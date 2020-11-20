Tell Us, What Are Your Unpopular Travelling Opinions?

While I'm sure that most of us enjoy travelling the world, I'm less confident that we all do it in the exact same way. In fact, I'll wager that we all have vastly different opinions on what the best way to travel is!
For instance, maybe you think that travelling alone is the best thing since sliced bread?
Or maybe you feel like off-the-beaten-path doesn't necessarily mean better, and that food/places/experiences are touristy for a reason!
Or maybe you think that ~certain~ iconic landmarks are just not worth the trip.
Whatever it is, tell us – what's your "unpopular" opinion about travelling? Leave a comment below and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!