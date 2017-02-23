14 Reasons People Who Fasten Their Bras In The Front Are Doing It Right
Total no-brainer.
People who fasten their (back-clasping) bras by reaching behind their backs seem to think they’re doing it “right,” the way nature/God/bras intended.
But just because the CLASPS are in the back, doesn’t mean you have to FASTEN it in the back.
Anyone who’s hacked the strapping in process by clasping in the front and then swiveling the bra around knows the truth (about their superiority).
Here’s why.
1. The obvious advantage of front clasping is, oh I don’t know, that you can see what you’re freaking doing.
I mean sure you can make it harder for yourself by doing it behind your back while standing on your head and trying to pat your head while rubbing your stomach but why would you???
2. Which means you actually fasten your bra on the first try.
Which is pretty rewarding.
3. Front claspers skip that whole wiggling around trying to maneuver those hooks into the loops thing.
Which, thank god, because no one needs to be working any harder first thing in the morning than absolutely necessary.
4. And then re-do it when they inevitably discover the dreaded mis-clasp.
Maybe the most annoying thing to befall the bra wearer; totally avoidable with the front clasping method.
5. Front claspers also avoid twisted strap mishaps.
Because, again, you can see what you’re freaking doing.
6. Sure, front clasping might wear out your bra a little quicker, but honestly, making your life 100% easier is worth reducing your bra’s lifespan by like 10%.
Especially since who among us is TRULY taking legit care of our delicates?
7. Clasping in the front is just plain quicker.
Hook in loop, swivel, adjust, done and done.
8. Which means more time for the other crucial parts of your routine (whatever that entails).
Including just hitting snooze more tbh.
9. Maybe back-claspers have made fun of you using this shortcut. But joke’s on them because it gets the job done.
Since when is a brilliant #lifehack something to be embarrassed about?
10. In fact, it’s the kind of genius solution to a design problem that Steve Jobs probably would’ve celebrated.
#innovator #disruptinglingerie
11. You don’t have to get your wrists in an unnatural position.
You should never have to worry about pulling a muscle just by getting dressed.
12. Front claspers never need an assist with that one slightly-too-tight bra.
13. OK, so TECHNICALLY clasping in the back is better for bras but front claspers know that expert advice is meant to be interpreted by the individual.
Experts also say to wash your sheets all the time, floss, etc. No one does that and we’re all fine, right?
14. The bra-wearing public is in agreement.
55% of bra-wearers can’t be wrong!
That said, no matter how you clasp, we can all agree that the most important moment in the bra-wearing day is something else entirely.
