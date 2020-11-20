Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us, What Are Your Unpopular Travelling Opinions?

Off-the-beaten-path doesn't always mean better.

While I'm sure that most of us enjoy travelling the world, I'm less confident that we all do it in the exact same way. In fact, I'll wager that we all have vastly different opinions on what the best way to travel is!

PBS / Via giphy.com

For instance, maybe you think that travelling alone is the best thing since sliced bread?

Channel 4 / Via imgur.com

Or maybe you feel like off-the-beaten-path doesn't necessarily mean better, and that food/places/experiences are touristy for a reason!

HBO / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you think that ~certain~ iconic landmarks are just not worth the trip.

awkwafina.com / Via giphy.com

Whatever it is, tell us – what's your "unpopular" opinion about travelling? Leave a comment below and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!

Share This Article