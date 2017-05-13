-
1. What is this buff guy setting up?NordicTrackBowflexPowerTrainerRowflex
Bowflex
In 1986, Bowflex debuted its first model, the Bowflex 2000X, which used "power rods" instead of weights or pulleys to create resistance — and, as you can see, it looked great in carpeted living rooms.
-
2. Which workout craze "combined martial arts, boxing, and elements of dance" to create an intense cardio workout?JazzerciseKickboxingTae BoDanceBox 3000
-
3. What is this gentleman using?
Ab Roller
The Ab Roller allows you to do sit-ups and crunches, and you can turn it over to use it for elevated push-ups and dips. It doesn't seem super likely that it's responsible for the guy's shredded abs in the commercials, but who are we to say?
-
4. What is this exerciser wearing?Athletic recovery suit to keep muscles warm after a workoutWind resistance suit to help sprinters with speed trainingSauna suit to induce sweatingStrength suit that converts fat to muscle
Sauna suit
Sauna suits are made from material that doesn't breathe even a little bit, so as to induce hardcore sweating, which induces hardcore loss of water, which induces people to think they're losing weight. But they're not losing fat, they're losing water weight. Between the sweat and the heat, beware of dehydration and even heatstroke.
-
5. What's the title of this book that's also the name for a kind of exercise?Gallop aerobicsCardio horse dancePrancerobicsPrancercise
Prancercise
Prancercise was invented by Joanna Rohrback, a fitness enthusiast who wanted to make working out more like play and less like work. It's considered "a springy, rhythmic way of moving forward, similar to a horse’s gait, and ideally induced by elation." In 2012, Rohrback Prancercised a 5K! Also, this Prancercise video will turn your day around.
-
6. This man's workouts and fitness gear are named after him. What is his name? (Hint: Body by ____.)JackJakeJedJohn
Jake
Jake Steinfeld has been selling his "Body by Jake" fitness equipment and workouts since the 1990s, and they are still available for purchase to this day.
-
7. Which $50 fitness product says it can "increase upper body muscle activity by 300 percent compared to regular weights" in just six minutes per day?AbrollerPX90Shake Weight6-Minute ArmsBowflex
Shake Weight
This vibrating dumbbell's legacy will probably be more about hilarious gifs and spoofs than any gains it helped people achieve.
-
8. This is a BodyBlade. What does it promise?"Twice the calories burned in half the time""Lean, toned body in the fraction of a time of a traditional workout""Ripped abs without the diet""Science-backed method for improving muscle activation"
"Lean toned body in the fraction of a time of a traditional workout."
The key to Bodyblade is "rapid contraction technology (RCT), which automatically contracts your muscles up to 270 times a minute," resulting in a "fast, effective, and intelligent workout." ?
-
9. Which 1991 commercial opened with this pair of legs and featured Herbert L. Gould, MD?Leg Magic XThighMasterBalance Ball 3000Thigh Toner Plus
ThighMaster
Suzanne Somers' ThighMaster promised that you can squeeze, squeeze your way to shapely hips and thighs. Herbert L. Gould, MD explained that getting out of shape results in flabby thighs, which he probably learned in medical school!
-
10. This is Tony Horton. Which high-intensity workout program did he create?CrossFitHIIT trainingP90XInsanity
P90X
Personal trainer and author Tony Horton developed P90X, a 90-day home fitness program with a diet regimen that was introduced in 2005 by Beachbody. Just five years later, Beachbody had sold $420 million worth of P90X DVDs.
-
11. Which of these describes the insanity workout?Workouts with lightweight dumbbells, high reps, and as hard as you can go for 1-2 minute blocks with moderate restBodyweight workouts at max effort for 3-5 minutes with very short restBodyweight workouts at moderate effort for 7-10 minutes, with very short rest between circuitsWorkouts with resistance bands at max effort for 3-5 minutes with very short rest
Bodyweight workouts at max effort for 3-5 minutes with very short rest.
Insanity is a go-hard-or-go-home workout program that calls for going as hard as you can for a few minutes and taking only enough rest to "gulp some air." It's also a Beachbody product, and it claims to transform your body in 60 days.
-
12. What is this thing?CoreChairAb LoungeAb LeanChairFlexAbFlex
Ab Lounge
Ab Lounge is an abdominal trainer that looks like a deck chair and it claims to be more effective than sit-ups or crunches.
-
13. The Federal Trade Commission filed deceptive advertising charges against marketers of the Ab Circle, who then had to pay millions in fines and consumer refunds. What did the Ab Circle falsely claim?Using the device daily for 10 minutes would shrink the waist by 1" every monthExercising on the device for just three minutes a day would cause them to lose 10 pounds in two weeksExercising on the device for three minutes per day burns more calories than a 45-minute cardio workoutUsing the device for five minutes a day, along with a sensible diet, would result in weight loss of up to 20 pounds in one month
Exercising on the device for just three minutes a day would cause them to lose 10 pounds in two weeks.
The Ab Circle made a lot of promises ("Swivel your way to a sleek, sexy six-pack!") and the FTC just wasn't having it.
-
14. Which device can get you results like this while you're "lying down, watching TV, sitting at the computer, spending time with your family, working, cooking, or simply resting?"Ice Melt cold therapy fat loss beltSlimHot heated fat loss torso bandVibroBelt slimming vibrating massagerVibeRite slimming vibrating belt
VibroBelt slimming vibrating massager
Why work out when you can wear a vibrating belt that works out for you? Throw it on, settle into some Netflix, and watch the pounds melt off. Too good to be true? Probably.
-
15. Who is this smiley muscular guy and what machine is he using/selling?Tony Little / Gazelle GliderTony Little / NordicTrackShaun T. / PowerGlide XShaun T. / ElliptiBurn
Tony Little / Gazelle Glider
Tony Little is a former bodybuilding champ whose flowing tresses and Leslie Knope energy make him the perfect spokesman for the Gazelle, an elliptical for your very own home.
Do You Remember These As-Seen-On-TV Fitness Fads?
But that might actually be good since a bunch of these are questionable at best.
You probably wouldn't have fallen for the Ab Circle but you've maybe considered a ThighMaster, amirite?
Wow, you really remember/know a lot about fitness fads. You've probably never bought a Shake Weight. Or maybe you did and that's how you became a pro in fitness fads? Either way, congrats!