “I needed something basic, but not boring. This frame goes with any picture, and I love it.” —Tbrown

Price: $6

12. A hanging mirror with a light wood frame in case you’re looking to add depth to your space. This round mirror has a built-in strap for easy mounting wherever you like, and goes with any decor style.

the round mirror hanging in an entryway
Target

Promising review: “Absolutely love this mirror. I hang it in my office. It's the best size and even has a faux leather strap that makes it look more expensive than what it is!” —Amanda

Price: $10

13. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Yay! You’re here!” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.

The doormat with a brown background and black writing underneath a door
Target

Promising review: “I’ve gotten so many compliments!! Love the quality and it's so cute.” —samin

Price: $13

14. A ceramic mini table lamp for that corner of your home that never quite gets enough light. This abstract fixture is ideal for an entryway console or end table, and even comes with its own white drum shade.

the table lamp with a black circular base and white drum shade on a table
Target

Promising review: “I love these little lamps!! I’ve bought a few throughout the years and they’re a simple addition that adds the perfect soft light + cozy feel to a room.” —trhodes

Price: $12+

15. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.

The three-wick candle in a ceramic jar on a shelf
Target

Promising review: “This is one of my top scented candles! Not too masculine or feminine. Scent is very strong. After the wick runs out, it continues to keep my room scented.” —RC

Price: $16

16. A full-length mirror to hang or prop up against a wall so you can check your fit before you leave the house. This mirror is inspired by French country design and will add charm to any room.

The full-length mirror against a wall in a bedroom
Target

Promising review: “The size of this mirror is really great for the price. The wood finish is also gorgeous. Very happy with this purchase.” —HeatherL

Price: $120

17. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some color to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.

The blue placemats on a table underneath two place settings
Target

Promising review: “These are classic and beautiful. We look forward to using them both indoors and outdoors. Easy to clean. So happy with the color!!” —boymom2

Price: $3

18. A coiled rope storage basket that provides a creative way to store toys, extra pillows, and more. With 13 inches of storage space and contrasting handles that make transportation from room to room ridiculously easy, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.

two of the coiled storage baskets holding various toys in a playroom
Target

Promising review:This great find is just perfect in my room to hold essentials in a non- messy way. Just love the look with leather handles! It's an essential that won't be disappointing.” —Deb

Price: $15 (available in three colors)

19. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.

two of the heathered curtain panels hanging on either side of a window in a room
Target

Promising review: “These work so so great! I have them over each window in my home. And it has significantly reduced the amount of heat coming into each room. They are also great to keep the lights from outside coming in.” —Cody

Price: $11 per panel (available in two sizes and four colors)

20. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you ‘chef’ all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.

the double-burner griddle cooking pancakes and eggs
Target

Promising review: “I cannot say enough great things about this double burner griddle!! We love doing big breakfasts at our house and this makes it easy to cook more food with less pots and pans. It cooks evenly and is super easy to clean! The nonstick surface makes cooking a breeze!” —Kwerth11

Price: $49.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.