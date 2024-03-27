35 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor To Make It Look Like You Have It All Together

1. A Dali clock to show off your love for Dali and surrealist art. Plop this cool clock on any flat surface and wow your guests and yourself alike.
2. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.
3. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.
4. And a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
5. A galvanized-metal pitcher with major vintage vibes. Use it to arrange a recently picked bouquet, or just pick one up from Trader Joe's and call it a day.
7. A pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs for ultimate Parisian vibes. Several reviewers remarked that they "look way more expensive than they are," which is awesome because this style of chair usually goes for thousands of dollars.
8. A colorful sofa with a tufted seat that effortlessly blends a boho style with modern lines. It's 84" long — aka 7 feet — so you can actually stretch your legs all the way out and take a much-deserved nap.
9. An étagère for displaying all your objets d'art. If you're a collector of beautiful things — from frames to vases to knickknacks to books — make sure your collection has a proper home where it can be shown off.
10. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to show off your collection of books or artfully display your favorite plants, tiny sculptures, and other important knickknacks.
11. A super thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall, no construction required. It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the flame colors and speed, and set a timer.
12. A tufted headboard to add a soft touch to your bedroom without investing in a completely upholstered (and therefore more expensive) bed frame. Because relaxing in bed isn't quite as comfy when your back is literally against the wall.
13. A velvet ottoman that proves even an ottoman can be fabulous. The gold piping, the gold tassels...oh my!
14. Some gold and velvet barstools to add instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — how many times have you sat at a barstool and awkwardly had your feet dangle off a foot from the floor?
16. A faux olive tree, which plant stylists agree is the trendy tree right right now (sorry, fiddle leaf fanatics!). It looks so real that you might accidentally pick the olives and try to eat them.
17. A velvet ottoman to add a pop of color to your interior, especially if you play it safe with warm neutrals or lots of grays. Interior designers agree: adding a touch of color through small furniture and decor is one of the easiest ways to jazz up a room without going overboard.
18. A wireless library light you can position over your impressive book collection or favorite piece of art. It's battery-powered and has both cool and warm light options.
19. A golden metal end table with a charcoal-gray top that's big enough for storing all your bedside essentials. The tabletop has a lip that curves upward around the edge, so if you ever spill snacks or liquids it won't make a mess on the floor.
20. A brass floor lamp designed to provide illumination for reading. It has an LED lightbulb, so you'll likely never have to replace it (LED bulbs have a lifespan of 20,000 hours).
21. A faux-marble coffee table that pairs two of the most popular materials in interior design right now: marble and brass. It's trendy AND timeless.
22. A pendant light with major mid-century modern vibes. It's a great option for above dining tables or kitchen islands.
23. A wooden beaded garland to have some fun with around the house. Wrap it around a vase, casually style it on a coffee table, do whatever! It's just cool.
24. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? Here's your solution, people!
25. An antique-inspired mirror that's super romantic. Because it's plastic, it's super lightweight, so no need for heavy-duty hardware when it comes to hanging it — some folks just use tape.
26. And an adjustable gold curtain rod to elevate your window game even further. Reviewers comment on how sturdy they are — perfect for heavier-than-usual window treatments.
27. A set of three modern pillow covers that come as a set but are different enough that people will think you bought them individually. The neutral tones mean they look good year round, too!
28. A 24-piece cocktail set to set the bar high when it comes to your barkeeping style. There's a lot of pieces to this set, and each one has a special place in the holder, so you won't have to sift through a drawer looking for the corkscrew next time you want to crack open a bottle of vino.
29. A pair of colorful lamps for adding a pop of color without going overboard. The easiest way to incorporate color into your home is through accessories like lighting, pillows, and throws.
30. A tiny abstract sculpture to dress up small areas like bookshelves and desks, without breaking the bank.
31. A beaded bohemian chandelier that, tbh, can cost thousands of dollars at other stores. It's also quite big, so if you have tall ceilings or a big room, it'll fill out the space nicely and to scale.
32. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses so you always have a "fresh" arrangement on display. Many reviewers remark that these look super real.
33. A frameless mirror in a trendy amorphous shape that'll look amazing nestled amongst your potions, creams, and parfums.
34. An owl table lamp for adding a bit of whimsy to your space. It comes with the shade and an LED lightbulb that has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.
35. A floor lamp with super cool LED rings, because lighting is an easy way to jazz up a space and set the mood. It also has a dimmer!
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four finishes).