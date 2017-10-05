 back to top
Are You An Adult With A Security Blanket?

Do you have a blanket, stuffed animal, an item of clothing, or something else you're super attached to? We want you to tell us about it!

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You know how some little kids have blankets or stuffed animals or special toys they're especially attached to? Those are called transitional objects.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, they're so named "because they help children make the "emotional transition from dependence to independence." When a kid is holding their object, it means that no matter where they are, they have a piece of home and familiarity with them, even if they're in a brand new place.
Puhimec / Getty Images

Kids usually choose their object between 8 and 12 years old, and hang onto them for a few years.

But not everyone grows out of their attachment to their special object. Plenty of adults have a blanket, stuffed animal, a bit of cloth, a t-shirt, or other object that they fall asleep with at night or cuddle up with while watching Netflix.
Arissu / Getty Images

If you're one of those adults who has a special comfort object, we want to know about it.

Creatas Images / Getty Images

For example, have you had it since childhood?

Or is it something you became attached to more recently?
Or is it something you became attached to more recently?

Does it have a name?

Is it your woobie? Your lovey? Maybe it's a blankie? Or maybe it has its very own name that you invented.
Mashimara / Getty Images

And most importantly, how does it make you feel?

Does it help you get through certain times in your life? Does it help you fall asleep at night or keep from being homesick when you're away? Does it calm you down when you're traveling? Does it make you think of a cherished memory or person? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
lovethispic.com

Tell us all about your transitional object, your history with it, why you love it, and what it means to you.

Submit your story — and share a photo if you want! — through the dropbox below and we might feature it in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article.

Add Yours!

Add text, image, or both

Submit
Connect With Community

