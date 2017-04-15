So, you're clear(ish) on modern womanhood. But how much do you know about being a girl or woman in the US ~120 years ago?
-
1.The viewing of live theatreThe reading of sensational love storiesEngaging in dance with a member of the opposite sex before age 21Taking unchaperoned walks with a man to whom you're not betrothed
"The reading of sensational love stories is most detrimental."
Reading stories with erotic love scenes is harmful to women's mental and sexual health, according to the author. She says: "The descriptions of passionate love scenes arouse in the reader a thrill through her own sexual organism that tends to increase its activity and derange its normal state."
-
2.Lonely perversionSolitary viceCorrupt self touchVillanous turpitudeAll of the above
"Solitary vice."
The author refers to masturbation as "solitary vice" as in: "You will not need to be told of the loss of physical strength or of beauty, of memory or of reason, through evil habits of solitary vice, for they will have no temptation for you, even as you do not need threats of police and prisons to keep you from stealing, because honesty is the active and guiding principle of your life." Speaking from 2017, my question is: Since when does masturbation have to be solitary OR a vice?
-
3.Schoolyard bullyingWhen a man "ruins" a woman's virtue and does not marry herThrowing Christians to wild beasts and watching them while being torn to piecesTownspeople viewing a public execution for entertainment
Throwing Christians to wild beasts and watching them while being torn to pieces.
The author says that flirting with men for one's own amusement and then casting them aside when you tire of their adoration is akin, in its cruelty, to the practice in "olden days" when "men amused themselves by throwing Christians to wild beasts and watching them while being torn to pieces." Really makes you think.
-
4.He may misinterpret the affection and become lasciviousMen are biologically unable to accept physical touch from any woman they're not related to without become sexually arousedMen should not accept any comfort from a woman who is not his wife or his motherBeing babied doesn't strengthen his moral fiberAll of the above
Being babied doesn't strengthen men's moral fiber.
When a woman offers platonic or sisterly sympathy to a man, "he may go away feeling comforted, even as a baby might be quieted by petting; but his moral fiber has not been strengthened; he has not been made to feel stronger to do and dare." NOTED. Take care of yerselves, men.
-
5.Horseback ridingSkippingSwimmingDancingAll of the above
It is not wise to indulge in swimming while menstruating.
Even though swimming is "not only a valuable exercise, but it really conduces to the safety of life in these days of constant boat travel," it's not something a woman should do while she has her period. No word on why, but maybe menstruation makes you sink instead of float? IDK.
-
6.Intellectual congeniality, spiritual sympathy, physical attractionPhysical attraction, mutual affection, religious compatibilityRomantic compatibility, shared spirituality, agreement upon child-rearing practicesPassionate attraction, religious agreement, erotic synchronicity
Intellectual congeniality, spiritual sympathy, and physical attraction
As the author explains, "Love, to be worthy of the name, must rest, not on the fact of admiration for beauty, not on the physical attraction manifested in sweet electric thrills. Love should include intellectual congeniality and spiritual sympathy, as well as physical attraction. Lacking any one of these three ingredients, the interest of two people in each other should not be called love." OK, this is actually not unreasonable.
-
7.That men should sow their wild oats while women should remain pure and virtuousThat in warm weather men may entertain in sport attire while women must wear petticoats and full formal dressThat men who never marry are bachelors about town while women who never marry are old maids or spinstersThat men who want affection are weak while women who want affection are simply feminine
That men should sow their wild oats while women should remain pure and virtuous.
In fact, the author explains that some women think that as long as a man gets his act together and becomes virtuous before he marries, it's as if his past indiscretions don't matter. But actually, "even one lapse from virtue is enough to taint the young man" with syphilis which he could then pass to his future wife, thereby ruining his life and his family's lives. The author says that even if the men reform before marriage, women should not "shut their eyes to the derelictions of young men." HEAR, HEAR, MARY WOOD-ALLEN!
-
8.Once engaged, you may allow your genitals to be touched (though you should not have intercourse)If you've been engaged for a year or more, you may, while preserving your modesty, allow caresses to the neck, ears, and wristsEven if you're engaged for a long time, you should not have sex until you're marriedIf you've been engaged for over a year, you may copulate; denying his advances might cause too deleterious a strain upon his manhood
You should not have sex even if you're engaged.
To allow caresses and endearments even when engaged "infringe upon the moral code." Chaste love is superior. Debatable, but OK.
-
9.Red meatTea, coffee, and alcoholOrgan meats (liver, tripe, offal)Spicy foods
Tea, coffee, and alcohol.
"Tea and coffee are not foods. They are irritants, stimulants, nerve-poisons. They bring nothing to the system to build it up." And as for alcohol, those "products interfere with digestion" and should be avoided. Now we're crossing a line.
-
10.Yes, a feminine silhouette is surely what the creator envisioned when he gave women child-bearing hipsNo, a corset can compress the internal organs and lead to health problemsIf otherwise healthy, unmarried women should not appear in public without a corsetIf other otherwise healthy, married women must wear a corset at all times, including in the home
Corsets can compress and displace the internal organs; they should not be worn.
Wearing a corset is an insult to the divine creator because they interfere with the functions of the vital organ which should be allowed to function perfectly. "The activity of the body is an evidence of its life, and if it is so tied up that it cannot be active, it certainly is not in the fullest condition of life," the author writes. I mean, that sounds basically right.
-
11.So that they know when they will be come vulnerable to having man's seed planted in their wombSo that they can prepare for the flow of bloodBecause if they don't know to expect bleeding, they might, in their surprise, hastily wash their undergarments, put them back on wet, and die of a coldBecause if they don't know to expect bleeding, they may bleed onto their petticoat, bringing embarrassment to self and familyThey shouldn't be told
Girls should be told about menstruation because if they don't know to expect bleeding, they might wash their undergarments, put them on wet, and die of a cold.
When girls aren't told about menstruation, their first period takes them by surprise and they become distraught upon seeing their blood. She says: "I have known of girls who washed their clothes in cold water and put them on wet, and so took cold and perhaps checked the menstrual flow, and as a consequence were injured for life, or may even have died years after as a result of this unwise conduct." Pretty steep price to pay, folks. Let's all talk about menstruation more.
-
12.Horseback ridingNecking with boysExcessive dancingReading novelsAll of the above
Reading novels can cause a girl to "become a woman" months or years before she should.
The author explains that reading novels — especially romance novels — excites the bodily organs which leads to premature development (i.e. menstruation). Non-fiction is prob fine.
-
13.Thinking about sex matters during menstruationMasturbating during menstruationExcessive bathingTight clothing
Thinking about sex matters during menstruation can make your period worse.
"It is a scientific fact that thinking continually of an organ tends to disturb that organ," the author writes. So, freeing your mind of your organ and sex matters during menstruation will improve your period. Not worth it obvs.
-
14.It is never appropriateWhen it happens within marriageWhen it happens while bathingWhen it happens before sexual maturity (i.e. before puberty)
When it happens within marriage.
"The only natural method of arousing a recognition of sexual feeling is as God has appointed in holy marriage." So, just FYI.
-
15.Yes, if practiced with moderation and right postureIf they are married, women may smoke in social situations but only after a married man starts smoking firstNo, it is a lowering of the standard of womanhoodNo, it causes the fingertips to yellow and the breath to take on a stale aroma
Women should not smoke as it is a lowering of the standard of womanhood.
The author says that she has observed girls who smoke secretly for fun, but "it was a lowering of the standard of womanhood; it was tampering with a poison; it was something to be ashamed of, rather than something to call fun." (But mostly it's just super bad for you.)
Would You Have Been Good At Being A Woman 100+ Years Ago?
OK, so hopefully you learned some stuff because you don't really know what's what in terms of womanhood 100 years ago. Maybe you're better at 21st century trivia?
You did pretty well here, so either you know some history or you're a damn good guesser. Either way: well done.
Wait, are you author Dr. Mary Wood-Allen, herself? Because you really know your stuff! You should probably teach a college class on this topic.