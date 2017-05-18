Would You Pass A Sex Ed Test In 1957?

So, you think you're a '50s sexpert.
1.Being someone's "steady" before age 17; opposite sex friendshipsSame sex crushes; attraction to a considerably older personFriendships where there's sexual experimentation; same sex relationshipsRelationships with heavy petting; dating that's initiated by the girl
Same sex crushes; attraction to a considerably older person
According to Kirkendall, "strong emotional friendships" with (i.e. romantic feelings for) someone of the same sex can prevent you from finding pleasure in associating with persons of the other sex, which is, let's be honest, a '50s teen's #1 social priority. And when a crush exists between a boy or girl and a considerably older person, the attachment is likely to cut them off from other people, which is unhealthy. ONE of those things sounds right. If I didn't know any better, I'd think the author was equating same sex attraction with inappropriate adult-child relationships!
2.TrueFalse
False
"Women used to think that menstruation prevented them from carrying on their usual activities," but doctors now know that "the modern girl, used to sports and activities, often has no difficulty during menstruation." Strap on that sanitary napkin belt and cavort to your heart's delight!
3.Spicy or salty foods, bathing in hot waterUpsetting conversations, tight clothing, boysWorking too much, nervous tension, overexertion, extreme changes in temperatureAll of the aboveNone of the above
Working too much, nervous tension, overexertion, extreme changes in temperature
Even though the modern girl shouldn't worry about stopping her daily activities for her period, she should guard against overworking, nervous tension, too much exertion, and especially against extreme changes in temperature. Kirkendall doesn't explain exactly why, but hey, overworking, stress, and extreme temperatures are annoying so maybe he was onto something.
4.Girls inadvertently arousing them (by not realizing how sexually excitable boys are)The flood of hormones that makes sexual feelings come at inopportune timesFrequent "self-abuse" (masturbation)Looking at sexually suggestive materialsAll of the above
Girls inadvertently arousing them (by not realizing how sexually excitable boys are)
The thing is that girls have to be extra careful about how they act around boys, who are helpless to even mild and inadvertent flirtation. Perhaps he discussed how boys can be responsible for their own desires in a follow-up booklet.
5.Being too "fast" with a boyMasturbatingNot realizing that boys start relationships for sexual satisfactionAll of the above
Not realizing that boys start relationships for sexual satisfaction
Many times, the author writes, boys begin sexual relationships with girls purely for physical satisfaction only to find out later that the girl has "turned it into a love relationship." These one-side relationships can lead women to become bitter, disillusioned, heartbroken, and eventually marry badly. Sounds like Kirkendall would've been great at writing the plot of modern day rom coms!
6.Decorate their rooms with stimulating pictures / talk about sex continuallyEngage in masturbation / experience frequent erectionsAren't circumcised / have more than one "nocturnal emission" per weekAll of the above
Decorate their rooms with stimulating pictures / talk about sex continually
The more a boy surrounds himself with stimulating material and engages in sex talk, the more victimized he will be by his own impossible-to-control sexual desire. It's the ol' out-of-sight-out-of-mind approach to sexuality.
7.Touching / sinful completionHandling or fondling / sex stimulationGrinding / reciprocationCaressing / orgasm
Handling or fondling / sex stimulation
"Petting may be defined as handling or fondling parts of the body of a person of the other sex which are not ordinarily touched, in order to obtain sex stimulation." Let's all take a moment and thank the creator / chaos theory that the word "petting" fell out of fashion.
8.It leads to premarital sexIt builds up desireIt leads to sexual frustration that causes a couple to break upAll of the above
All of the above
The problem with petting, Kirkendall explains, is that the more you do it, the more you want to have premarital sex, which means you either end up having premarital sex, which wouldn't be good, or you end up trying not to have premarital sex, which will lead to sexual frustration, quarreling, and the end of your relationship. I mean, some of that sounds right?
9.Go on to become engaged and then marriedExperience equal satisfaction in the relationshipDo anything other than perilously increase the boy's sexual desireAll of the above
Go on to become engaged and then married
Kirkendall says that relationships in which premarital sex occurs do not lead to engagement and marriage. TAKE NOTE.
10.Personal pleasure, prove himself a man, so he can talk about it with other guysTo impress his friends, to help prevent unwanted erections, to make sure he isn't homosexualBecause a girl pressured him into it, because he was dared by another fellow, to fit in with other boysAny of the above
Personal pleasure, prove himself a man, so he can talk about it with other guys
According to the author, a boy might engage in sexual activity for one or more of the following personal reasons: for pleasure, to prove his manhood, so he can shoot the shit with the guys in the locker room. How much has REALLY changed since 1957?
11.To please a boy, for her own pleasure, to experiment, so that a boy will keep dating herPressure from the boy, to impress her friends, to control a boyTo honor her authentic needs and desires, to exercise bodily autonomy, because having control of her sexuality makes her feel empoweredAny of the above
To please a boy, her own pleasure, to experiment, so that a boy will keep dating her
Girls enter into intercourse to please a boy, her own pleasure, to experiment, so that a boy will keep dating her. To each their own, eh, Professor Kirkendall?
12.Be ignored in favor of simpler girls with a "morally casual attitude"Attract desirable male companionsIntimidate boysTurn down any boy that doesn't meet her high standards
Attract desirable male companions
Kirkendall says that the well-rounded, enjoyable girl is more likely to attract a decent companion. And THAT is why girls should work on being better, more interesting people.
13.TrueFalse
False
"Masturbation is a very common practice among boys; it is not so frequent among girls." Boys will be boys (aka masturbating)!
14.In large citiesLurking in the shadowsAnywhere the morally corruptible are known to beAll of the above
In large cities
Homosexuals are most frequently found in large cities and around places where it is common for only men and boys, or girls and women, to gather. Note to self: Travel to large cities ASAP.
15.By strongly asserting your disgustBy clearly and firmly expressing your disinterestBy strongly refusing and offering resources that can help them become better sexually "adjusted"Any of the above are acceptable
By clearly and firmly expressing your disinterest
Kirkendall explains that homosexuals "may approach you and set up a friendly conversation which may end by an invitation to participate in sexual activities." The best thing to do in this situation is to simply explain clearly and firmly your disinterest and assert your intention not to participate. He adds that because homosexuals are social outcasts, mistreatment and expressions of contempt and disgust only serve to make their situation worse. So, don't be super mean, just decline and make sure they know YOU'RE NOT INTO IT. Throw a "no homo" In for good measure.
16.A girl who marries only after becoming pregnantA girl who used to be "fast" but has changed her waysPeople who have homosexual desires but know how to control their impulsesHomosexuals to whom you're related
People who have homosexual desires but know how to control their impulses
"Many people have homosexual desires, yet know how to control their impulses and never seek to bring others into homosexual practices," Kirkendall writes. These people, he says, can be good citizens and friends. Homosexuals ARE good friends, studies continue to show!
Would You Pass A Sex Ed Test In 1957?
Which, when you think about it, probably isn't the worst thing in the world since some of the attitudes back then were ~problematic~. So...congrats?
You somehow know a little bit about sex ed 60 years ago. Or you guessed well. Either way, congrats on having some mastery of this extremely questionable info!
OK, question. Were you a teenager in the '50s? Because, wow, you could've *taught* one of Professor Kirkendall's family life classes! Many congrats on your expertise.