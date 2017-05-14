Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Health

Would You Have Been A Good Wife Back In 1917?

Hint: Douching twice a day keeps the doctor away.

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
In 1917, Dr. R.B. Armitage published Private Sex Advice to Women. His intended readership: young wives and young women who plan to marry. The purpose of his book was 'to give enlightenment to those entering into wedlock so their married life will be one of happiness and pleasure.'So, let's test your knowledge of doctor-approved sexual health info (and, I guess, the likelihood that you would've experienced happiness and pleasure in your marriage) in the early 20th century!
Getty Images

In 1917, Dr. R.B. Armitage published Private Sex Advice to Women. His intended readership: young wives and young women who plan to marry. The purpose of his book was "to give enlightenment to those entering into wedlock so their married life will be one of happiness and pleasure."

So, let's test your knowledge of doctor-approved sexual health info (and, I guess, the likelihood that you would've experienced happiness and pleasure in your marriage) in the early 20th century!

  1. 1.

    Sacred membrane
    Maiden head
    God's barricade
    Wedding wall
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Maiden head

    Armitage, in explaining the anatomy of the vagina, says that the hymen is vulgarly known as the "maiden head." Fun fact: The use of "maiden head" to mean hymen or virginity dates back to the 13th century.

  2. 2.

    River of life
    The courses of woman
    Womanly tides
    Winds of womb
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The courses of woman

    The author refers to menstruation as "the monthly flow" and "the courses of woman." Kinda have a ring to them tbh.

  3. 3.

    When sexual arousal causes your heart to beat with increased rapidity
    When a pregnant woman can begin to feel the baby's movement from within her womb
    When a young couple go from chaperoned nighttime dates to unchaperoned daytime dates
    When a young couple must effect a hasty wedding ceremony because the woman is with child
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    When a pregnant woman can begin to feel the baby's movement from within her womb

    Quickening is the term for when you can start to feel the baby move around inside you. According to Armitage, it's one of five physical signs of pregnancy. The other four are: cessation of menses, enlargement of the breasts, darkening of the tissue around the nipple, and enlargement of the abdomen.

  4. 4.

    Milk, buttermilk, and fermented milk
    Dried fruits (prunes, raisins, apricots)
    Pickled cabbages
    All meats save pork and organs
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Milk, buttermilk, and fermented milk

    Armitage recommended that when pregnant, women consume plenty of milk, buttermilk, and fermented milk. He didn't say why. Calcium? Protein? Pour yourself a pint of buttermilk and think on it!

  5. 5.

    True
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    False

    Armitage said, "It is as natural for a woman to experience normal sexual feeling as it is for her to experience any other feeling aroused by natural instincts and organism." BUT he added that "she must acquire self-mastery and self-control" over those feelings. Get to mastering, ladies!

  6. 6.

    When under the influence of alcohol, her sexual morality falters
    Drinking alcohol is considered a vice of "fast" women
    A morally correct man wouldn't squander his attentions on an inebriated woman
    Alcohol damages the womb. To imbibe around men shows that she has little regard for her body as sacred vessel
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    When under the influence of alcohol, her sexual morality falters

    Women, Armitage writes, are even more susceptible to the effects of the drink than men. In fact, alcohol "temporarily paralyzes" a woman's sexual morality, which also makes them vulnerable to men who might prey on them. Wonder if Armitage's next book offered advice to men about how they shouldn't prey on intoxicated women!

  7. 7.

    Intercourse should not be indulged in during pregnancy under any circumstances
    It can be done in extreme moderation
    It should be done once per week in order to keep her husband's attention from wandering
    It should be done every four weeks because monthly orgasms increase blood flow to the fetus
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It can be done in extreme moderation

    Sex during pregnancy should be avoided if possible. But because total abstinence is very difficult for most men, says the author, and indeed something they wouldn't actually observe, having intercourse in extreme moderation is OK. Jury's still out on whether the wife's sexual appetite is factored into this equation, so stay tuned.

  8. 8.

    It should be avoided for health reasons
    It is considered unclean in spirit and should be avoided
    It's encouraged, as the experience of climax might lessen abdominal discomfort (cramps)
    It can be practiced in extreme moderation
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It should be avoided for health reasons

    Armitage says that while the "natural esthetic repulsion" of sex during menstruation should be enough to repel both parties, there are medical reasons it should be avoided, too. First, it can cause congestion in the uterus and ovaries. Second, it may cause the man to contract an inflammation of the urethra. Third, it might aggravate the woman's discharges. TL;DR: It should gross you out enough to make you want to avoid it, but if not, still don't do it. For health reasons.

  9. 9.

    The position in which you conceive
    The timing of conception
    The mother's diet in the first few weeks of pregnancy
    You cannot. Only the Creator may
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The mother's diet in the first few weeks of pregnancy

    Armitage reveals that though most studies on the topic have been on animals, the going theory is that abundant nutrition in the first few weeks of pregnancy produces girls, and a lack of abundant nutrition results in boys. Noted!

  10. 10.

    Discarding of unhygienic clothing and tight shoes
    Removing pastries and pickles from the diet
    Encouraging movement of the bowels
    Drinking water
    Exercise (like housework)
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    All of the above

    Pain is not a normal feature of menstruation and is indicative of other health problems, says Armitage. If you are experiencing a painful menstruation, you must address the health issues actually causing the pain. Sounds like someone hasn't asked that many people about their period experiences!

  11. 11.

    A prodigious sexual appetite
    Reading too much, especially novels
    Changing your sanitary napkin infrequently during menstruation
    Unbalanced diet
    There is no one cause; it's a natural and normal occurrence
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Changing your sanitary napkin infrequently during menstruation

    According to Armitage changing your sanitary napkins at least every morning and every evening prevents infection and discharge. Big if true.

  12. 12.

    Daily bathing and nightly Bible readings
    Refraining from passing time with men to whom you're not related
    A close bond between mother and daughter
    Earlier marriages (getting married younger)
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Earlier marriages

    "It is generally conceded by students of sociology that earlier marriages tend to decrease the causes of the evil of prostitution, illicit sexual relations, and general sexual immorality; and the consequent spread and existence of the venereal diseases which have followed in the trail of such relations," says Armitage. Pretty hardcore way of minimizing your chances of contracting VD, but hey, to each their own!

  13. 13.

    Men who remain unmarried at age 30 almost certainly have syphilis
    Married men living in large cities indulge in extramarital sex
    Men who engage in self-abuse (masturbation) are more likely to indulge in sex outside their marriages
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Married men living in large cities indulge in extramarital sex

    Armitage says that it's a well-established fact that married men, especially those in large cities, engage in illicit sex because — get this — they're afraid to get their wives pregnant.

  14. 14.

    Baking soda
    Borax (a mineral used in detergents)
    Bleach diluted in warm water
    Baby powder
    Minced garlic
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Borax (a mineral used in detergents)

    "White Fluid Hydrastics [tincture made from a stem], 2 ounces; Borax, 1/2 ounce; Distilled Witch Hazel Extract, 1 pint. Use of this preparation one ounce, diluted in a pint of lukewarm water, as a vaginal injection, taken twice each day." But P.S. Do NOT do this.

  15. 15.

    When his wife keeps getting pregnant, it's because the man isn't pulling out in time
    When a couple is unable to conceive, it might be the man who is sterile
    When a man is unable to maintain an erection, it's often due to his own mental state
    When a man cannot abstain from drink, it's because of his own lack of self-control
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That when a couple is unable to conceive, it might be the man who is sterile

    Armitage says that when a couple is having trouble conceiving, the man should be examined first because "Venereal diseases frequently produce sterility in the man, although he is loath to admit this and is apt to place the blame entirely upon the woman." WELL WELL WELL.

Would You Have Been A Good Wife Back In 1917?

You don't know that much about sexual health 100 years ago.

But maybe you learned a few things from the quiz. Like that they had some stuff super backwards.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You know a thing or two about sexual health in 1917!

IDK if you're into reading old books or just know a lot about sexual health through the ages, but either way, you did great on this quiz. Well done!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
What are you some kind of circa-1917 sexpert?

Whoa, you really know your 1917 sexual health info. I'm not sure where you learned it all, but it's very impressive!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health