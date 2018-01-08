 back to top
Health

Let's See How Much You Know About Sleep

Do you get an A+ on Zzz's?

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Which age group needs the most sleep?

    Disney
    Newborns (up to 3 months old)
    Infants (four to 11 months)
    Toddlers (1-2 years)
    Preschool kids (3-5 years)
    School-age kids (6-13 years)
    Tweens and teens (13-17 years)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Newborns (up to 3 months old)

    The National Sleep Foundation says that newborns typically need the most sleep (about 14-17 hours per day!). Here's the rest of the breakdown: Infants need 12-15 hours, toddlers need 11-14 hours, preschoolers need 10-13, school-age kids 9-11, and teens and tweens, 8-10 hours.

  2. 2. Which of the following is not a tip for getting a good night's sleep?

    Getty Images
    Go to sleep and wake up around the same time every day
    Exercise right before bed to tire yourself out
    Avoid caffeine late in the day
    Avoid nicotine late in day
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Exercise right before bed to tire yourself out

    Exercising 20-30 minutes per day is recommended for getting better sleep, but no later than a few hours before bed. For many people, exercising too close to bedtime can be overstimulating and make it tough to sleep. All the rest of the tips are accurate (and you can find more at the National Sleep Foundation).

  3. 3. Which of the following is one of the times of day when most people sleepiest?

    Disney
    Right after they eat lunch
    Right after they wake up
    1-3 p.m.
    11 p.m.-1 a.m.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1-3 p.m.

    According to the National Sleep Foundation, the period of time between 1 and 3 p.m. is when most people experience the strongest sleep drive. And the other time most people feel sleepiest is 2-4 a.m. These can vary depending on when you're a "morning person" or "evening person."

  4. 4. The ___________ regulate periods of sleepiness and wakefulness throughout the day.

    Disney
    Melatonin uptakes
    Circadian rhythms
    Brain's sleep center neurons
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Circadian rhythms

    Circadian rhythms regulate when you feel alert or sleepy — they're what make you want to take that nap between 1 and 3.

  5. 5. Roughly ___ of adults talk in their sleep, and sleep talking is more common among ___.

    Getty Images
    2/3, men
    1/3, the elderly
    1/2, women
    2/3, people who get migraines
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    2/3, men

    About 67% of adults talk in their sleep at least once every three months. And it turns out that the behavior is more common among men.

  6. 6. Blue light emitted by some electronics makes it harder to fall asleep, which is why some people use apps to filter it out. How does this blue light affect your ability to sleep?

    Getty Images
    The blue light tells your visual cortex to keep your eyes open
    The blue light suppresses the release of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone
    The blue light causes your brain's anxiety center to get activated
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    These electronics emit a blue light that suppresses the release of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone.

    Basically, the blue light these devices emit suppresses melatonin, which in turn reduces the amount of REM sleep you get in a night. You can learn more about electronics before bed and blue light from the National Sleep Foundation.

  8. 7. Which of the following describes REM sleep?

    Getty Images
    The period of time between falling asleep and being fully asleep
    The phase of deepest and most restorative sleep
    The phase when your body becomes immobile and you dream
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The phase when your body becomes immobile and you dream

    According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep happens in cycles that repeat themselves about every 90 minutes. The first stage, which is called N1, includes falling asleep and light sleep. N2 is the onset of sleep when your breathing becomes regular, you detach from your surroundings, and your body temperature drops. N3 is the deepest and more restorative phase of sleep when growth hormone is released, blood pressure drops, and your breathing slows. REM starts about 90 minutes after falling asleep and recurs throughout the night. During this phase, your eyes dart back and forth, your brain is engaged, and you dream.

  9. 8. After age 60, nighttime sleep tends to:

    Getty Images
    Be longer and deeper
    Be shorter and lighter
    Bring fewer dreams
    Be interrupted by snoring
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Be shorter and lighter

    According to the National Institutes of Health, after age 60, people's sleep at night is shorter, lighter, and interrupted by waking up several times.

  10. 9. True or false: human beings are the only species that intentionally delay sleep.

    Getty Images
    True
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    True

    The National Sleep Foundation says that us humans are the only ones in the animal kingdom who willingly delay sleep.

  11. 10. If you're on a healthy sleep schedule, it should take you _______ to fall asleep.

    Warner Bros.
    1-10 minutes
    10-20 minutes
    20-30 minutes
    30-40 minutes
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    10-20 minutes

    If you're falling asleep quicker than 10 minutes in, or taking more than 20 minutes to drift off, it could mean you're sleep deprived or have sleep onset insomnia, respectively.

  12. 11. You know when you're drifting off and all of a sudden you're yanked awake by the sensation that you're falling? These are called sleep starts. What is the more technical term for this phenomenon?

    Netflix
    Hypnic jerks
    Parasomnias
    Cerebral jumps
    Hypnotic jerks
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Hypnic jerks

    Sleep starts are also known as hypnic jerks. They occur when you're drifting off to sleep and are simply involuntary muscle twitches in your arms, legs, or other parts of your body. It's not clear why they happen, although there are some theories, like the idea that as you fall asleep your brain misunderstands your muscles relaxing as a signal that you're falling and responds by tensing your muscles to protect you during impact.

  13. 12. Going without sleep for _______ hours could impair you about as much as someone with a BAC of .05 (aka mild impairment) from alcohol. For reference, the legal limit for driving in all 50 states is .08.

    Getty Images
    9-11
    11-13
    13-15
    15-17
    17-19
    19-21
    21-23
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    17-19

    A small 2000 study found that subjects who were awake for 17-19 hours performed tasks involving reaction time, vigilance, hand-eye coordination, and more about as well as (or worse than) people with a BAC of .05 after drinking alcohol.

Let's See How Much You Know About Sleep

You don't know that much about sleep.

But hey, sleep's for sleeping, not for knowing about, so NBD!

You don't know that much about sleep.
Nickelodeon
You know a thing or two about sleep.

When it comes to sleep, you might not have all the answers, but you know the basics!

You know a thing or two about sleep.
Nickelodeon
You should have a PhD in sleep.

You seriously know a lot about sleep. However you came by your sleep knowledge, great job!

You should have a PhD in sleep.
