    We Played A Game Of Who's Who With K-Pop Band RIIZE, And Here's What We Learned About Them

    Sam Cleal
    Sepideh Zolfaghari
    If you didn't already know, RIIZE are the hottest new K-POP band blowing up across the globe!

    To celebrate the boys' new single, we sat down with them to play a game of Who's Who.

    Needless to say a lot of fun was had!

    We learned that SHOTARO loves to dress up for dance rehearsal.

    The member with the most aegyo in the group is SHOTARO – he's even cute in his sleep!

    And then we learned how to take the perfect selfie – SUNGCHAN style!

    You can watch the whole video here:

    Let us know if you're a RIIZE fan (BRIIZE) and if there's anyone you think we should interview in the comments below!