Health

Only A Chain Restaurant Expert Can Get 11 Out Of 15 Correct On This Quiz

"Time is money, money is power, power is pizza, and pizza is knowledge. Let’s go!"

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Before you start, here's some quick background on recommended daily calorie intakes, just for context and so you score 100% on this quiz.

• A 25-year-old guy who is 6’0”, weighs about 165 pounds, and exercises a few times per week would need about 2,400 calories per day to maintain his weight.• A 25-year-old woman who’s 5’5”, weighs about 140 pounds, and works out a few times per week would need about 1,900 calories per day to maintain her weight. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
savetheblindtiger.tumblr.com / Via savetheblindtiger.tumblr.com

• A 25-year-old guy who is 6’0”, weighs about 165 pounds, and exercises a few times per week would need about 2,400 calories per day to maintain his weight.

• A 25-year-old woman who’s 5’5”, weighs about 140 pounds, and works out a few times per week would need about 1,900 calories per day to maintain her weight.

  1. 1.

    Getty Images
    Caesar Salad with Chicken
    Via yelp.com
    Caesar Salad with Chicken
    Santa Fe Salad
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Santa Fe Salad
    Chinese Chicken Salad
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Chinese Chicken Salad
    Barbecue Ranch Chicken Salad
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Barbecue Ranch Chicken Salad
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Caesar Salad With Chicken has the most calories.

    The Caesar Salad with Chicken has 1,510 calories. The Santa Fe Salad has 870 calories, the Chinese Chicken Salad and the Barbecue Ranch Chicken salad each have 960 calories. Check out all the calorie info here.

  2. 2.

    TGI Friday's Brownie Obsession
    Via instagram.com
    TGI Friday's Brownie Obsession
    Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
    Olive Garden Zeppoli w/ Chocolate Sauce
    Via olivegarden.com
    Olive Garden Zeppoli w/ Chocolate Sauce
    Denny's Cake Batter Milkshake
    Via instagram.com
    Denny's Cake Batter Milkshake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie has the most calories.

    Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie has 1,420 calories. TGI Friday's Brownie Obsession has 1,200 calories, Olive Garden's Zeppoli with chocolate sauce has 1,030 calories, and Denny's Cake Batter Milkshake has 1,310 calories.

  3. 3.

    Getty Images
    Southern Smokehouse Burger
    Via chilis.com
    Southern Smokehouse Burger
    Old Timer
    Via chilis.com
    Old Timer
    Big Mouth Bites (4)
    Big Mouth Bites (4)
    Classic Bacon Burger
    Via chilis.com
    Classic Bacon Burger
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Big Mouth Bites has the most calories.

    Big Mouth Bites is four mini burgers with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions & house-made ranch. They have 1,250 calories altogether. The Southern Smokehouse burger has 1,130 calories, the Oldtimer has 750 calories, and the Classic Bacon Burger has 880 calories. You can see all the nutritional info here.

  4. 4.

    Getty Images
    California Pizza Kitchen Crispy Mac 'N' Cheese
    Via cpk.com
    California Pizza Kitchen Crispy Mac 'N' Cheese
    TGI Friday's Warm Pretzels w/ Beer-Cheese Dipping Sauce
    Via instagram.com
    TGI Friday's Warm Pretzels w/ Beer-Cheese Dipping Sauce
    Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip
    Via instagram.com
    Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip
    Cheesecake Factory Thai Lettuce Wraps
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Cheesecake Factory Thai Lettuce Wraps
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Cheesecake Factory's Thai Lettuce Wraps have the most calories.

    The Thai Lettuce Wraps contain 1,030 calories. CPK's Crispy Mac 'N' Cheese has 690 calories, TGI Friday's Warm Pretzels with Beer-Cheese Dipping Sauce have 540 calories, and Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip has 960 calories.

  5. 5.

    Getty Images
    IHOP Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
    Via ihop.com
    IHOP Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
    Denny's Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancakes w/ hash browns, eggs, & bacon
    Via dennys.com
    Denny's Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancakes w/ hash browns, eggs, & bacon
    Bob Evans Country-Fried Steak and Eggs
    Via bobevans.com
    Bob Evans Country-Fried Steak and Eggs
    Cracker Barrel Momma's Pancake Breakfast w/ eggs
    Via crackerbarrel.com
    Cracker Barrel Momma's Pancake Breakfast w/ eggs
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    IHOP's Cinnamon Swirl French Toast has the most calories.

    IHOP's Cinnamon Swirl French Toast has 1,700 calories. Denny's Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancake Breakfast has 1,150 calories, Bob Evan's Country-Fried Steak and Eggs has 1,190 calories, and Cracker Barrel's Momma's Pancake Breakfast with syrup, butter, and two eggs, has 1,040 calories.

  6. 6.

    Getty Images
    California Club
    Via cpk.com
    California Club
    Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage
    Via cpk.com
    Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage
    Roasted Garlic Chicken
    Via cpk.com
    Roasted Garlic Chicken
    The Works
    Via cpk.com
    The Works
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The California Club Pizza has the most calories.

    The California Club has 1,320 calories. The Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage Pizza has 1,200 calories, the Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza has 1,160 calories, and the Works Pizza has 1,270 calories. See all the nutritional info here.

  7. 7.

    Getty Images
    Applebee's Shrimp Wonton Stir Fry
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Shrimp Wonton Stir Fry
    Chili's Ancho Salmon
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Ancho Salmon
    Red Lobster Lighthouse Wood-Grilled Peppercorn Sirloin and Shrimp
    Via redlobster.com
    Red Lobster Lighthouse Wood-Grilled Peppercorn Sirloin and Shrimp
    Cheesecake Factory Skinnylicious Grilled Steak Medallions
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Cheesecake Factory Skinnylicious Grilled Steak Medallions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Applebee's Shrimp Wonton Stirfry has the most calories.

    It contains 600 calories. Chili's Ancho Salmon has 590 calories, Red Lobster's Lighthouse Wood-Grilled Peppercorn Sirloin and Shrimp has 520 calories, and Cheesecake Factory's Skinnylicious Grilled Steak Medallions has 590 calories.

  8. 8.

    TGI Friday's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
    Via instagram.com
    TGI Friday's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
    Olive Garden Tour of Italy
    Via olivegarden.com
    Olive Garden Tour of Italy
    California Pizza Kitchen Kung Pao Spaghetti
    Via cpk.com
    California Pizza Kitchen Kung Pao Spaghetti
    Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi has more than 1,900 calories.

    Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi has 1,970 calories. Olive Garden's Tour of Italy (chicken parmigiana, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo) has 1,520 calories, TGI Friday's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta has 1,430 calories, and California Pizza Kitchen's Kung Pao Spaghetti has 830 calories.

  9. 9.

    Getty Images
    Chili's Classic Nachos with Fajita Beef
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Classic Nachos with Fajita Beef
    Cheesecake Factory Nachos
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Cheesecake Factory Nachos
    Applebee's Salsa Verde Beef Nachos
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Salsa Verde Beef Nachos
    TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos
    Via instagram.com
    TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos does not have more than 1,600 calories.

    In fact, TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos have 580 calories. Cheesecake Factory's Nachos have 1,670 calories, Chili's Classic Nachos with Fajita Beef have 1,640 calories, and Applebee's Salsa Verde Beef Nachos has 1,750 calories.

  10. 10.

    Getty Images
    Cheesecake Factory Hibachi Steak Certified Angus Beef® Hanger Steak with Shiitake Mushrooms, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Tempura Asparagus.
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Cheesecake Factory Hibachi Steak Certified Angus Beef® Hanger Steak with Shiitake Mushrooms, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Tempura Asparagus.
    11-oz. Longhorn Steakhouse Renegade Sirloin & Redrock grilled Shrimp with loaded baked potato
    Via longhornsteakhouse.com
    11-oz. Longhorn Steakhouse Renegade Sirloin & Redrock grilled Shrimp with loaded baked potato
    Chili's Classic Ribeye with garlic butter, broccoli, and mashed potatoes
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Classic Ribeye with garlic butter, broccoli, and mashed potatoes
    Olive Garden Tuscan Sirloin with garlic mashed potatoes and parmesan crusted zucchini
    Via olivegarden.com
    Olive Garden Tuscan Sirloin with garlic mashed potatoes and parmesan crusted zucchini
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Cheesecake Factory's Hibachi Steak has the most calories.

    Cheesecake Factory's Hibachi Steak has 1,530 calories. Longhorn Steakhouse's Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp has 1,150 calories, Chili's Classic Ribeye has 1,050 calories, and Olive Garden's Tuscan Sirloin dinner has 860 calories.

  11. 11.

    Getty Images
    Friendly's Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich
    Via friendlys.com
    Friendly's Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich
    Applebee's Clubhouse Grille
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Clubhouse Grille
    Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich
    California Pizza Kitchen Grilled Veggie
    Via cpk.com
    California Pizza Kitchen Grilled Veggie
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich has the most calories.

    Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich has 1,480 calories. Friendly's Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich has 1,140 calories, Applebee's Clubhouse Grille has 1,100 calories, and California Pizza Kitchen's Grilled Veggie has 650 calories.

  12. 12.

    Getty Images
    California Pizza Kitchen Chicken Piccata
    Via cpk.com
    California Pizza Kitchen Chicken Piccata
    Cheesecake Factory Chicken and Biscuits
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Cheesecake Factory Chicken and Biscuits
    Olive Garden Chicken Parmigiana
    Via olivegarden.com
    Olive Garden Chicken Parmigiana
    Friendly's New England Fish 'N' Chips
    Via friendlys.com
    Friendly's New England Fish 'N' Chips
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Cheesecake Factory's Chicken and Biscuits has the most calories.

    Cheesecake Factory's Chicken and Biscuits has 2,260 calories. California Pizza Kitchen's Chicken Piccata has 1,630 calories, Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana has 1,060 calories, and Friendly's New England Fish 'N' Chips has 1,301 calories.

  13. 13.

    Getty Images
    Craig's Crazy Carrot Cake Cheesecake
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Craig's Crazy Carrot Cake Cheesecake
    Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake
    Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake
    Snickers Bar Chunks and Cheesecake
    Via thecheesecakefactory.com
    Snickers Bar Chunks and Cheesecake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake has the most calories.

    Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake has 1,330 calories. Craig's Crazy Carrot Cake Cheesecake has 990 calories, the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake has 1,110 calories, and the Snickers Bar Chunks and Cheesecake has 1,060 calories. You can see all the nutrition in here.

  14. 14.

    Getty Images
    Bananas Foster Brioche French Toast
    Via ihop.com
    Bananas Foster Brioche French Toast
    Chicken & Waffles
    Via ihop.com
    Chicken & Waffles
    Classic Breakfast Crepes
    Via ihop.com
    Classic Breakfast Crepes
    Big Steak Omelette
    Via ihop.com
    Big Steak Omelette
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Chicken & Waffles breakfast has the most calories.

    Chicken & Waffles has 1,190 calories. Bananas Foster Brioche French Toast has 1,010 calories, the Classic Breakfast Crepes have 1,040 calories, and the BIg Steak Omelette has 1,160 calories. Get all the nutrition info here.

  15. 15.

    Getty Images
    California Chicken Avocado Flatbread
    Via chilis.com
    California Chicken Avocado Flatbread
    Chili's Texas Cheese Fries (full order)
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Texas Cheese Fries (full order)
    Boneless Buffalo Wings
    Via chilis.com
    Boneless Buffalo Wings
    Original Chicken Crispers
    Via chilis.com
    Original Chicken Crispers
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A full order of Texas Cheese Fries have the most calories.

    A full order of Texas Cheese Fries has 1,800 calories. The California Chicken Avocado Flatbread has 1,730 calories, Signature Boneless Wings have 1,090 calories, and the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers have 510 calories. Get all the nutrition info here.

You're kind of a rookie when it comes to chain restaurant calories.

But hey, no shame! Maybe you learned a bit from this quiz!

You're kind of a rookie when it comes to chain restaurant calories. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You know what's up with chain restaurant nutrition.

OK, so, you more or less know your stuff when it comes to chain restaurant nutrition. Keep on keepin' on!

You know what's up with chain restaurant nutrition. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FX
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a chain restaurant nutrition pro!

Wow, what are you a chain restaurant nutrition expert or something? You really know the deal! Very impressive.

You're a chain restaurant nutrition pro! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

