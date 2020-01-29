Quiz

Do These Places In The UK Actually Exist In America?

How good is your transatlantic geography?

  1. Birmingham might be the second-biggest city in the UK, but is it also a place in America?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It is!

    There is a Birmingham in Alabama, Iowa, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to name a few.

  2. County Durham is a historic English county, but can it also be found in the USA?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    No!

    There is no County Durham in America, but there is a Durham in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine to name a few. US capital Washington, D.C. is also named after the ever first President George Washington, whose last name came from the fact that his family owned land in Washington, County Durham, UK.

  3. Ramsgate is a popular seaside town over here, but is there one in America?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    No, there isn't!

    Ramsgate in Kent, England is totally unique!

  4. We all love Hull in East Yorkshire, but is there a Hull across the pond?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes, there is!

    There is a Hull in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.

  5. Perhaps you've heard of Yeovil in the UK, but have you heard of Yeovil, USA?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    There is no Yeovil, USA!

    Sorry but there's only one Yeovil over here in Somerset, England.

  6. There's a Plymouth here in Devon, but is there a Plymouth somewhere in America?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    There are Plymouths all over the place!

    There are 21 Plymouths in the US including but not limited to Florida, Mississippi, Connecticut, and Vermont.

  7. Is there a Croydon in the UK and the USA?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes!

    If you can believe it, there's a Croydon in Utah, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

  8. We've got a Fleet here in England, but is there a Fleet in The States?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Nope!

    Alas, there's no Fleet in the US but there is a Fleet in Hampshire, England.

  9. Is there a version of our beloved Nottingham over in The States?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes there is!

    There are Nottinghams in Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania to name a few.

  10. Is there a Luton across the pond?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Nope!

    Sorry, only we get a Luton. You can't have one, America!

  11. The jury's out on Yeovil, but is there a Somerset in the USA?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes!

    Our glorious Somerset has counterparts in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Wisconsin to name a few.

  12. Lastly, we have a Warwick, but does America?

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes, it does!

    Yup, there are Warwicks in New York, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Rhode Island to name a few.

