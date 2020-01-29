Do These Places In The UK Actually Exist In America?

Birmingham might be the second-biggest city in the UK, but is it also a place in America? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! It is! There is a Birmingham in Alabama, Iowa, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to name a few. Via Getty County Durham is a historic English county, but can it also be found in the USA? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! No! There is no County Durham in America, but there is a Durham in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine to name a few. US capital Washington, D.C. is also named after the ever first President George Washington, whose last name came from the fact that his family owned land in Washington, County Durham, UK. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Via NBC Ramsgate is a popular seaside town over here, but is there one in America? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! No, there isn't! Ramsgate in Kent, England is totally unique! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Via Buena Vista Pictures We all love Hull in East Yorkshire, but is there a Hull across the pond? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Yes, there is! There is a Hull in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. Via Getty Perhaps you've heard of Yeovil in the UK, but have you heard of Yeovil, USA? Yeovil YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! There is no Yeovil, USA! Sorry but there's only one Yeovil over here in Somerset, England. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Via IFC There's a Plymouth here in Devon, but is there a Plymouth somewhere in America? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! There are Plymouths all over the place! There are 21 Plymouths in the US including but not limited to Florida, Mississippi, Connecticut, and Vermont. Via Getty Is there a Croydon in the UK and the USA? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Yes! If you can believe it, there's a Croydon in Utah, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. Via Getty We've got a Fleet here in England, but is there a Fleet in The States? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Nope! Alas, there's no Fleet in the US but there is a Fleet in Hampshire, England. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Via ITV Is there a version of our beloved Nottingham over in The States? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Yes there is! There are Nottinghams in Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania to name a few. Via Getty Is there a Luton across the pond? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Nope! Sorry, only we get a Luton. You can't have one, America! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Via TV Tokyo The jury's out on Yeovil, but is there a Somerset in the USA? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Yes! Our glorious Somerset has counterparts in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Wisconsin to name a few. Via Getty Lastly, we have a Warwick, but does America? Getty YES Correct Incorrect YES NO Correct Incorrect NO Correct! Wrong! Yes, it does! Yup, there are Warwicks in New York, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Rhode Island to name a few. Via Getty