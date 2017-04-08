Before you start, here's some quick background on recommended daily calorie intakes, just for context and so you score 100% on this quiz.
1.Caesar Salad with ChickenSanta Fe SaladChinese Chicken SaladBarbecue Ranch Chicken Salad
The Caesar Salad With Chicken has the most calories.
The Caesar Salad with Chicken has 1,510 calories. The Santa Fe Salad has 870 calories, the Chinese Chicken Salad and the Barbecue Ranch Chicken salad each have 960 calories. Check out all the calorie info here.
2.TGI Friday's Brownie ObsessionChili's Skillet Chocolate Chip CookieOlive Garden Zeppoli w/ Chocolate SauceDenny's Cake Batter Milkshake
Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie has the most calories.
Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie has 1,420 calories. TGI Friday's Brownie Obsession has 1,200 calories, Olive Garden's Zeppoli with chocolate sauce has 1,030 calories, and Denny's Cake Batter Milkshake has 1,310 calories.
3.Southern Smokehouse BurgerOld TimerBig Mouth Bites (4)Classic Bacon Burger
Big Mouth Bites has the most calories.
Big Mouth Bites is four mini burgers with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions & house-made ranch. They have 1,250 calories altogether. The Southern Smokehouse burger has 1,130 calories, the Oldtimer has 750 calories, and the Classic Bacon Burger has 880 calories. You can see all the nutritional info here.
4.California Pizza Kitchen Crispy Mac 'N' CheeseTGI Friday's Warm Pretzels w/ Beer-Cheese Dipping SauceApplebee's Spinach and Artichoke DipCheesecake Factory Thai Lettuce Wraps
Cheesecake Factory's Thai Lettuce Wraps have the most calories.
The Thai Lettuce Wraps contain 1,030 calories. CPK's Crispy Mac 'N' Cheese has 690 calories, TGI Friday's Warm Pretzels with Beer-Cheese Dipping Sauce have 540 calories, and Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip has 960 calories.
5.IHOP Cinnamon Swirl French ToastDenny's Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancakes w/ hash browns, eggs, & baconBob Evans Country-Fried Steak and EggsCracker Barrel Momma's Pancake Breakfast w/ eggs
IHOP's Cinnamon Swirl French Toast has the most calories.
IHOP's Cinnamon Swirl French Toast has 1,700 calories. Denny's Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancake Breakfast has 1,150 calories, Bob Evan's Country-Fried Steak and Eggs has 1,190 calories, and Cracker Barrel's Momma's Pancake Breakfast with syrup, butter, and two eggs, has 1,040 calories.
6.California ClubMushroom Pepperoni SausageRoasted Garlic ChickenThe Works
The California Club Pizza has the most calories.
The California Club has 1,320 calories. The Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage Pizza has 1,200 calories, the Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza has 1,160 calories, and the Works Pizza has 1,270 calories. See all the nutritional info here.
7.Applebee's Shrimp Wonton Stir FryChili's Ancho SalmonRed Lobster Lighthouse Wood-Grilled Peppercorn Sirloin and ShrimpCheesecake Factory Skinnylicious Grilled Steak Medallions
Applebee's Shrimp Wonton Stirfry has the most calories.
It contains 600 calories. Chili's Ancho Salmon has 590 calories, Red Lobster's Lighthouse Wood-Grilled Peppercorn Sirloin and Shrimp has 520 calories, and Cheesecake Factory's Skinnylicious Grilled Steak Medallions has 590 calories.
8.TGI Friday's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken PastaOlive Garden Tour of ItalyCalifornia Pizza Kitchen Kung Pao SpaghettiApplebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi
Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi has more than 1,900 calories.
Applebee's Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi has 1,970 calories. Olive Garden's Tour of Italy (chicken parmigiana, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo) has 1,520 calories, TGI Friday's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta has 1,430 calories, and California Pizza Kitchen's Kung Pao Spaghetti has 830 calories.
9.Chili's Classic Nachos with Fajita BeefCheesecake Factory NachosApplebee's Salsa Verde Beef NachosTGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos
TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos does not have more than 1,600 calories.
In fact, TGI Friday's Chicken Tostado Nachos have 580 calories. Cheesecake Factory's Nachos have 1,670 calories, Chili's Classic Nachos with Fajita Beef have 1,640 calories, and Applebee's Salsa Verde Beef Nachos has 1,750 calories.
10.Cheesecake Factory Hibachi Steak Certified Angus Beef® Hanger Steak with Shiitake Mushrooms, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Tempura Asparagus.11-oz. Longhorn Steakhouse Renegade Sirloin & Redrock grilled Shrimp with loaded baked potatoChili's Classic Ribeye with garlic butter, broccoli, and mashed potatoesOlive Garden Tuscan Sirloin with garlic mashed potatoes and parmesan crusted zucchini
Cheesecake Factory's Hibachi Steak has the most calories.
Cheesecake Factory's Hibachi Steak has 1,530 calories. Longhorn Steakhouse's Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp has 1,150 calories, Chili's Classic Ribeye has 1,050 calories, and Olive Garden's Tuscan Sirloin dinner has 860 calories.
11.Friendly's Fishamajig SuperMelt SandwichApplebee's Clubhouse GrilleChili's California Turkey Club Toasted SandwichCalifornia Pizza Kitchen Grilled Veggie
Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich has the most calories.
Chili's California Turkey Club Toasted Sandwich has 1,480 calories. Friendly's Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich has 1,140 calories, Applebee's Clubhouse Grille has 1,100 calories, and California Pizza Kitchen's Grilled Veggie has 650 calories.
12.California Pizza Kitchen Chicken PiccataCheesecake Factory Chicken and BiscuitsOlive Garden Chicken ParmigianaFriendly's New England Fish 'N' Chips
Cheesecake Factory's Chicken and Biscuits has the most calories.
Cheesecake Factory's Chicken and Biscuits has 2,260 calories. California Pizza Kitchen's Chicken Piccata has 1,630 calories, Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana has 1,060 calories, and Friendly's New England Fish 'N' Chips has 1,301 calories.
13.Craig's Crazy Carrot Cake CheesecakeGodiva Chocolate CheesecakeAdam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple CheesecakeSnickers Bar Chunks and Cheesecake
Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake has the most calories.
Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake has 1,330 calories. Craig's Crazy Carrot Cake Cheesecake has 990 calories, the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake has 1,110 calories, and the Snickers Bar Chunks and Cheesecake has 1,060 calories. You can see all the nutrition in here.
14.Bananas Foster Brioche French ToastChicken & WafflesClassic Breakfast CrepesBig Steak Omelette
The Chicken & Waffles breakfast has the most calories.
Chicken & Waffles has 1,190 calories. Bananas Foster Brioche French Toast has 1,010 calories, the Classic Breakfast Crepes have 1,040 calories, and the BIg Steak Omelette has 1,160 calories. Get all the nutrition info here.
15.California Chicken Avocado FlatbreadChili's Texas Cheese Fries (full order)Boneless Buffalo WingsOriginal Chicken Crispers
A full order of Texas Cheese Fries have the most calories.
A full order of Texas Cheese Fries has 1,800 calories. The California Chicken Avocado Flatbread has 1,730 calories, Signature Boneless Wings have 1,090 calories, and the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers have 510 calories. Get all the nutrition info here.
Only A Chain Restaurant Expert Can Get 11 Out Of 15 Correct On This Quiz
But hey, no shame! Maybe you learned a bit from this quiz!
OK, so, you more or less know your stuff when it comes to chain restaurant nutrition. Keep on keepin' on!
Wow, what are you a chain restaurant nutrition expert or something? You really know the deal! Very impressive.