    52 Ways To Make Your Home Look Like It's Famous On TikTok

    The newest viral star is about to be your whole house.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Add a big dose of pop to your home with a fleece checkered pattern blanket that's small enough to drape over a sofa or bed but large enough to actually keep you warm during these cold winter nights.

    amazon.com

    Check out joynavan's Tiktok on how she styled it in her home.

    Promising review: "When my blanket arrived, I quickly became like a salesman for these. I called all the important people in my life, telling them this is THE BEST BLANKET I have ever seen, hands down, and talked them into one. I may as well get rid of all the other 30 throws I own. Nothing compares to this one." —Jillian S.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).


    2. Now that the days are short and nights are long, create some fun indoor activities for your kids (and frankly, adults too) with a hover soccer ball that lights up when played. Plus, it's flat and padded so it won't break furniture!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My grandkids had a ball with these. I have twin grandbabies that are 6. I first saw them on Tiktok so of course I ran to Amazon to see if I could snag me one." —Jennifer Ebbs

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $23.99.


    3. Save some cash by making your iced coffee drinks at home with this cold brew kit. It's soooo easy to use – just add your favorite coffee grounds and water and then let it steep in its fridge until it reaches a strength that's perfect for you.

    The cold brew maker next to a cup of coffee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had to purchase this Cold Brew Jar that seemed to have gone viral on TikTok and I can say it did not disappoint! Definitely would recommend and purchase again!" —Sara McLaughlin 

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).


    4. Put this color-changing raining cloud oil diffuser and humidifier next to your bed if you love falling asleep to the calming sound of falling rain. This thing is so popular on TikTok that one of the most-watched live streams is just a close-up of one in action.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made my buy it. This may be my favorite purchase yet. The rain sound is so relaxing and you can add in any oil to have any sound. It’s easy to use and has various light settings so you can dim it or turn it off if you prefer. I love it!" —Michele F.

    Get it from Amazon for $56.80.

    5. Thinking of launching your own cooking TikTok channel? Make sure you have this amazing cheese grater that grates an entire block of cheese in under a minute. It can grate vegetables and nuts, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out in this TikTok video by Rachel Meaders to see how easy it is to use IRL.

    Promising review: "I saw someone use this on TikTok and wasn't sure if it would be that good, but decided to try it. Loved that you can secure it to the table. It is very easy to use, works great, and is easy to clean. Highly recommend." —Nathalee Porter

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in seven colors).

    6. Don't waste your kitchen's vertical cabinet space! Instead, use a slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones. 

    Two slim profile spice holders in a cabinet, and a second pic with a reviewer pulling one of them out and rotating it open for easy access
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    7. Replace your old pillows with a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows that aren't just a TikTok favorite but are also the best-selling pillow on Amazon. (There are over 156,000 5-star ratings!) They're big, fluffy, soft, and everyone on TikTok says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

    Promising review: "Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    "These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and four material types).

    8. Use an upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    You can see it in action in this TikTok video.

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight, so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).

    9. Turn on this wireless crystal table lamp to cast the most beautiful light patterns and shadows. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet. Oh, and one charge provides 5–7 hours of light!

    a gif from the seller showing how this lamp sparkles as light hits it
    a little crystal table lamp turned on, casting prisms of light on the table
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok from @heartdefensor!

    Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    10. Hang a moon phase garland if you're into astrology and want to bring that vibe into your home. This is a great way to add texture to a wall, especially if you're rockin' a gallery wall.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bedroom wall shows art and the moon garland
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute! A TikToker I follow had one in her room, and I wanted one, so I ordered this. It's surprisingly heavy-duty for the price — it's clearly good quality. It was easy to hang up, and I love how it looks in my room! The phases were individually wrapped to keep them nice, which I appreciated. This would make a great gift, and it's worth the cost!" —Catherine Enters

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in gold, black, or silver and in a medium or large size).

    11. Stick an aesthetically pleasing dishwasher magnet to yours so you always know if the dishes inside are clean or dirty. Never again open your dishwasher to unload, only to discover it was never run in the first place. 

    A person toggling between
    The magnets
    Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $6.79 (available in five styles). 

    12. Perfectly illuminate your bathroom with some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.

    Reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet light is shown
    amazon.com

    These have a built-in magnet that'll stick on most metals, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape them onto an existing surface.

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. These lights are so worth it. I have a closet with no light in it, and I installed these in maybe two minutes flat, and it has completely fixed my disdain for the previously dark and disorganized closet. If you think you need these, you probably do." —HD

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and in warm or white light).


    13. Place a flower pillow to your desk chair if you want to add a little extra cushion. Or just keep a few handy if you need some floor cushions when your best buds visit.

    Reviewer&#x27;s two flower pillows are shown
    amazon.com

    See an unboxing of the flower pillows on Anya Plant's TikTok.

    Promising review: "This is the cutest flower cushion ever. I use it on my gaming chair as a chair cushion. I also use it when I sit on the ground for comfort. I love the quality, and feel of the cushion. It’s super cute and after my daughter saw it, she immediately wanted one for herself. I have machine washed and dried it twice now and every time, it comes out just as fluffy and plump. The material also feels like it has some stretch to it." —Josephina Rodriguez

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 16 colors and three sizes).

    14. Feed two birds with one scone with an automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the temperature. This is a beloved product of the TikTok bathroom organization crowd because it frees up so much counter space *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this automatic hand soap machine based off some TikTok videos. I love this and will not go back to a manual soap bottle. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!" —SGT O

    Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (available in four colors).

    15. If you have a lot of bathing products, keep them organized (and stop cluttering your tub's edges) with these shower shelves that stick right onto your wall, no drilling required. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds!

    The black shower shelves are shown
    Amazon

    See how TikTok user Kiari styled hers in her TikTok video.

    The set comes with two shower shelves, six hanging hooks, and two razor holders.

    Promising review: "Easy to attach to shower wall, looks great, no problems. This was a great purchase, and I found out about the product on TikTok." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in black or chrome).

    16. Make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space with an under-shelf pull-out spice organizer. This is so essential if you have a lot of spices but have run out of room to store them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on TikTok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    17. When it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits, use this clear, nonslip cutting board that slides right onto your countertop. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    See it in action via toponlinefinds's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time and it looks to be part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99.

    18. Make sure you keep your shower glass door clean and streak-free with a squeegee that mounts directly to your shower's tile or glass. Because the mount is clear, it looks like it's floating.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great, amazing product. Saw this on TikTok and I had to get it because it was so viral. And I’m so glad that I did, best purchase for my shower." —Brittany Zepeda

    Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in four metal finishes and three sizes).

    19. Try some chic velvet curtains if you need to filter light but don't want to sacrifice style. These are very good at providing privacy and darkening the space, but without being 100% blackout. 

    A bright and airy bedroom
    A dark green velvet curtain
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Please note that these are sold per panel and not in a set of two. 

    Get a closer look at these in this TikTok from @happilyinspired.

    Promising review: "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous!!! I did a lot of homework on finding the perfect curtains for our new home addition. I needed a lot of them, something pretty, full and good insulation. It could get very expensive, these were more than I could have wanted, and at such a great price...I ended up getting the longer ones because they cost less (I needed 12 panels). As a result of longer ones, they are fuller on the bottom, look so lovely and I get all the compliments. My mom is a designer and I grew up being particular about fabric and how things are made, these are well-constructed and have gorgeous lining, lots of detail put into these, thank you!! Also, they are true to color ;)" —Mrs

    Get a panel from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in 32 colors and nine sizes).

    20. Make sure you never forget your keys thanks to this cloud-shaped magnetic key holder. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins. 

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
    two of the little clouds hung at an angle, holding two different sets of keys
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    See it in this TikTok from @favonlinefinds!

    Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.68.

    21. Keep your drawers tidy with a pack of 29 organizers. From makeup brushes to nail tools to medicines and more, everything in your drawers will finally have a place to call home.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check this video out to see how TikTok user Haubes used these to organize her bathroom drawers.

    Promising review: "I am someone who likes to be organized and hates clutter and mess, yes I am a Virgo. These drawer organizers came in clutch when I was redoing my bathroom. I was able to fit waaaayy more stuff in my drawers because of these. My boyfriend also loves them and 'never has been more organized in my life.' They come in a 30-piece of different sizes and honestly the different sizes are perfect. Get these." —StephanieSchwed

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in packs of 20, 29, or 30 pieces).

    22. Kitchen influencers on TikTok love highly specific storage containers, like this set of herb savor pods. Not only will these keep your fridge looking organized, but they also will prolong the life of your fresh herbs.

    Two herb pods are shown in a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this product. Saw it on TikTok so I bought it. Cilantro stayed fresh so much longer, I am buying a few more." —Nicole Stratton

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $30.91.

    23. Lean an arched mirror against your wall, which is a trend that's all the rage on TikTok right now. The mirrors can be hung, but most people (especially renters) prefer to lean theirs against the wall. And whether you're taking a selfie or doing a 'fit check, the size and shape is absolutely perfect.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We really love this mirror. I found it on TikTok and it does not disappoint :)" —hope

    Get the arched mirror from Amazon for $189.99 (available in 11 sizes and six colors and finishes).

    24. Keep your household up-to-date on menu planning, to-dos, and shopping lists with this clear, magnetized dry-erase board that goes right on your fridge. You can keep track of all the eggs, blueberries, and other produce you'll need for your next grocery run.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear fridge board is shown
    amazon.com

    Check it out in Cleaning with Danielle D's unboxing video on TikTok.

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok being used as a dinner menu for the week! It will help me be more organized and add little chores that needs to completed or important reminders. Love it, no complaints." —Charnice Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.