Let's See How Much You Know About Sleep

-
1. Which age group needs the most sleep?Newborns (up to 3 months old)Infants (four to 11 months)Toddlers (1-2 years)Preschool kids (3-5 years)School-age kids (6-13 years)Tweens and teens (13-17 years)
Newborns (up to 3 months old)
The National Sleep Foundation says that newborns typically need the most sleep (about 14-17 hours per day!). Here's the rest of the breakdown: Infants need 12-15 hours, toddlers need 11-14 hours, preschoolers need 10-13, school-age kids 9-11, and teens and tweens, 8-10 hours.
-
2. Which of the following is not a tip for getting a good night's sleep?Go to sleep and wake up around the same time every dayExercise right before bed to tire yourself outAvoid caffeine late in the dayAvoid nicotine late in day
Exercise right before bed to tire yourself out
Exercising 20-30 minutes per day is recommended for getting better sleep, but no later than a few hours before bed. For many people, exercising too close to bedtime can be overstimulating and make it tough to sleep. All the rest of the tips are accurate (and you can find more at the National Sleep Foundation).
-
3. Which of the following is one of the times of day when most people sleepiest?Right after they eat lunchRight after they wake up1-3 p.m.11 p.m.-1 a.m.
1-3 p.m.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, the period of time between 1 and 3 p.m. is when most people experience the strongest sleep drive. And the other time most people feel sleepiest is 2-4 a.m. These can vary depending on when you're a "morning person" or "evening person."
-
4. The ___________ regulate periods of sleepiness and wakefulness throughout the day.Melatonin uptakesCircadian rhythmsBrain's sleep center neuronsAll of the above
Circadian rhythms
Circadian rhythms regulate when you feel alert or sleepy — they're what make you want to take that nap between 1 and 3.
-
5. Roughly ___ of adults talk in their sleep, and sleep talking is more common among ___.2/3, men1/3, the elderly1/2, women2/3, people who get migraines
2/3, men
About 67% of adults talk in their sleep at least once every three months. And it turns out that the behavior is more common among men.
-
6. Blue light emitted by some electronics makes it harder to fall asleep, which is why some people use apps to filter it out. How does this blue light affect your ability to sleep?The blue light tells your visual cortex to keep your eyes openThe blue light suppresses the release of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormoneThe blue light causes your brain's anxiety center to get activatedAll of the above
These electronics emit a blue light that suppresses the release of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone.
Basically, the blue light these devices emit suppresses melatonin, which in turn reduces the amount of REM sleep you get in a night. You can learn more about electronics before bed and blue light from the National Sleep Foundation.
-
-
7. Which of the following describes REM sleep?The period of time between falling asleep and being fully asleepThe phase of deepest and most restorative sleepThe phase when your body becomes immobile and you dreamNone of the above
The phase when your body becomes immobile and you dream
According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep happens in cycles that repeat themselves about every 90 minutes. The first stage, which is called N1, includes falling asleep and light sleep. N2 is the onset of sleep when your breathing becomes regular, you detach from your surroundings, and your body temperature drops. N3 is the deepest and more restorative phase of sleep when growth hormone is released, blood pressure drops, and your breathing slows. REM starts about 90 minutes after falling asleep and recurs throughout the night. During this phase, your eyes dart back and forth, your brain is engaged, and you dream.
-
8. After age 60, nighttime sleep tends to:Be longer and deeperBe shorter and lighterBring fewer dreamsBe interrupted by snoring
Be shorter and lighter
According to the National Institutes of Health, after age 60, people's sleep at night is shorter, lighter, and interrupted by waking up several times.
-
9. True or false: human beings are the only species that intentionally delay sleep.TrueFalse
True
The National Sleep Foundation says that us humans are the only ones in the animal kingdom who willingly delay sleep.
-
10. If you're on a healthy sleep schedule, it should take you _______ to fall asleep.1-10 minutes10-20 minutes20-30 minutes30-40 minutes
10-20 minutes
If you're falling asleep quicker than 10 minutes in, or taking more than 20 minutes to drift off, it could mean you're sleep deprived or have sleep onset insomnia, respectively.
-
11. You know when you're drifting off and all of a sudden you're yanked awake by the sensation that you're falling? These are called sleep starts. What is the more technical term for this phenomenon?Hypnic jerksParasomniasCerebral jumpsHypnotic jerksNone of the above
Hypnic jerks
Sleep starts are also known as hypnic jerks. They occur when you're drifting off to sleep and are simply involuntary muscle twitches in your arms, legs, or other parts of your body. It's not clear why they happen, although there are some theories, like the idea that as you fall asleep your brain misunderstands your muscles relaxing as a signal that you're falling and responds by tensing your muscles to protect you during impact.
-
12. Going without sleep for _______ hours could impair you about as much as someone with a BAC of .05 (aka mild impairment) from alcohol. For reference, the legal limit for driving in all 50 states is .08.9-1111-1313-1515-1717-1919-2121-23
17-19
A small 2000 study found that subjects who were awake for 17-19 hours performed tasks involving reaction time, vigilance, hand-eye coordination, and more about as well as (or worse than) people with a BAC of .05 after drinking alcohol.
Let's See How Much You Know About Sleep
But hey, sleep's for sleeping, not for knowing about, so NBD!
When it comes to sleep, you might not have all the answers, but you know the basics!
You seriously know a lot about sleep. However you came by your sleep knowledge, great job!