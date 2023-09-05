We Played A Game Of Who's Who With K-Pop Band RIIZE, And Here's What We Learned About Them

Celebrity·Posted on 5 Sept 2023We Played A Game Of Who's Who With K-Pop Band RIIZE, And Here's What We Learned About Them🧡🧡🧡🧡by by Sam ClealBuzzFeed Staff, by Sepideh ZolfaghariBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink If you didn't already know, RIIZE are the hottest new K-POP band blowing up across the globe! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @riize_official The group consists of SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN, SEUNGHAN, SOHEE, AND ANTON, and their debut single "Get A Guitar" just dropped this month. To celebrate the boys' new single, we sat down with them to play a game of Who's Who. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed UK Needless to say a lot of fun was had! We learned that SHOTARO loves to dress up for dance rehearsal. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed UK The member with the most aegyo in the group is SHOTARO – he's even cute in his sleep! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed UK And then we learned how to take the perfect selfie – SUNGCHAN style! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed UK You can watch the whole video here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com Let us know if you're a RIIZE fan (BRIIZE) and if there's anyone you think we should interview in the comments below!