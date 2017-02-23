Get Our App!
White House Pushes Back On CNN Report It Asked FBI…
The Try Guys Try Virtual Reality video
All The Best Deals On The Internet This Weekend
Build A Monster And We Will Tell You Your Deepest…
Vote Leave’s Notorious Brexit Campaign Bus Cost The…
26 Little Things That Ruin Every Teacher’s Day
How Do You Take Care Of Body Hair?
Someone Passed Out Russian Flags With Trump’s Name…
Health

14 Reasons People Who Fasten Their Bras In The Front Are Doing It Right

Total no-brainer.

Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People who fasten their (back-clasping) bras by reaching behind their backs seem to think they’re doing it “right,” the way nature/God/bras intended.

View this image ›

Sachin Kumar / Via youtube.com

But just because the CLASPS are in the back, doesn’t mean you have to FASTEN it in the back.

Anyone who’s hacked the strapping in process by clasping in the front and then swiveling the bra around knows the truth (about their superiority).

View this image ›

FigleavesTV / Via youtube.com

Here’s why.

1. The obvious advantage of front clasping is, oh I don’t know, that you can see what you’re freaking doing.

View this image ›

Walt Disney Studios / Via luvieur.tumblr.com

I mean sure you can make it harder for yourself by doing it behind your back while standing on your head and trying to pat your head while rubbing your stomach but why would you???

2. Which means you actually fasten your bra on the first try.

View this image ›

Fox / Via giphy.com

Which is pretty rewarding.

3. Front claspers skip that whole wiggling around trying to maneuver those hooks into the loops thing.

View this image ›

A24 / Via giphy.com

Which, thank god, because no one needs to be working any harder first thing in the morning than absolutely necessary.

4. And then re-do it when they inevitably discover the dreaded mis-clasp.

And then re-do it when they inevitably discover the dreaded mis-clasp.

View this image ›

Getty Images

Maybe the most annoying thing to befall the bra wearer; totally avoidable with the front clasping method.

5. Front claspers also avoid twisted strap mishaps.

View this image ›

Bravo / Via giphy.com

Because, again, you can see what you’re freaking doing.

6. Sure, front clasping might wear out your bra a little quicker, but honestly, making your life 100% easier is worth reducing your bra’s lifespan by like 10%.

View this image ›

Disney / Via imgur.com

Especially since who among us is TRULY taking legit care of our delicates?

7. Clasping in the front is just plain quicker.

View this image ›

The CW / Via giphy.com

Hook in loop, swivel, adjust, done and done.

8. Which means more time for the other crucial parts of your routine (whatever that entails).

Which means more time for the other crucial parts of your routine (whatever that entails).

View this image ›

Andrea Hickey / BuzzFeed / Via Instagram: @buzzfeedstyle

Including just hitting snooze more tbh.

9. Maybe back-claspers have made fun of you using this shortcut. But joke’s on them because it gets the job done.

View this image ›

youtube.com / Via reddit.com

Since when is a brilliant #lifehack something to be embarrassed about?

10. In fact, it’s the kind of genius solution to a design problem that Steve Jobs probably would’ve celebrated.

View this image ›

Miramax / Via giphy.com

#innovator #disruptinglingerie

11. You don’t have to get your wrists in an unnatural position.

You don't have to get your wrists in an unnatural position.

View this image ›

Getty Images

You should never have to worry about pulling a muscle just by getting dressed.

12. Front claspers never need an assist with that one slightly-too-tight bra.

View this image ›

Ashley Graham / Via giphy.com

13. OK, so TECHNICALLY clasping in the back is better for bras but front claspers know that expert advice is meant to be interpreted by the individual.

View this image ›

NBC / Via buzznet.com

Experts also say to wash your sheets all the time, floss, etc. No one does that and we’re all fine, right?

14. The bra-wearing public is in agreement.

The bra-wearing public is in agreement.

View this image ›

BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

55% of bra-wearers can’t be wrong!

That said, no matter how you clasp, we can all agree that the most important moment in the bra-wearing day is something else entirely.

That said, no matter how you clasp, we can all agree that the most important moment in the bra-wearing day is something else entirely.

View this image ›

Twitter: @tbhjuststop / Via Twitter: @tbhjuststop

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Starting soon, you'll only be able to post a comment on BuzzFeed using a Facebook account or via our app. If you have questions or thoughts, email us here.

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    Muslims Shouldn’t Have To Be “Good” To Be Granted Human Rights

    by Sara Yasin

    Connect With Health
    Follow Us On Apple News
    BuzzFeed health
    More Health ›
    Now Buzzing