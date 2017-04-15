Correct! Wrong! "Solitary vice."

The author refers to masturbation as "solitary vice" as in: "You will not need to be told of the loss of physical strength or of beauty, of memory or of reason, through evil habits of solitary vice, for they will have no temptation for you, even as you do not need threats of police and prisons to keep you from stealing, because honesty is the active and guiding principle of your life." Speaking from 2017, my question is: Since when does masturbation have to be solitary OR a vice?