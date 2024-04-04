31 Kitchen Essentials That Are Both Stylish And Functional

1. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want to ditch the paper and welcome the future of kitchen cleanup with some no-odor, biodegradable cloths. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they look like little works of art.
2. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.
3. A wooden spoon set, because what's more foundational and stylish than a squadron of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they're your culinary co-pilots, ready to tackle everything from a gentle stir to a robust mix, all while adding a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen's aesthetic.
4. Some clear storage bins to organize everything from your pantry to your refrigerator. Sort food groups into bins so that whenever you open your fridge, you know exactly where everything is.
5. A dishwasher magnet that boldly declares "clean" or "dirty," bringing an end to the age-old kitchen dilemma. This clever little accessory not only adds functionality to your kitchen, but also saves you the guesswork of knowing the status of the dishes at a glance.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in six styles).
6. A handheld milk frother to unleash your inner barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop, but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.
7. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a stylish spot to lounge between stirs. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.
8. A silly but practical 2-in-1 bat bottle opener that can open vino or beer with ease. Wine culture can be so serious, so show yourself and your guests that it really doesn't have to be.
9. A three-piece kids' knife set if you've got little kiddos in the house who are showing an interest in helping in the kitchen. These are specifically designed for kids to safely cut soft items like fruits, cakes, and veggies. There are 12 color combos, so you're sure to find a set that fits with your kitchen's color scheme.
10. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that bring the classic cocktail experience right to your home, blending tradition with a touch of elegance. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but their gleaming aesthetic also serves up a hefty dose of style.
11. An absolutely gorgeous glass rice dispenser to turn a staple ingredient into a piece of art. The lid's airtight, and it comes with a glass measuring cup.
12. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other, which will free up so much valuable cabinet space without sacrificing style. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
13. An automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel to revolutionize your kitchen's approach to waste. Its motion sensor tech allows for a touchless, hygienic experience, effortlessly locking away odors and maintaining a clean, smudge-free appearance.
14. A practical cereal dispenser that not only streamlines your morning routine but also adds a sleek, modern touch to your kitchen counter. Say goodbye to cluttered boxes and stale flakes; this breakfast essential ensures your favorite cereals are always fresh, accessible, and served with a twist of convenience and style.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "No. I did not need this BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.02.
15. A set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love efficiency and a well-organized fridge. They're colanders and food storage and are airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.
16. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of places to put them.
17. A minimalist fruit bowl that doubles as a secret colander, elegantly solving two kitchen needs in one stylish swoop. Its design not only showcases your fresh produce but also allows you to rinse and drain them directly in the bowl.
Check out a TikTok of the colander in action.
Promising review: "I love the way this looks on my counter. It is sturdy and holds all the fruit that I purchase in a week just perfectly." —Jami Lively
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
18. A paper towel roll holder to literally stick to your wall or under the cabinet, bringing both convenience and a touch of minimalist design to your kitchen. This accessory means your paper towels are always within reach without cluttering countertops.
Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven finishes).
19. A sleek magnetic stove shelf that converts that awkward space on top of your stove into a little ledge. It's perfect for holding everyday cooking items like spices and olive oil, or all those random spices you'll need to make Mom's world-famous chili.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "This was such an awesome buy! I don’t like things on my counter and it was very important for me to have these items at arms reach! I LOVE THIS STOVE SHELF! I’m glad I saw it on TikTok!" —Yesenia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
20. A macrame cabinet hammock for fruits that introduces a touch of bohemian elegance to your kitchen storage, cradling your produce with both care and style. This handcrafted piece not only maximizes space but also allows air to circulate around your fruits, keeping them fresh, all while adding an artistic flair to your kitchen.
Macra-YAY Macrame is a woman-owned small business based in Indianapolis, Indiana making macrame goods for the home.
Promising review: "I was so excited to clear off counter space by getting rid of my fruit bowl. The quality is great, thank you!" —Melinda Myrick
Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.
21. A super slim rolling egg dispenser to fit into that sliver of space in your fridge where nothing else will. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.