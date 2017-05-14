-
1.Sacred membraneMaiden headGod's barricadeWedding wall
Maiden head
Armitage, in explaining the anatomy of the vagina, says that the hymen is vulgarly known as the "maiden head." Fun fact: The use of "maiden head" to mean hymen or virginity dates back to the 13th century.
2.River of lifeThe courses of womanWomanly tidesWinds of womb
The courses of woman
The author refers to menstruation as "the monthly flow" and "the courses of woman." Kinda have a ring to them tbh.
3.When sexual arousal causes your heart to beat with increased rapidityWhen a pregnant woman can begin to feel the baby's movement from within her wombWhen a young couple go from chaperoned nighttime dates to unchaperoned daytime datesWhen a young couple must effect a hasty wedding ceremony because the woman is with child
When a pregnant woman can begin to feel the baby's movement from within her womb
Quickening is the term for when you can start to feel the baby move around inside you. According to Armitage, it's one of five physical signs of pregnancy. The other four are: cessation of menses, enlargement of the breasts, darkening of the tissue around the nipple, and enlargement of the abdomen.
4.Milk, buttermilk, and fermented milkDried fruits (prunes, raisins, apricots)Pickled cabbagesAll meats save pork and organs
Milk, buttermilk, and fermented milk
Armitage recommended that when pregnant, women consume plenty of milk, buttermilk, and fermented milk. He didn't say why. Calcium? Protein? Pour yourself a pint of buttermilk and think on it!
5.TrueFalse
False
Armitage said, "It is as natural for a woman to experience normal sexual feeling as it is for her to experience any other feeling aroused by natural instincts and organism." BUT he added that "she must acquire self-mastery and self-control" over those feelings. Get to mastering, ladies!
6.When under the influence of alcohol, her sexual morality faltersDrinking alcohol is considered a vice of "fast" womenA morally correct man wouldn't squander his attentions on an inebriated womanAlcohol damages the womb. To imbibe around men shows that she has little regard for her body as sacred vesselAll of the above
When under the influence of alcohol, her sexual morality falters
Women, Armitage writes, are even more susceptible to the effects of the drink than men. In fact, alcohol "temporarily paralyzes" a woman's sexual morality, which also makes them vulnerable to men who might prey on them. Wonder if Armitage's next book offered advice to men about how they shouldn't prey on intoxicated women!
7.Intercourse should not be indulged in during pregnancy under any circumstancesIt can be done in extreme moderationIt should be done once per week in order to keep her husband's attention from wanderingIt should be done every four weeks because monthly orgasms increase blood flow to the fetus
It can be done in extreme moderation
Sex during pregnancy should be avoided if possible. But because total abstinence is very difficult for most men, says the author, and indeed something they wouldn't actually observe, having intercourse in extreme moderation is OK. Jury's still out on whether the wife's sexual appetite is factored into this equation, so stay tuned.
8.It should be avoided for health reasonsIt is considered unclean in spirit and should be avoidedIt's encouraged, as the experience of climax might lessen abdominal discomfort (cramps)It can be practiced in extreme moderation
It should be avoided for health reasons
Armitage says that while the "natural esthetic repulsion" of sex during menstruation should be enough to repel both parties, there are medical reasons it should be avoided, too. First, it can cause congestion in the uterus and ovaries. Second, it may cause the man to contract an inflammation of the urethra. Third, it might aggravate the woman's discharges. TL;DR: It should gross you out enough to make you want to avoid it, but if not, still don't do it. For health reasons.
9.The position in which you conceiveThe timing of conceptionThe mother's diet in the first few weeks of pregnancyYou cannot. Only the Creator may
The mother's diet in the first few weeks of pregnancy
Armitage reveals that though most studies on the topic have been on animals, the going theory is that abundant nutrition in the first few weeks of pregnancy produces girls, and a lack of abundant nutrition results in boys. Noted!
10.Discarding of unhygienic clothing and tight shoesRemoving pastries and pickles from the dietEncouraging movement of the bowelsDrinking waterExercise (like housework)All of the above
All of the above
Pain is not a normal feature of menstruation and is indicative of other health problems, says Armitage. If you are experiencing a painful menstruation, you must address the health issues actually causing the pain. Sounds like someone hasn't asked that many people about their period experiences!
11.A prodigious sexual appetiteReading too much, especially novelsChanging your sanitary napkin infrequently during menstruationUnbalanced dietThere is no one cause; it's a natural and normal occurrence
Changing your sanitary napkin infrequently during menstruation
According to Armitage changing your sanitary napkins at least every morning and every evening prevents infection and discharge. Big if true.
12.Daily bathing and nightly Bible readingsRefraining from passing time with men to whom you're not relatedA close bond between mother and daughterEarlier marriages (getting married younger)All of the above
Earlier marriages
"It is generally conceded by students of sociology that earlier marriages tend to decrease the causes of the evil of prostitution, illicit sexual relations, and general sexual immorality; and the consequent spread and existence of the venereal diseases which have followed in the trail of such relations," says Armitage. Pretty hardcore way of minimizing your chances of contracting VD, but hey, to each their own!
13.Men who remain unmarried at age 30 almost certainly have syphilisMarried men living in large cities indulge in extramarital sexMen who engage in self-abuse (masturbation) are more likely to indulge in sex outside their marriagesAll of the above
Married men living in large cities indulge in extramarital sex
Armitage says that it's a well-established fact that married men, especially those in large cities, engage in illicit sex because — get this — they're afraid to get their wives pregnant.
14.Baking sodaBorax (a mineral used in detergents)Bleach diluted in warm waterBaby powderMinced garlicAll of the above
Borax (a mineral used in detergents)
"White Fluid Hydrastics [tincture made from a stem], 2 ounces; Borax, 1/2 ounce; Distilled Witch Hazel Extract, 1 pint. Use of this preparation one ounce, diluted in a pint of lukewarm water, as a vaginal injection, taken twice each day." But P.S. Do NOT do this.
15.When his wife keeps getting pregnant, it's because the man isn't pulling out in timeWhen a couple is unable to conceive, it might be the man who is sterileWhen a man is unable to maintain an erection, it's often due to his own mental stateWhen a man cannot abstain from drink, it's because of his own lack of self-control
That when a couple is unable to conceive, it might be the man who is sterile
Armitage says that when a couple is having trouble conceiving, the man should be examined first because "Venereal diseases frequently produce sterility in the man, although he is loath to admit this and is apt to place the blame entirely upon the woman." WELL WELL WELL.
