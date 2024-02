32 Kitchen Essentials That Are Both Stylish And Functional

Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.

Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin

